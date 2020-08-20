Michael's Subaru

Michael's Subaru

Visit dealer’s website 
15150 SE Eastgate Way, Bellevue, WA 98007
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Michael's Subaru

5.0
Overall Rating
(101)
Recommend: Yes (101) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Friendly Dealership

by Peter on 08/20/2020

They have friendly environment which is most important to me. Making a good deal was quick and smooth. The wait for finance could have been shorter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
101 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Michel's Bellevue Subaru rocks!

by Ravi on 09/03/2020

No hassle, quick, courteous and efficient service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent and Prompt Service

by Sid on 09/03/2020

It was very fast. The check-in process was very easy and I was offered a complimentary ride home. I was promptly called and informed when the car was ready to pick up. I was offered a ride again to the service centre for the pick up. The car was serviced really well and it is performing well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Michael's Bellevue Subaru

by Jane on 09/03/2020

Greeted immediately when I arrived. Called when car was ready!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service - friendly staff!

by Gary on 09/02/2020

Usually use Walker Renton Subaru, but tried out Michael's in Bellevue and the service was done super fast (in and out within an hour). Staff was friendly and professional. All Good - will be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Friendly, efficient, safe

by Kailey on 09/01/2020

I had a recall for a fuel pump, the staff were friendly and efficient, even during a global pandemic. They followed all local guidelines and I felt safe getting work done in my car. Scott was informative and even got my car done quicker than anticipated. Will definitely bring my car back here in the future for maintenance and repairs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

18,000 mile checkup

by Stephen on 08/25/2020

service was friendly, prompt, efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

My Subaru was in need of an oil change, and did a Multi Point Inspection.

by Jananne on 08/25/2020

The staff were well trained and they told me what they were going to do for my car, and they did it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

quality counts

by David on 08/25/2020

courteous service people...take care of your vehicle like it was theres...clean,quality work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Friendly Dealership

by Peter on 08/20/2020

They have friendly environment which is most important to me. Making a good deal was quick and smooth. The wait for finance could have been shorter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Reliable

by Bill on 08/20/2020

Quick and thorough, good customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

We were late and they were ahead of time

by Dennis on 08/20/2020

We went in for our 18,000 mile service. We were actually late and called and they said still come in. They still got the work done ahead of the promised time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Quick Service

by Gabe on 08/05/2020

Fast, high quality

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Amazing dealership

by Tiffany on 07/30/2020

Scott was great. All the staff is extremely helpful. The only place I’ll bring my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service under extreme conditions

by Rick on 07/29/2020

The fact I was able to get in so quickly, the appointment setter realized there was some urgency(she needs to be highly commended as well) and she worked me in. Then John took over from there and it was smooth sailing, did not expect the repairs to be completed that day but they were and I was truly grateful. Great Job all around! I have worked with John before, he is a great adviser(I know because I working in the industry for 18 years in the same capacity).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Michael’s Subaru Service Dept. Delivers!

by Snow on 07/23/2020

Amanda and Gabby were amazing! From my first touch-point with Amanda to picking up my car from Gabby they were both the epitome of customer service and professionalism. When the wheel bolt was sheared (not by Michaels!) I called in a bit of a panic to see if Micheal’s service dept. might be able to repair it prior to an upcoming road trip. Knowing how busy you are, it was above and beyond when Amanda said you could likely fit in the repair if I left the car overnight. You even provided a loaner car as this is our only vehicle! Thinking I would receive a call the next day, imagine my delight when Gabby called later that afternoon with the great news that the bolt was replaced! So, not only did you fit me into your busy schedule at the last minute, you also completed the work the same day!! Service doesn’t get much better than that!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

My review

by Mary on 07/22/2020

Christian was direct, clear and kept info as simple as possible. I felt I understood what the new technology in the car would do for me, and how to access it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Friendly, Honest and Informed

by James on 07/15/2020

Friendly, honest and informed staff in every department I've dealt with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Recommended

by George on 07/15/2020

friendly service, easy, well set up to handle the virus, affordable. Of course, we're dealing with Subarus, which makes everything great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fast and simple

by Lisa on 07/14/2020

Drop off was fast and simple. My service specialist was a delight

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good service experience

by Tyson on 07/10/2020

I love how friendly and fast the service and service member was with my recall service. So far, no issues have come up related to the service. I appreciate the quiet and cleanliness of the waiting area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

5 Stars for Michael's Subaru of Bellevue

by NancyD on 07/09/2020

Overall, it was a good experience. Clint kept in touch with me because he knew I was looking at the 2021 Crosstrek but I decided to go with the 2020 Outback Limited. Either way I was going with a Subaru vehicle, it was just a matter of how long I wanted to wait. Clint gave me a great starter education on how to setup most of the computer settings. The rest I read in the manuals or watched YouTube videos. Thanks Clint and team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
about our dealership

Michael’s Automotive Group was founded over 40 years ago by Bruce Broadus of Havre, Montana. At the time Bruce recognized the potential of the import automobile and moved his family to Bellevue, Washington. In June of 2017 Michael’s Subaru joined the family.

We have thrived and grown over four decades by continually improving and confirming our commitment to thousands of loyal and satisfied customers.

Michael’s Subaru’s mission is to lead the way in the automotive industry by providing a superior product and industry best, exceptional service. The entire staff at Michael’s is dedicated to making your experience pleasant and enjoyable. We are an integral member of the community, supporting many local charities, sports leagues and youth organizations. We invite you to take advantage of these offers and to enjoy the incredible experience at Michael’s Subaru of Bellevue.

There’s a lot to Love at

Michael’s Subaru of Bellevue;

“For the Life You Live!”

what sets us apart
Michael's Subaru is part of the family owned Michael's Automotive Group. Michael's has been in the Bellevue Community for over 43 years. We are proud supporters of Fred Hutch, the Forgotten Children's Fund, Youth Eastside Services and many more!
Michael's Subaru offers the following amenities when you purchase of a new Subaru with us: 2 Free Oil Changes 1 Free Dent/Ding repair 1 Free window chip repair $500 Coupon towards your next new car purchase at Michael's Subaru
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes