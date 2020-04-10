We were very happy with a new car purchase at Warrenton Toyota. Very happy with Diana, our salesperson. We came in with a vehicle estimate from Consumer Reports and USAA and they were very close to those numbers. There were no unknown added fees tacked on. Diana was very patient with us and willing to answer all our questions, which were many.
I bought my 2013 FJ from Warrenton Toyota, and Tony has been an exceptional Service Rep to work with over the years. He continues to be a great asset to the company and to me as a Toyota owner. Keep up the great work Tony.
WARRENTON Toyota is the only place we have our Toyota serviced. Prices are reasonable, staff is professional and honest. They will always call to let you know what type of service is needed now and what service can wait for a later date.
Tony did a great job explaining the problem. He arranged a rental at his cost and had me on my way in no time. My car was ready the next day and I was in and out with no hassle. Overall a great experience.
Mark Arstino was my salesman. He was cordial, professional and thorough. I drove three hours from Norfolk, VA to purchase a new Tundra at a price that no other dealer would meet or beat. Mark made the process quick and pain free. When the time comes to get my wife a new RAV4, I’ll be making the drive to Warrenton Toyota again!
The team at Warrenton Toyota was awesome to work with. I have had vehicles serviced there before, but I have never purchased a vehicle there until this one. From the GM, UCM, sales person, and finance manager, everyone was amazing and very kind. Thanks so much!
I was overdue for service on my Camry. I was a bit concerned about having this done during social distancing. I dropped off my vehicle. Service was done quickly. I was advised about some things to consider as future upkeep, but not pushed to do them. And precautions were taken for the safety and health of employees and customers.
Received an all-around outstanding experience at Warrenton Toyota with my purchase and trade-in from the moment of my arrival to my final paperwork processing. I was particularly appreciative of sales consultant's patience and support with me as I was considering my final purchase decision.
Towed to Warrenton Toyota when van broke down 300 miles from home. Service was excellent, reasonably priced, completed swiftly. Treated like a valued customer even though they knew I would probably never return.
I purchased a new 2019 Highlander. It's the first new vehicle we've ever owned, and I'm almost 74, so I wanted it to be right. The salesfolks, Angel Arana and Diana Carter, were both great to deal with, treated me well, and have good sense of humor. Same with Marcie, who handled the financial details. The whole process took under three hours. Angel worked with me to get the dealer to throw in an overhead rack (which was shown in the vehicle I chose online). Overall, it was a very positive experience and we love the Highlander.
As always excellent service and honesty. Mark Grimsley is always very professional and keeps me informed on what is going on. There was even a lady in there when I was there that almost had issues with her car wheel well. They got her back on the road for the night quickly, she was very happy.
As always I have been very happy with Mark and Warrenton Toyota
We just leased a new car at Warrenton Toyota and as always we were happy with our decision. Our salesman, Mark, was very likable and efficient. We have bought 3 other vehicles from them previously over the years and have always received fair prices and trade in values.