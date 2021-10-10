Lindsay Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Lindsay Chevrolet
Sales professional
by 10/10/2021on
Great experiance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Flawless
by 09/25/2021on
I’ve purchased new vehicles from Terrence twice and both experiences were quick and professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car
by 08/27/2021on
Thank you so much Nelson for the excellent service. GOT MY FIRST CAR. Great experience super smooth and easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mohammad Ahmed
by 08/11/2021on
Mohammad is so great. Kind and patient. Extremely glad we came to Lindsey Chevrolet and that Mohammad helped me purchase a great car. Super easygoing. A very pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Experience
by 07/28/2021on
My experience here at Lindsay Chevrolet was phenomenal. Anthony Saunders and Jorge Villareina were very informative and helped me to get the truck I’ve always wanted. I did not expect to come in and get such a good deal. Also, my sales reps were professional and very friendly to talk to. Today, I was fortunate enough to come in and have them help me get my dream truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kaydian Israel
by 07/21/2021on
Pleasure working with such a professional like Kadian.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stone Robinson
by 07/16/2021on
I visited the dealer to purchase a new car and had the pleasure of working with Stone Robinson had a awesome experience very knowledgeable and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best
by 05/30/2021on
Terrence was very polite, knowledgeable, honest, caring, and worked hard me. I would recommend anyone to come see him. He should become a manager.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MAINTENANCE
by 03/13/2021on
The sole reason I brought the car wasn't fixed and overlooked. Didn't disclose one defect that happened while the car was at the shop. Also feel over charged for what they did fix
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2021 High Country 1500
by 02/14/2021on
Anthony was very helpful with the purchase of my new truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Helpful
by 01/29/2021on
Ali was a very helpful and knowledgeable. He was able to negotiate and give me everything I asked for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer beware
by 01/20/2021on
Terrible service, you make an appointment to see a vehicle two days away from seeing it then they sell it without even telling you, so you go in there and they try to sell you another vehicle that ends up not working out, then the next day they call you and tell you they can work a good deal and if you can come in but you tell them that it wouldn’t work so they convince you. So you call the next day to see if they can work a deal before coming in as to avoid contracting covid and wasting everyone’s time, then you get on the phone with a guy named DJ or his name was RJ, and says you don’t get the Lindsey price as offered online. He tries to get you to come in and you explain you would like to get a deal and around a price range before coming in and he starts coughing a attitude saying if you came in once then you are ok coming in again even with covid spiking. I feel disrespected here, and treated like my health is not important. I advise all people to avoid this place they don’t care for you health or want to make a deal all they care about is them and the commission they got off a vehicle, and their prices online is not straight forward. Terrible experience. Never again. I will post this every where so all can beware
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
BEWARE Fraudulent “Blazer Package” $$$ Scam!
by 12/20/2020on
We wanted to buy our daughter a safe, quality vehicle for college. There is a certified pre-owned 2017 Buick Enclave for $14,500 that Lindsay Chevrolet indicates costs another $1,995 (an optional "Blazer Package" that isn't apparently optional) despite the advertised dealer price on GMcertified.com for VIN # KL4CJASB9HB161889 not including taxes, tags, title, and the Lindsay Chevrolet $895 dealer costs. This appears to be a deceptive trade practice advertisement and Shawn Noor, a Sales Manager, refused to acknowledge that the Dealer Price on GMcertified.com as being accurate. Instead Shawn tries to negotiate a "deal" for $1000 off on the optional Blazer Package that's apparently not optional according to the Lindsay General Manager. Then when I ask to speak to the General Manager for what appears to be deceptive advertising on the GMcertified.com website...he's too busy making deals to speak to me and not ever going to be available since the Blazer package is non-negotiable, despite Shawn just trying to negotiate $1000 for the deal. We had already test drove the Buick Encore after our daughter made an online appointment with Lindsay Chevrolet, and arranged financing for the $14,500 GMcertified.com price with our credit union in looking to pay the taxes, tags, title, and the Lindsay Chevrolet $895 dealer costs ourselves. After all the research that our daughter performed before focusing on this vehicle, Lindsay Chevrolet's behavior seems fraudulent or at the very least deceptive. Very concerned as a consumer that was prepared to purchase the vehicle and had arranged financing, but will now not buy anything from GM and look to make a referral to the VIrginia Attorney General's Office as well as the appropriate Consumer Protection agencies. Trying to get another $2000 profit for the Blazer Package on top of the $895 dealer costs appears exorbitant given the advertised price on GMcertified.com, but maybe other Lindsay Chevrolet customers don't mind their deceptive business practices? And Shawn Noor's attempt to "do me a favor" to pay another $1000 (again, in addition to the $895 dealer cost!), but not acknowledge the advertised GMcertified.com online price is galling! I have never posted an online review or complaint on social media or anywhere else. But this behavior by Lindsay Chevrolet is despicable and should serve as a warning for other potential customers!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Max was extremely helpful
by 11/28/2020on
Max showed me several cars I was interested in. He gave me accurate information without pushing too hard. I did not buy from this dealership but I had a positive experience and would recommend it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Sales representative
by 11/27/2020on
Stacy Nedd is a really good sales representative! She was very insightful about all the things I asked concerning the vehicle I was interested in and she was more than happy and patient to help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
2018 Chevy Equinox
by 09/21/2020on
Friendly staff with lots of choices for vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Stay away
by 08/17/2020on
STAY AWAY***DONT BUY FROM HERE**** UPDATE (8/16/2020): Still no call, no email..nothing from ANYONE at this dealership. They take your money and [non-permissible content removed]!!! Check what you signed for, they definitely ripped you off. ************************************* UPDATE (8/6/2020): Talked to Theresa in Customer Service, was told I would be taken care of. Sent pictures, told to call when I came back from vacation. Here we are 3 weeks later, 4 emails and countless calls, NO RESPONSE!!! Ridiculous!!!!! Dont buy from here. Left with a $50K truck full of blemishes from when they changed my grill and God knows what I signed for.. ********************************** I purchased my vehicle as a treat to my self for battling stomach cancer. My initial experience with Niy was outstanding. I purchased the vehicle solely from my experience with him. Then all the mishaps went from there. I was pressured into getting clear coat..gap insurance and some more. They then stated I couldn't take my vehicle because it needed inspections, gave me a loaner, took it home to find out they failed to give me tags. I couldn't go out for 2 days. I then go to get my vehicle, I live 47miles from the dealer, to find out that they did not install my tag holder in the front. They send me home in my vehicle stating that they would coordinate services with a dealer near me. Get a call the next day that they couldn't do that. They send me a loaner and take my vehicle for me. Loaner had no gas. They had my car another 2 days, I come to get it, it was blacked out. Apparently, the service team the 1st time didn't do the blackout kit that I had no idea that I purchased. We were so confused, we had to check the vin numbers. I also noticed a series of scratches where they took off the original lettering. My salesman was very apologetic and offered me a free detail and tank of gas to do at a later time. I come back the following weekend, to an upset staff due to my poor review of how I paid for something I didn't even know I had and how on 2 occasions nobody applied the blackout kit and on the 3rd visit they did. They take my vehicle, gave it a half ass wash, and remove lettering I didn't ask for. I call Harold 7 days later to advise that I have paint on the inside crease of my bumper, near the light and grill, pealing and on my door I have a pimple from the clear coat they put, I was told it was not their problem. I should have done a walk around after service had it. Mind you, my car has been with them 4 times, and not once was a walk around done. I haven't even had it a month when I called, haven't even made the 1st payment. I have been calling for 2 weeks without a return call from the GM or Theresa in Customer Service. They have single handedly cheapened what should have been a joyous occasion for me. My gift to myself has become a bad experience. I wish I never purchased my vehicle here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Lindsay Chevy
by 08/05/2020on
The salesmen were knowledgeable and very helpful in the process, the receptionists were very nice and helpful, and the finance department was willing to answer any questions I had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing Service from William
by 07/30/2020on
Our Sales Person William Took care of us through out the buying process. Unfortunately we couldn't get approved but we would come back at a better time for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Highly recommend
by 07/17/2020on
I recently purchased a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse from Lindsay Chevrolet and I had a great experience. Ahmed assisted me with my purchase and did an excellent job of finding me the vehicle that I was looking for at a competitive price. I will use Lindsay for future purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Crooked Dealer
by 07/06/2020on
Drove for over an hour to this dealership to buy a car. While talking about the financials, they added a charge of around $1700, saying it was a MANDATORY "Blazer" package charge on all pre-owned vehicles that they sell. This is in ADDITION to the $799 dealer fee that they also charge. When I tried to inquire what was included in this "Blazer" package, I was told that it includes 2 additional oil changes and floor mats for the car. Who in their right mind would charge $1700 for 2 oil changes and floor mats? I asked them to take the floor mats out and not to provide the 2 additional oil changes and remove this charge, and was told that it is REQUIRED. They HAVE to charge it on all pre-owned cars. Yet, this charge is not mentioned on their website, on this website or anywhere else. How can they FORCE someone to buy a package you don't need and OVERCHARGE the buyer? If it is required then mention it on your website, on the phone and emails when discussing a car. Why can't this dealership list the honest price? I wasted around 4 hours dealing with [non-permissible content removed]. I would advise anyone contemplating on buying a car from this dealer to stay away.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
