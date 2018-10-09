sales Rating

Upsetting, horrifying, unpleasant, austere, crummy, shoddy, uncomfortable, shocking, and unpleasant. These words accurately describes our car buying experience with this dealership. Sales manager of the dealership named Dario Grafer made this all happened. He was acting unbelievably ignorant and extremely rude to my family for no reasons. Long story short, on 09/08/18, my wife found this pre-owned mini cooper that she like on online so we visited this dealership. During the negotiation process, we asked our salesperson to please ask her management team that how much they paid for this vehicle so we can better understand about their asking price. Few minutes later, this man with mad face came back with our salesperson and started his speech by saying "I pay 1 dollar for trade!". He said this to us with very angry manner, so we were very shocked. And he pointed his finger at me and asking, "you know how much they pay to make your jacket? You donât know? So Iâm not going to tell you how much we paid for this car!â We didnât quite understand why he is being so rude to us so we asked him to get us another sales manager. Then he says âIâm the only one who can sell you this vehicle! There is no other person!â At this point I asked him to leave us and he says "This is my dealership, you leave". So I asked my wife to leave with me. When we walked out, my wife started crying because she felt harassed and insulted. She really liked the vehicle so she was very upset that she lost her chance to buy the car. Happy wife, happy life, I went back in and had a chance to talk with another sales manage and he apologized to me and took over from there. We ended up buying the vehicle but left this Jaguar Land Rover Dealership Seattle with very unpleasant feelings. Until Read more