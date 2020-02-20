Michael's Volkswagen

Michael's Volkswagen

Visit dealer’s website 
15000 SE Eastgate Way, Bellevue, WA 98007
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Michael's Volkswagen

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Jordan in service has excellent customer svc!

by Customer Svc on 02/20/2020

I had to bring my car in to have service done (which no one likes to do) but Jordan P in service was so knowledgeable, informative, helpful and explained everything which was great! Good customer service is hard to find anymore, but I received GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE and I truly felt "taken care of" 100%. I will gladly continue to bring my car in to Jordan to have service done. As a single woman who doesn't know much about cars, he restored some faith in me as I didn't feel like I was getting "screwed" to make them money. They should hire more people like him!!!.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
2 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Jordan in service has excellent customer svc!

by Customer Svc on 02/20/2020

I had to bring my car in to have service done (which no one likes to do) but Jordan P in service was so knowledgeable, informative, helpful and explained everything which was great! Good customer service is hard to find anymore, but I received GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE and I truly felt "taken care of" 100%. I will gladly continue to bring my car in to Jordan to have service done. As a single woman who doesn't know much about cars, he restored some faith in me as I didn't feel like I was getting "screwed" to make them money. They should hire more people like him!!!.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

VW Alltrack purchase

by ironsides on 08/03/2018

The sales staff were helpful and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
172 cars in stock
0 new149 used23 certified pre-owned
Subaru Impreza
Subaru Impreza
0 new|18 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Subaru Forester
Subaru Forester
0 new|15 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Michael’s Automotive Group was founded over 40 years ago by Bruce Broadus of Havre, Montana. At the time Bruce recognized the potential of the import automobile and moved his family to Bellevue, Washington. In June of 2017 Michael’s Subaru Volkswagen joined the family.

We have thrived and grown over four decades by continually improving and confirming our commitment to thousands of loyal and satisfied customers.

Michael’s Volkswagen’s mission is to lead the way in the automotive industry by providing a superior product and industry best, exceptional service. The entire staff at Michael’s is dedicated to making your experience pleasant and enjoyable. We are an integral member of the community, supporting many local charities, sports leagues and youth organizations. We invite you to take advantage of these offers and to enjoy the incredible experience at Michael’s Volkswagen of Bellevue.

Michael’s Volkswagen of Bellevue;

“For the Live you Live!”

what sets us apart
Michael's Volkswagen is a proud sponsor of Youth Eastside Services and Fred Hutch!
With the purchase of a new VW at Michael's Volkswagen we offer: 2 Free Oil Changes 1 Free Dent/Ding Repair 1 Tube of Touch of Paint 1 Free Windshield Chip Repair $500 Coupon towards the purchase of your next new VW from Michael's.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes