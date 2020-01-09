Hi my name is Phil, I was recently in for a recall!
I experienced nothing but the best service , The recall was done in a timely fashion and a free loaner was provided which was extremely convenient , Thank you
Great experience at BMW of Bellevue. We had been looking for a used 2014-2016 X3 with around 50k miles for a few months. This dealership has new (used) high quality vehicles coming in daily and we came across an X3 that was recently posted. They didn’t have time to post actual photos so we made an appointment same day and was pleased to see the vehicle met all our needs and more upon arrival and test drive. There was a moment that crossed our mind thinking they may be showing us the wrong vehicle posted because it was so nice and not what we expected. Huge plus and great first impression.
The X3 was amazing and only had 57k miles, included M-Sport and Premium packages, and an added bonus of the larger 35i engine. It hit all our desired features in our months of searching and the straightforward pricing put us at ease.
Our Client Advisor, Rava, was exceptional and we enjoyed his honest approach—there was no need to haggle knowing we had done our research and we knew we had a great deal in front of us. The only area that may have required negotiation was getting a second key made to avoid paying ~$300, but Rava went ahead and made this happen at no additional charge before we even needed to ask during closing paperwork.
While Rava did and has continued to provide amazing service, we found the finance team to be more aggressive with their tactics and in some instances the typical “bad car dealer” experience. We can appreciate the need to make a profit and perhaps this is the dealership’s “good cop, bad cop” approach that works well in a majority of their client engagements—we didn’t find it much to our liking.
Upon driving the vehicle home it was noticeable that it could have used a professional detail to bring the full experience to a perfect 10. It wasn’t necessarily dirty, but appeared like the vehicle was quickly wiped down and not fully detailed because dust, wipe marks, and other smears could be seen while driving away from the lot. Again, they didn’t have actual photos of the vehicle in the internet post so they likely planned to professionally detail the vehicle later. Perhaps we purchased before this could be done. We plan to pay for a full exterior and interior detail to bring the vehicle to its fullest condition.
Overall, BMW of Bellevue is highly recommended and Rava was such a pleasure to work with. We couldn’t have asked for a better Client Advisor during our recent purchase.
I booked a service appointment for an oil change service on a Saturday at the Bellevue BMW service center. There was a small wait time till my service advisor Tiffany saw me. After checking through the recommended service based on the data on my key, she recommended just the originally scheduled oil change and a coolant flush. There were several other items on the list, but thankfully, she did not try to upsell me on those. She even applied a coupon to reduce the cost of the service even though I had forgotten to bring it myself. I chose to wait in the lounge where the machine served surprisingly good coffee and the service itself was finished within 1.5 hours. My overall experience was quite pleasant and I really appreciated Tiffany's service. I would definitely return for future service visits on my 2012 BMW 328i
I discovered a flat tire on Sunday evening and had to be at UW Medical Center on Monday by 10 am. I took my chances by showing up to BMW of Bellevue with no appointment on Monday morning. Michelle kindly and quickly accommodated my situation, and I was out the door with a new tire and alignment by 9:30 am. Thank you!
Unfortunately I had BMW trouble while traveling. FORTUNATELY I was able to locate Bellevue BMW. Slightly confused by area construction as well as car malfunction, I pulled in to a man and said “I’m not sure where to go but I’m having car problems”. His response was “well you’re in the right place then!”. (Service Manager)
From there he introduced me to Daniel Anguiano my service advisor. Daniel was great and hospitable. The service technician was also introduced and began the diagnostic.
Daniel was great in explaining by phone progress. In the end, it worked out great and I think over many BMWs owned, this was my BEST repair experience. Thank you!
Keino and Anthony were excellent. Worked with Keino mostly and would o it again, though I hope I don't have to !
My car was totaled the only reason I purchased another ....not a big fan of car shopping, sorry.
Everyone in the Dealership was very friendly and helpful. Only reason I'm not giving a 5 was far to long of a wait for finance
Rude employees, inaccurate information from online reservation which led to wasted time and outrageously overpriced. There are far too many options for me to recommend this place to anyone. Go elsewhere.
I came in for a routine oil change appointment. i was told it was out of the service warranty and would cost $210. I said that seemed high and was assured that is the standard cost. I was asked if I wanted an air filter change. I responded if needed at what is the cost. I was surprised that an air filter would cost $191. After my appointment I called to other dealerships and was told most oil changes and micro filters would avg $150 and air filters would avg $90 dollars all including labor. I talked with my service advisor and he said that is the typical cost. It feels like I was overcharged and I will be looking to a new dealership for future service.
My service rep at Bellevue BMW is Clif Newton and has been for the last 5 years. Clif's attention to detail and customer service is truly great. I have always been impressed with his dedication to ensuring that the customer has a great experience. The details of service are always explained well and the car is always delivered on time.
Overall the experience was fine except the double teaming on the Finance portion. I felt pressure regarding the up sale on the warranty. I told the main Finance guy no and he brings in his Manager to try to get me to buy it. Not cool!
I scheduled an appointment online and was met by a service coordinator when I arrived. We talked about what was to be done, and I headed to the waiting area where I had a chocolate latte and did some work! The car was done in the time frame I was told, and it looks and runs great.
