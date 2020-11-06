The service department staff was professional and friendly. Derek was my rep and he was fantastic. My Touareg was in for service and some repairs and Derek did a great job keeping me informed on the status of the work until it was complete. I did not have to call him and he understood the work being done when we spoke! Also, it didn't take long to drop off my car and get a nice loaner (which was a new Tiguan). Derek was out when I picked up my car, so Abby stepped in to prepare my paperwork and I was out quickly. Payment is done at the service advisor desk, not at a separate "cashier". Much faster process for the customer. This experience far exceeded my previous VW services. Great job to the team and specific callout for Derek!
I like everything about Checkered Flag Volkswagen and I have for the last 20 years. The place is clean, well organized, the service area is as clean and organized as an operating room. Service Representative Krystl is excellent, always on top of things. Mostly, I completely trust Checkered Flag to keep the best interest of my car and my finances in mind.
The transaction was quick, and there were no hidden fees. The salesman was very helpful and informative. The dealership needs to clean the cars before handing them over to their customers, especially now more than ever before.
Excellent service in every way. Performed service items requested. Began work soon after I arrived and completed by the completion time we agreed on. Work has been inspected and tested by me and is perfect.
Mechanics and Service Advisor were outstanding. Discussed service items and explained all details.
Great job Checkered Flag like you always do for me.
Sincerely,
Jim Martin
Great experience! Linda helped me make the best decision for my family and she was in constant communication with me making sure all my questions were answered. Very happy with my purchase. Great team , thank you all !
Everything about our Checkered Flag dealership is great. From the greeters out front, who always greet ya with a smile and direct us as to where to proceed. Let's give them a 10. Then we're greeted by Krystal, love seeing her smiling face. She lets me know what to expect , how long I'll be, and always makes me feel comfortable. We'll give her a 10. Then there's Abby, (sorry if my spelling is wrong) she's so genuinely kind, while being professional. She actually gives me the total of what's being done, while explaining everything, that will go on, and individual pricing to make it very sim;e to understand. We'll give her a 10 also. Then there are the guys and girls that work on my car, don't get to meet them, but they do an excellent job, and always leave her clean as a pin.We need to give them all 10's too. So as you can see , they are a well oiled machine, they all get 10's from me, and I won't ever want to go anywhere else for service. Oh!! forgot to mention that on my last checkup, I was weary about going into the dealership in person, you know ( Covid 19). So they sent Richard out to pick her up, they serviced it and Richard again, brought back to me, now that is service. Got to give him 10 too She came home clean, and disinfected. I can't say anymore, they're just all awesome.
It was pouring down raining, I was late. They told me not to worry it was ok. Greeted me warmly, handled my issue. I asked a question and he went to get my car pulled it under the overhead to show me how to do what I wanted and kept me from getting wet while he showed me. Just so polite and so courteous
