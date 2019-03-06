We are now a Kia of Puyallup Family!
by 06/03/2019on
We came in early Saturday and Steve welcomed us warmly, asked us what we were looking to do today and we responded that we were looking for a sorrento or Sportage. He took us out and we spent about 30 minutes or so looking at different vehicles, He also brought our attention to the new souls as well, and those were impressive vehicles. We test drove 3 vehicles, 2 sorrento and a soul, all the while Steve was extremely knowledgeable about the questions we asked and was warm and friendly the entire time. Once we made it back to his desk, we started to work on buying the car, he offered several times if we needed a drink or some snacks, and that was appreciated! When the initial numbers came back, we were a little taken back, but Steve told us he would go back and try to make the numbers work out a bit better. In the end we got the car we wanted for the price that we were good with. We were there a long time, but Steve made us feel comfortable and we shared some family stories in some of the down times. We appreciate dealerships where we can feel comfortable and that is definitely Kia of Puyallup,!
First time buyer, lifetime customer.
by 02/26/2018on
Biggest of thank yous and shout out to Kia of Puyallup - specifically Rich Purdy. I walked in with a piece of paper and a question and walked out with a brand new Niro. I had my doubts and was convinced i could not ever get a new new car - Rich was calm kind and all the right kinds of friendly/funny that made the whole experience remember-able and enjoyable. Rich was beyond informative, helpful and all the way through a steady rock of calm to steady my nerves - as this was my first dealer experience. He included my roommate and my other half in the dealings and let them have their say as well - I would repeat this whole deal again in a heart beat!!! Ryan in Fiance made the process painless and actually really simple - money terrifies me and Ryan added to the comfort and the calming feel of this entire process. If you are looking for a new car - or even new to you - please go talk to Rich - he is without a doubt the kindest and most wonderful salesmen I have ever dealt with.
Rich and Jason are amazing!
by 10/09/2017on
So I decided to upgrade my car. I wound up at CarMax first.... gross! My husband suggested we head over to Kia of Puyallup. We were greeted by Rich Purdy. From that start he was friendly and knowledgeable. I told him what I was looking for and our price range and he showed us just that. He didnât try to upsell me into something I canât afford or make us feel uncomfortable. The whole process took less than 2 hours. I found the exact perfect car and I couldnât be happier that CarMax was so disgusting. Iâll definitely be back in the future when I need another upgrade and referring all my friends and family when theyâre in need of a new car too. Thank you, Rich and Jason for making this process so painless and actually quite enjoyable.
Rich Purdy
by 08/01/2017on
Rich Purdy is an amazing sales consultant he fights for your best interest and is very patient and caring I will definitely send all my friends and family to him
Amazing service, fantastic dealer!
by 07/03/2017on
Just left and I'm over the moon! Rich Purdy took a zero credit, desperate situation and turned it into a 2017 Kia Forte 5! He was incredibly accommodating, and very knowledgeable of both the finance process as well as the car itself which was a huge help for a first time car buyer such as myself. I would absolutely recommend this dealership (and especially this salesman) to everyone out there looking for a new car at a great price.
car purchase
by 05/07/2017on
Just purchased a Kia through Kia of Puyallup- had a great experience Zane Erickson was a great help getting me my new car - worked hard to get what I wanted
Thanks Rich Purdy
by 04/10/2017on
Going on Purchase #4 now and met up with Rich Purdy again who recognized me even after 2 years from my last purchase. Got with me in a hurry and quickly got me into a new vehicle rather then ramming their pre-owned stuff at me. Always enjoy the experience thanks Rich!
Thank you, Rich Purdy!
by 02/25/2017on
With the help and guidance from Rich Purdy, I was able to trade in my old car for a newer car without any hassle or confusion on the entire process. Everyone at Kia of Puyallup was friendly and willing to help. Would highly recommend anyone looking for a new car to visit and ask for Rich.
Low pressure sale
by 02/20/2017on
Great experience, went in to test drive a few different models, ended up working with rich purdy. No pressure, able to test drive several cars, and went away happy and within budget
THE Place to go for a new vehicle
by 01/22/2017on
Just came home from a very pleasant purchase experience. KIA Puyallup is the place to go. Rich Purdy is the man to see. Honest answers to your questions, good cheer and a great deal. We chose them because we have had our previous car (a KIA) serviced there and also purchased a used truck from them. We have never had anything but stellar service in every situation. They are people we trust and they have earned our loyalty. Thanks KIA Puyallup!
KIA OF PUYALLUP excellent service
by 12/01/2016on
Best car buying experience I have had! Rich Purdy @ kia of Puyallup did a fantastic job and was a pleasure to deal with in getting us into a new Kia Sorento we were wanting quickly and stress free. Thank you Nick and Ronda *****
Kia of Puyallup is the Best
by 09/27/2016on
I purchased a new 2016 Kia Sorrento from Kia of Puyallup and not only do I love this car I am very pleased with the dealership as a whole and my sales person in particular. Rich Purdy was the best. He found me exactly the car I wanted and made the whole car buying experience fun and easy. His follow up has been exceptional and I feel that he did not just sell us a car and then disappear. He calls to check on how we are liking the car and helping with getting services to keep the car and our buying experience at the top. I have told several friends that if they are considering a car purchase to head to Puyallup and see our salesman, Rich Purdy, at Kia Of Puyallup. In addition the finance person was really helpful. Explaining every step of the financing and options. I know that if I buy another car it will come from Kia of Puyallup and will ask for Rich Purdy to be our sales rep.
Very Pleased
by 05/10/2016on
We needed to trade-in our truck to upgrade to a minivan and commuter car. Rich Purdy was fantastic! We knew exactly what vehicles we wanted, but needed to know if our trade-in would accommodate our needs. We were a little upside-down in the truck (we'd had the truck less than a year...). Rich and the Finance department made it happen within the payment ranges we requested. Very pleased with this dealership. Also, the location is fantastic! Easy to find, easy to access. It is very clean and accommodates small children quite nicely. :)
Great customer service and very pleasant experience!!!
by 04/30/2016on
Buying a new car is never a fun thing for me. I get super stressed out and start to have an anxiety attack. Going to Kia of Puyallup was probably the best decision I've ever made. From the moment my husband and I stepped out of the car, everything was positive. We were not attacked by a bunch of vultures, you know the typical car salesman. We took our time and walked around the lot trying to find the perfect car. Once we had an idea of what we wanted, we walked into the showroom. We were greeted by a nice gentleman by the name of Rich Purdy. He wasn't abrasive and listened to our wants and needs. Not once did he ever make us feel like we were being forced into buying a car we weren't interested in. Rich made the process stress-free and very pleasant. He worked really hard to make it work for us and showed that he really cared. Our experience with Rich is one that we will never forget. I recommend that you go to Kia of Puyallup and ask for Rich if you're interested in purchasing a new car. Thank you Rich and thank you Kia of Puyallup for your superb service!!! We are happy customers!
best car buying experience!
by 04/28/2016on
I have bought 3 cars from this dealership and have recommended it all the time. Rich Purdy made this experience a pleasure, as always everyone down there are top of the line!
Excellent Experience
by 04/11/2016on
My husband and I had a wonderful experience with Kia of Puyallup. Rich Purdy was helpful and straight forward. We had our heart set on a new Kia Soul and you guys delivered. We got a great deal, So happy. Thank you!
Great!!! Rich Purdy
by 04/09/2016on
went in today just trying to upgrade my current car for a bigger SUV, I worked with Rich Purdy and had a great experience, he listened to what I wanted and when it came to the financing he helped me get to where I was comfortable and it was a very quick process, I would highly recommend him and Kia of Puyallup!
A totally enjoyable experience!
by 03/29/2016on
The last time I bought a new car was 12 years ago! I have always dreaded the car-buying negotiations process. But from start to finish, salesperson Rich Purdy and owner Ryan Lawyer, could not have been more pleasant to work with! Ryan has created a quality dealership where the salespeople enjoy their work. That translates into awesome customer service, a relaxing atmosphere, and a great product. Rich accompanied me on my test drive of a 2016 Kia Optima EX and it was just like driving around with a good buddy! He was both personable and professional and took care of all my car-buying needs with a smile. I left the dealership buying a car that I love, a price that I wanted, and a couple of new friends! I highly recommend working with KIA of Puyallup!
Best car buying experience
by 03/26/2016on
Kia of Puyallup are fantastic! They made my first new car buying experience more than I could have asked for and salesman, Rich Purdy was the best! My husband and I have been researching buying a new car for several weeks. We chose Kia of Puyallup over other dealers because of the reviews we read on multiple websites. I have to admit, they did not disappoint. We came to the dealership and started looking around at the wide variety of Kia Souls. We were greeted by Rich and from the start there was no pressure to buy. He asked if we had questions and would be around if we needed anything. Rich walked us through many models, asked me what features I was looking for and what I wanted to spend. He gave us so many options and never made me feel uncomfortable. Rich was the upmost informative, kind and professional salesperson around. Ryan Mirante in their finance department was thorough and explained all the paperwork in detail, answering all my questions. He even shopped around to get me the best interest rate! I could not be happier with my decision to purchase my car from Kia of Puyallup.
Fantastic service. Straight forward, no games
by 03/04/2016on
I just bought a car from Rich Purdy at Puyallup Kia. Rich was fantastic. He answered all my questions. Put up with countless emails and never made me feel like he didn't care about getting me the best deal possible. I would recommend to anyone if you are looking for car go see Rich at Puyallup Kia.
Fantastic car shopping day!
by 11/29/2015on
We just purchased our 2nd vehicle from Kia of Puyallup, and once again had fantastic service! We had purchased our previous Kia from a different sales associate 8 yrs ago, so when we returned this time we were looking to purchase from the same gentlemen. Unfortunately, (but truly fortunate for our previous associate) he was on paternity leave. But, Rich Purdy greeted us, assisted us through the ENTIRE sale of our new vehicle (even after we purchased the fully loaded 2016 Sorento EX AWD off the salesroom floor), and is intending to give the entire sale to his co-worker who missed our visit due to having a new baby!!! Plus, the financing department was able to find us a better loan through a different credit union (other than Kia, since our credit was so good) so we saved $200/mo on our payments. Could not have asked for better service, friendly environment, and just an overall pleasure. Thank you, Kia of Puyallup & Rich Purdy!!
