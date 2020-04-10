Warrenton Toyota

6449 Lee Hwy, Warrenton, VA 20187
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Warrenton Toyota

4.9
Overall Rating
(76)
Recommend: Yes (75) No (1)
sales Rating

Positive Buying Experience

by Toyota Sienna 2020 on 10/04/2020

We were very happy with a new car purchase at Warrenton Toyota. Very happy with Diana, our salesperson. We came in with a vehicle estimate from Consumer Reports and USAA and they were very close to those numbers. There were no unknown added fees tacked on. Diana was very patient with us and willing to answer all our questions, which were many.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
219 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Superior Service

by DKorbini on 10/12/2020

I bought my 2013 FJ from Warrenton Toyota, and Tony has been an exceptional Service Rep to work with over the years. He continues to be a great asset to the company and to me as a Toyota owner. Keep up the great work Tony.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Professional and Trustworthy

by Mary Kelly on 09/24/2020

WARRENTON Toyota is the only place we have our Toyota serviced. Prices are reasonable, staff is professional and honest. They will always call to let you know what type of service is needed now and what service can wait for a later date.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

18-Month Warrenty Maintenance

by Larry on 09/21/2020

Routine 18-month maintenance, nothing out of the ordinary. They finished 30 minutes earlier than promised.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Brake replacement

by Joe Hanson on 08/06/2020

Tony did a great job explaining the problem. He arranged a rental at his cost and had me on my way in no time. My car was ready the next day and I was in and out with no hassle. Overall a great experience.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Experience

by RobR on 08/05/2020

The service was done quickly, and all of the staff was very friendly.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Barbara D on 08/03/2020

I highly recommend Warrenton Toyota for the service of your vehicle. Customer service is outstanding and excellent maintenance and repair service of my Sienna.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

The Best

by Service on 07/30/2020

One of the reasons I purchase my vehicles at Warrenton Toyota is the reliable and dependable service department.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Tundra purchase

by Todd on 07/08/2020

Mark Arstino was my salesman. He was cordial, professional and thorough. I drove three hours from Norfolk, VA to purchase a new Tundra at a price that no other dealer would meet or beat. Mark made the process quick and pain free. When the time comes to get my wife a new RAV4, I'll be making the drive to Warrenton Toyota again!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Super Fast

by Patty on 06/16/2020

Very Courteous Staff

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Periodic Service

by Thomas on 06/05/2020

Totally satisfied with service. We have purchased two vehicles from your Warrenton dealership and have had both serviced regularly by your service department.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great to deal with!

by Happy Customer on 05/28/2020

The team at Warrenton Toyota was awesome to work with. I have had vehicles serviced there before, but I have never purchased a vehicle there until this one. From the GM, UCM, sales person, and finance manager, everyone was amazing and very kind. Thanks so much!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service every time!

by BN on 05/13/2020

Always receive outstanding service to my vehicle and friendly staff who truly care.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Satisfied Customer on 05/02/2020

I was overdue for service on my Camry. I was a bit concerned about having this done during social distancing. I dropped off my vehicle. Service was done quickly. I was advised about some things to consider as future upkeep, but not pushed to do them. And precautions were taken for the safety and health of employees and customers.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

More than satisfied

by John_G on 04/02/2020

Received an all-around outstanding experience at Warrenton Toyota with my purchase and trade-in from the moment of my arrival to my final paperwork processing. I was particularly appreciative of sales consultant's patience and support with me as I was considering my final purchase decision.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Jeep

by Ashley on 03/06/2020

Mark Aristino is the BEST salesman. He made the whole process very comfortable and easy! If I were to buy a car again or a friend was looking, I'd refer him every time!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Angel deserves a big raise & bonus

by Jim on 01/23/2020

Angel was great to deal with, big help in helping me buy a new Tacoma.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

service

by service on 01/04/2020

Towed to Warrenton Toyota when van broke down 300 miles from home. Service was excellent, reasonably priced, completed swiftly. Treated like a valued customer even though they knew I would probably never return.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Kirby on 11/17/2019

I purchased a new 2019 Highlander. It's the first new vehicle we've ever owned, and I'm almost 74, so I wanted it to be right. The salesfolks, Angel Arana and Diana Carter, were both great to deal with, treated me well, and have good sense of humor. Same with Marcie, who handled the financial details. The whole process took under three hours. Angel worked with me to get the dealer to throw in an overhead rack (which was shown in the vehicle I chose online). Overall, it was a very positive experience and we love the Highlander.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Richard on 11/14/2019

As always excellent service and honesty. Mark Grimsley is always very professional and keeps me informed on what is going on. There was even a lady in there when I was there that almost had issues with her car wheel well. They got her back on the road for the night quickly, she was very happy. As always I have been very happy with Mark and Warrenton Toyota

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Always a great experience

by Carolyn on 11/14/2019

We just leased a new car at Warrenton Toyota and as always we were happy with our decision. Our salesman, Mark, was very likable and efficient. We have bought 3 other vehicles from them previously over the years and have always received fair prices and trade in values.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
