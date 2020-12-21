General service and more
by 12/21/2020on
I brought my new Outback to Hanson (Olympia, WA) for the first service, and a bunch of niggly issues that the original car dealership couldn't solve. The 'old' guys' solution "it will be fixed in the next software upgrade." Hanson on the other hand brought some serious talent to solve the issues that were new to a new model car. They knocked it out of the park, and completed everything on time and exceeding my expectations.
Owner
by 02/14/2019on
We have had issues with the rear hatch not latching after the sales man forced the hatch closed. They have worked on this problem 7 times and the hatch does not latch.. They charge for $25 tire rotation at every oil change and Les Schawb will do it for free..
Service staff
by 12/03/2018on
After having BMW Lexus Porsche we bought a Subaru and having experience with lots of other car manufacturers these people were the best.
I am happy!
by 11/29/2018on
I was looking for a new car and Subaru came up in my search engines as one of few still offering a manual transmission. Even though there was not a comparable Subaru with a manual to test drive I liked the Crosstrek and decided to buy one anyway. Our salesman, Aaron Johnson, walked us through the process and was very patient and kind. I've had my Crosstrek for 4 weeks and I am so happy with the car and with the service. I feel I can call or text and ask questions about my new technology and everyone at Hanson is helpful.
Moved and needed new dealer for maintenance
by 11/03/2018on
I recently moved to Olympia and was sad to leave my old dealer so hoped Hanson Subaru would be able to fill in. They did admirably at my first maintenance service appointment. The young man who took in my car was very friendly and genuine and helpful. It was just a routine oil change and check things over appointment, but they did some extra checking since I had recently had to have some body work done. It was good to get that reassurance that my Forester is okay. He advised about the next service and what would be done when, made sure I had no further questions. The service was done quickly while I waited. I was relieved and happy to find a great Subaru dealer for service in my new hometown.
Rude and uncaring
by 12/04/2014on
We purchased a new Crosstrek in 2013. We have battled issues with loud annoying interior rattles since the day we brought this car home. The service department (Dave) has been uncaring and rude and as of today (December 2014) our car is still rattling down the road. We will not be using this dealership for even our basic oil changes ever again. In the future when we are ready for a new car we will not purchase from this dealership.
Best car buying experience ever
by 03/11/2014on
As my title suggests, this was our best car buying experience ever. It was easy and painless. Our salesman was Jim C. and he was very knowledgeable and friendly. We will definitely be going back there for our next purchase.
Fantastic help, purchase to part.
by 02/10/2014on
This is a great dealership from the time the car leaves the lot, to every oil change and all the way to the parts you need in between. If you have Subaru questions, Jim C. is the man for the job. He is knowledgeable and extremely friendly.
Great service
by 02/08/2014on
I recommend Jim C. when needing any service to purchase a vehicle. He is extremely knowledgable and always willing to help.
I recommend Jim C. when shopping for a Subaru.
by 02/08/2014on
Jim is a true professional and makes the car buying experience simple and painless. Not your stereotypical car salesman! Very helpful and knowledgeable.
Excellent sales service
by 02/08/2014on
James C. is a top notch sales associate. Once I make my decision I will be contacting him.
Great car buying experience
by 02/01/2013on
I worked with Aaron J. at Hanson Subaru to purchase my 2013 Impreza. So very impressed with him and this dealership. I never felt uncomfortable or pressured and they made the car buying process a positive experience. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone.