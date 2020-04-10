sales Rating

I purchased a new 2019 Highlander. It's the first new vehicle we've ever owned, and I'm almost 74, so I wanted it to be right. The salesfolks, Angel Arana and Diana Carter, were both great to deal with, treated me well, and have good sense of humor. Same with Marcie, who handled the financial details. The whole process took under three hours. Angel worked with me to get the dealer to throw in an overhead rack (which was shown in the vehicle I chose online). Overall, it was a very positive experience and we love the Highlander. Read more