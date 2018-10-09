"This is my dealership. You leave!"
Upsetting, horrifying, unpleasant, austere, crummy, shoddy, uncomfortable, shocking, and unpleasant. These words accurately describes our car buying experience with this dealership. Sales manager of the dealership named Dario Grafer made this all happened. He was acting unbelievably ignorant and extremely rude to my family for no reasons. Long story short, on 09/08/18, my wife found this pre-owned mini cooper that she like on online so we visited this dealership. During the negotiation process, we asked our salesperson to please ask her management team that how much they paid for this vehicle so we can better understand about their asking price. Few minutes later, this man with mad face came back with our salesperson and started his speech by saying "I pay 1 dollar for trade!". He said this to us with very angry manner, so we were very shocked. And he pointed his finger at me and asking, "you know how much they pay to make your jacket? You donât know? So Iâm not going to tell you how much we paid for this car!â We didnât quite understand why he is being so rude to us so we asked him to get us another sales manager. Then he says âIâm the only one who can sell you this vehicle! There is no other person!â At this point I asked him to leave us and he says "This is my dealership, you leave". So I asked my wife to leave with me. When we walked out, my wife started crying because she felt harassed and insulted. She really liked the vehicle so she was very upset that she lost her chance to buy the car. Happy wife, happy life, I went back in and had a chance to talk with another sales manage and he apologized to me and took over from there. We ended up buying the vehicle but left this Jaguar Land Rover Dealership Seattle with very unpleasant feelings. Until
Sally made the difference!
I have be going to Land Rover Seattle since 2006. Recently I bought an new car there and was helped by Sally in service. Through the years this dealership has always been very professional. Sally took that to a new level. She is is a ray of sunshine, super helpful and professional- always on. Thanks you Sally!! - Denise S.
Great place
Bought Range Rover from Land Rover in Lynnwood. I was helped by Dario and Mark. Everyone was friendly and helpful
Helpful sales staff - not pushy
I went here because they were the only dealership around that carried the Jaguar F-Type with a manual transmission, and I wanted to test drive it. Fell in love, but was still considering buying a used vehicle. Austin let me know about a manufacturer rebate, and worked with me on an additional discount. Very professional and courteous staff.
45,000 mile service 2010 XKR
Michael Long was my service rep, and was great. Worked with me to get a time that was convenient for drop off, gave me a car for the full 24 hour period, and arranged for some excellent scratch removal at a very reasonable price. These guys have always been great, from sale to service.
Awesome help during tough decision
I had to buy a new car - the engine on my 2004 Discovery went out and my choices were spend $14K on a new engine or buy a new car. I'd already spend 2 weeks in a rental so was needing something quickly. My Disco was my dream car and I was (and still am) emotional about getting rid of it, but my good sense said, get a new car. I got on the LandRover website as well as the USAA car buying website (as I'm a member) and the same car kept popping up - a 2012 LR2. Price was right, low mileage and extended warranty. Michael in Service (awesome person) connected me with Sean Hennessey Kent in Sales who was great to work with. He got the car over from Bellevue for me had it ready for a test drive at 4 pm. At 8 pm he helped me return my rental and I went home in my new car. I sat and enjoyed a latte while he made this happen. Because this wasn't a planned expense I had to get financing in place last minute and the whole Landrover Dealership Team made is easy for me. While my LR2 is not my Disco and I'm going to hold onto it until I can get a used LR4 - the whole experience of working with the team was awesome. I never felt like I was buy a used car - I felt like Sean and Micheal were committed to helping me solve a problem with a car. This is my 3rd transaction with the Landrover Dealership in the greater Seattle area since 2000 and it won't be my last. Thank you for the great experience Sean, Michael and team. I'm zipping around in my new beautiful car while still mourning of the loss of my beloved Discovery.
Worst Service Ever! - Given Keys & Left to Find my Own Vehicle
A bit in shock when picking up my vehicle after having work done here for the 1st time. The person at the Service check out Counter was rude, I asked where I could find my car and she looked bored and just said to me it was in front. I asked what does that mean? this person proceeded to tell me in a rude put off manner, its out front..... I then looked at her and said, I guess that means I need to go find my car and walked away with nobody willing to help me. I then proceeded to look outside in the front and it was not there, I then looked around the side of this large Land Rover Jaguar facility and still could not find my Land Rover, People inside the building just looked at me and still nobody helped. Here I am walking around trying to find my own car! I have a Mercedes and always receive wonderful service, but not so much here. I finally found my Land Rover parked way in the back lot and was just appalled at the service I was given here after spending thousands!! I did thank Jerry the Service manager who did contact me to apologize for the poor way I was treated, but in reality, nobody should be treated so poorly and left trying to find their own car with people just looking on and not taking charge to help!
Outstanding experience
Our experience at this Land Rover dealership was the best sales experience I have ever had. Mel Carroll was professional, kind and intuitive. He didn't push. Providing us time and space to think about our decision to purchase. I have and will recommend them to anyone looking for a vehicle.
Great staff
The staff is great and friendly. Only issue was the rental offered was a Ford focus ...which was not acceptable.
William J. Mauge
Gabe was very easy to work with! We had 90,000 mile service. As always, we have had service done at Land Rover Belleuve or Lynnwood since the purchase of the Land Rover at your Belleuve dealership.
Pure Class
Great experience, I was helped by a young man named Austin. Even though I told him I wasn't ready to buy a car he was happy to answer all my questions and help me out.
This is a new type of experience altogether
I am a domestic card guy, Ford to be specific. Being a single father and a public servant, my cars have always been decent but modest. When my fiancée asked what my dream car was, I figured I would put the topic to bed and said "Jaguar". Turns out that was incentive for her to take me to look at them. As with most ideas that pop into her head, we threw our hat over the wall and bought one. My 2011 XJL is, without qualification, the nicest car I have ever owned. The purchasing process was easy, and the dealership even gave us a few choices for financing. While the price was, well, Jaguar-ish, I rationalize it by acknowledging that a new, say, Lincoln MKX would be at least as much and would still just kinda be a Ford in the driveway. This is an English-crafted, hand-built, sexy-as-hell, road-eating, sound-dampening, leather-smelling, oh-my-gosh-don't-take-it-out-in-the-rain automobile. I need not say anything more about the fit and finish than it's absolutely top-drawer. I get (well, the car gets) lusty looks everywhere, though it's not sending-up mid-life-crisis flares. Being a couple years old, I bought the warranty -- and it's been effortless to have a few minor (and admittedly nit-picky) problems addressed. The dealership took one for the team when they decided to, on their own, replace all four Pirelli tires (thank you Michael in Service and whoever gave the nod in Sales) -- which was not a cheap decision. One tire seemed to have a flat-spot, and they just didn't want that to be my impression of their after-sale care. I wholeheartedly recommend the car, Jaguar Land Rover of Seattle in Lynnwood, Wa, the salesman (Austin B.), and the service adviser (Michael).
Service Over Promised; Under Delivered
Landrover Bellevue/Lynnwood had my car in for 3 recalls for which the 'fix' was software updates, according to the finalized service repair order. The service department said they would need my car for 2-days to complete the recalls. They kept my car for 8-days and put excessive miles on it. After day 3 and radio silence from the service department, I had to chase them down to get any updates. My experience is a classic case of over promising and under delivering with zero follow up unless initiated by me. They dropped the ball and then attempted to CYA with 'stories' as to why they had to have my car for 8-days. I spoke to two different service advisors and then, finally, the service manager who all gave different accounts of why my car was taking so long. Ironically, 8-days later when I requested to talk to the service manager, he initially told me he couldn't say when my car would be ready because of all the extensive computer technology and trouble shooting they were in the midst of doing, yet he turned around a few hours later to tell me my car was ready. According to the service repair order the total work hours performed on my car was 1.30 hrs, yet they had my car for 8-days and put excessive miles on it. I am left dismayed that a dealer can deliver such poor service and stay in business but sadly, the attitude and defensive nature of the service manager sends a message that they're not interested in constructive feedback or improving in any way. However, LandRover North America fielded my complaints promptly and committed to addressing the issues directly with the dealer and also offered me $500 in customer loyalty cards to use at any dealership on parts or service. This doesn't give my back the 8-days without my car but it shows they clearly hold a higher standard of service and will hear you out.
Great service
Got my oil changed and it was fast and prompt and they washed my car as well. Great service and friendly staff.
Great sales and service team
We had a terrific experience buying our first Jaguar. It was the fastest I have ever purchased a car and the service team went out of their way to take care of us! Would definitely return!
Great service and experience.
It was the first time I enjoyed buying a car from a dealer. The people were great and service was outstanding.
Excellent Sales Experience
My husband and I had probably the best car buying experience either of us has ever had at this dealership. Our salesman was friendly, professional, and more than willing to work within our budget. There was no "haggling" or trying to force us into a higher price range. Also, there was a very thorough introduction to the car's features and functionality. Well worth driving a few hours to buy at this dealership!
Best service & professionalism I've seen
I just leased my second Jaguar from Seattle Jaguar and I can't recommend them highly enough. From Sean Kent in sales to Dmitri Mordekhov the GM, it was first class all the way. My lease still had a couple of months left on it and in a very low pressure way they made me aware of options to upgrade to a new car before my lease expired. They took the time to find out what features were important to me, they explained what was different in the new cars and they worked with me at my pace. Great people, very professional and I plan to send my friends and family there.
Stay Away and avoid the grief
Very unethical and dishonest dealership. Once you pay they won't honor any promises made and they will attempt to charge you, repeatedly, for items which should be included. I bought a brand new Rover and they cheated me outright !! If you call the head office, they will say that they are aware of this dealership's practices.
Its all about the people
I choose this dealer rather than the Bellevue store initially because of how fast they responded to my emails. Then I actually went into the store. The staff seemed to have been a close nit group that had playful banter that really made the environment joyful. This was why I choose to purchase my non-Jaguar/Land Rover from this dealer.
Awesome Online Inventory and Salesperson
I loved the automobile inventory that you have updated on your website. Having access from a state away made my search for a new car that much easier. Austin B. was an excellent salesperson. He was enthusiastic and willing to check into my car requests and made me feel like an important client despite the sale taking place a state away on the phone. He thoroughly looked into every question or concern I had and was diligent in creating a seamless bridge to Natalie in the finance department. Austin really won me over when he personally showed up at the airport to pick me up and take me to the dealership to pickup my new car. His personality and charisma was comforting and helpful. I am still in awe at how easy and pleasant this car buying experience was for me. Thank you Jaguar Land Rover Seattle!
