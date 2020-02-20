Michael’s Automotive Group was founded over 40 years ago by Bruce Broadus of Havre, Montana. At the time Bruce recognized the potential of the import automobile and moved his family to Bellevue, Washington. In June of 2017 Michael’s Subaru Volkswagen joined the family.

We have thrived and grown over four decades by continually improving and confirming our commitment to thousands of loyal and satisfied customers.

Michael’s Volkswagen’s mission is to lead the way in the automotive industry by providing a superior product and industry best, exceptional service. The entire staff at Michael’s is dedicated to making your experience pleasant and enjoyable. We are an integral member of the community, supporting many local charities, sports leagues and youth organizations. We invite you to take advantage of these offers and to enjoy the incredible experience at Michael’s Volkswagen of Bellevue.

Michael’s Volkswagen of Bellevue;

“For the Live you Live!”