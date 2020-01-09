BMW of Bellevue

BMW of Bellevue

11959 Northup Way, Bellevue, WA 98005
(888) 918-2867
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Bellevue

4.6
Overall Rating
(26)
Recommend: Yes (23) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

141 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Beware

by Carlton on 09/02/2020

I was charged over $200 for an oil change on my 2007 BMW 328i. If service advisor had told me what the cost was going to be, I would have declined the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

now the car purrs like a kitten

by chrispita on 08/18/2020

friendly, got the job done in the time frame given.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall for my BMW

by Philip gray on 06/10/2020

Hi my name is Phil, I was recently in for a recall! I experienced nothing but the best service , The recall was done in a timely fashion and a free loaner was provided which was extremely convenient , Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2014 BMW X3

by PDS on 03/06/2020

Great experience at BMW of Bellevue. We had been looking for a used 2014-2016 X3 with around 50k miles for a few months. This dealership has new (used) high quality vehicles coming in daily and we came across an X3 that was recently posted. They didn’t have time to post actual photos so we made an appointment same day and was pleased to see the vehicle met all our needs and more upon arrival and test drive. There was a moment that crossed our mind thinking they may be showing us the wrong vehicle posted because it was so nice and not what we expected. Huge plus and great first impression. The X3 was amazing and only had 57k miles, included M-Sport and Premium packages, and an added bonus of the larger 35i engine. It hit all our desired features in our months of searching and the straightforward pricing put us at ease. Our Client Advisor, Rava, was exceptional and we enjoyed his honest approach—there was no need to haggle knowing we had done our research and we knew we had a great deal in front of us. The only area that may have required negotiation was getting a second key made to avoid paying ~$300, but Rava went ahead and made this happen at no additional charge before we even needed to ask during closing paperwork. While Rava did and has continued to provide amazing service, we found the finance team to be more aggressive with their tactics and in some instances the typical “bad car dealer” experience. We can appreciate the need to make a profit and perhaps this is the dealership’s “good cop, bad cop” approach that works well in a majority of their client engagements—we didn’t find it much to our liking. Upon driving the vehicle home it was noticeable that it could have used a professional detail to bring the full experience to a perfect 10. It wasn’t necessarily dirty, but appeared like the vehicle was quickly wiped down and not fully detailed because dust, wipe marks, and other smears could be seen while driving away from the lot. Again, they didn’t have actual photos of the vehicle in the internet post so they likely planned to professionally detail the vehicle later. Perhaps we purchased before this could be done. We plan to pay for a full exterior and interior detail to bring the vehicle to its fullest condition. Overall, BMW of Bellevue is highly recommended and Rava was such a pleasure to work with. We couldn’t have asked for a better Client Advisor during our recent purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Sassa and BMW provided great service!

by Great Service Sassa on 12/30/2019

Sassa is my service advisor and always provides the greatest experience. He keeps me informed and aware of what is happening with the service visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Pleasant Overall Experience on Oil Change Service

by Sesha_Man on 09/10/2019

I booked a service appointment for an oil change service on a Saturday at the Bellevue BMW service center. There was a small wait time till my service advisor Tiffany saw me. After checking through the recommended service based on the data on my key, she recommended just the originally scheduled oil change and a coolant flush. There were several other items on the list, but thankfully, she did not try to upsell me on those. She even applied a coupon to reduce the cost of the service even though I had forgotten to bring it myself. I chose to wait in the lounge where the machine served surprisingly good coffee and the service itself was finished within 1.5 hours. My overall experience was quite pleasant and I really appreciated Tiffany's service. I would definitely return for future service visits on my 2012 BMW 328i

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Emergency accommodated

by Mabrwolfe on 09/10/2019

I discovered a flat tire on Sunday evening and had to be at UW Medical Center on Monday by 10 am. I took my chances by showing up to BMW of Bellevue with no appointment on Monday morning. Michelle kindly and quickly accommodated my situation, and I was out the door with a new tire and alignment by 9:30 am. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Exceptional!

by Bonneville on 08/12/2019

Unfortunately I had BMW trouble while traveling. FORTUNATELY I was able to locate Bellevue BMW. Slightly confused by area construction as well as car malfunction, I pulled in to a man and said “I’m not sure where to go but I’m having car problems”. His response was “well you’re in the right place then!”. (Service Manager) From there he introduced me to Daniel Anguiano my service advisor. Daniel was great and hospitable. The service technician was also introduced and began the diagnostic. Daniel was great in explaining by phone progress. In the end, it worked out great and I think over many BMWs owned, this was my BEST repair experience. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Audi 2011

by clifja1 on 07/01/2019

Keino and Anthony were excellent. Worked with Keino mostly and would o it again, though I hope I don't have to ! My car was totaled the only reason I purchased another ....not a big fan of car shopping, sorry. Everyone in the Dealership was very friendly and helpful. Only reason I'm not giving a 5 was far to long of a wait for finance

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

ever heard of customer service?

by Disappointed on 01/28/2019

Rude employees, inaccurate information from online reservation which led to wasted time and outrageously overpriced. There are far too many options for me to recommend this place to anyone. Go elsewhere.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Recall Work

by Dalton J on 01/25/2019

A recall was scheduled to be done for my blower motor on my 2008 335i. The work was completed within the day and a loaner vehicle was provided. Great people and great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Surprised

by Disappointed on 01/22/2019

I came in for a routine oil change appointment. i was told it was out of the service warranty and would cost $210. I said that seemed high and was assured that is the standard cost. I was asked if I wanted an air filter change. I responded if needed at what is the cost. I was surprised that an air filter would cost $191. After my appointment I called to other dealerships and was told most oil changes and micro filters would avg $150 and air filters would avg $90 dollars all including labor. I talked with my service advisor and he said that is the typical cost. It feels like I was overcharged and I will be looking to a new dealership for future service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Recall service on my E92 M3

by Steve M on 01/02/2019

My service rep at Bellevue BMW is Clif Newton and has been for the last 5 years. Clif's attention to detail and customer service is truly great. I have always been impressed with his dedication to ensuring that the customer has a great experience. The details of service are always explained well and the car is always delivered on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Car Purchase

by Linda L on 12/12/2018

Overall the experience was fine except the double teaming on the Finance portion. I felt pressure regarding the up sale on the warranty. I told the main Finance guy no and he brings in his Manager to try to get me to buy it. Not cool!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fixed my series 3 recall

by PintoJes on 12/10/2018

Aaron in BMW Bellevue provided an excellent service. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Tom Sanguino

by tomcaboy on 12/01/2018

Was very pleased with purchase of BMW 230 convertible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Professional dealer

by James Zhang on 11/17/2018

Nice and professional sales people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Dean

by Carverman on 11/03/2018

We got everything done in one day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

60,000 mile service

by BMW328xi on 10/02/2018

I scheduled an appointment online and was met by a service coordinator when I arrived. We talked about what was to be done, and I headed to the waiting area where I had a chocolate latte and did some work! The car was done in the time frame I was told, and it looks and runs great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

BMW service

by BMW service on 10/02/2018

Clif was an excellent advisor. Very knowledgeable in his role. Very informative and addressed all my needs. Thanks clif

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

We make buying and selling your vehicle easy. The price you see is the price you pay. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle we sell is one, no-haggle price and comes with a 5-day return policy*. Plus, we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy one from us. Now that’s easy.

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

