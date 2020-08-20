service Rating

Amanda and Gabby were amazing! From my first touch-point with Amanda to picking up my car from Gabby they were both the epitome of customer service and professionalism. When the wheel bolt was sheared (not by Michaels!) I called in a bit of a panic to see if Micheal’s service dept. might be able to repair it prior to an upcoming road trip. Knowing how busy you are, it was above and beyond when Amanda said you could likely fit in the repair if I left the car overnight. You even provided a loaner car as this is our only vehicle! Thinking I would receive a call the next day, imagine my delight when Gabby called later that afternoon with the great news that the bolt was replaced! So, not only did you fit me into your busy schedule at the last minute, you also completed the work the same day!! Service doesn’t get much better than that! Read more