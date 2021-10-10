1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

STAY AWAY***DONT BUY FROM HERE**** UPDATE (8/16/2020): Still no call, no email..nothing from ANYONE at this dealership. They take your money and [non-permissible content removed]!!! Check what you signed for, they definitely ripped you off. ************************************* UPDATE (8/6/2020): Talked to Theresa in Customer Service, was told I would be taken care of. Sent pictures, told to call when I came back from vacation. Here we are 3 weeks later, 4 emails and countless calls, NO RESPONSE!!! Ridiculous!!!!! Dont buy from here. Left with a $50K truck full of blemishes from when they changed my grill and God knows what I signed for.. ********************************** I purchased my vehicle as a treat to my self for battling stomach cancer. My initial experience with Niy was outstanding. I purchased the vehicle solely from my experience with him. Then all the mishaps went from there. I was pressured into getting clear coat..gap insurance and some more. They then stated I couldn't take my vehicle because it needed inspections, gave me a loaner, took it home to find out they failed to give me tags. I couldn't go out for 2 days. I then go to get my vehicle, I live 47miles from the dealer, to find out that they did not install my tag holder in the front. They send me home in my vehicle stating that they would coordinate services with a dealer near me. Get a call the next day that they couldn't do that. They send me a loaner and take my vehicle for me. Loaner had no gas. They had my car another 2 days, I come to get it, it was blacked out. Apparently, the service team the 1st time didn't do the blackout kit that I had no idea that I purchased. We were so confused, we had to check the vin numbers. I also noticed a series of scratches where they took off the original lettering. My salesman was very apologetic and offered me a free detail and tank of gas to do at a later time. I come back the following weekend, to an upset staff due to my poor review of how I paid for something I didn't even know I had and how on 2 occasions nobody applied the blackout kit and on the 3rd visit they did. They take my vehicle, gave it a half ass wash, and remove lettering I didn't ask for. I call Harold 7 days later to advise that I have paint on the inside crease of my bumper, near the light and grill, pealing and on my door I have a pimple from the clear coat they put, I was told it was not their problem. I should have done a walk around after service had it. Mind you, my car has been with them 4 times, and not once was a walk around done. I haven't even had it a month when I called, haven't even made the 1st payment. I have been calling for 2 weeks without a return call from the GM or Theresa in Customer Service. They have single handedly cheapened what should have been a joyous occasion for me. My gift to myself has become a bad experience. I wish I never purchased my vehicle here. Read more