Checkered Flag Volkswagen

3025 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Checkered Flag Volkswagen

4.9
Overall Rating
(212)
Recommend: Yes (212) No (0)
sales Rating

Undecided customer

by Stephen on 06/11/2020

Everyone was nice and patient.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

The Best!

by Jayson on 08/16/2020

Best Customer Service!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Best VW Service Ever

by Dan on 08/14/2020

The service department staff was professional and friendly. Derek was my rep and he was fantastic. My Touareg was in for service and some repairs and Derek did a great job keeping me informed on the status of the work until it was complete. I did not have to call him and he understood the work being done when we spoke! Also, it didn't take long to drop off my car and get a nice loaner (which was a new Tiguan). Derek was out when I picked up my car, so Abby stepped in to prepare my paperwork and I was out quickly. Payment is done at the service advisor desk, not at a separate "cashier". Much faster process for the customer. This experience far exceeded my previous VW services. Great job to the team and specific callout for Derek!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

VW Maintenance

by Carla on 08/11/2020

Early appointments are available such that the service appointment doesn't interrupt my day; minimal wait for completion

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Best in Tidewater for Years!

by Patricia on 08/09/2020

I like everything about Checkered Flag Volkswagen and I have for the last 20 years. The place is clean, well organized, the service area is as clean and organized as an operating room. Service Representative Krystl is excellent, always on top of things. Mostly, I completely trust Checkered Flag to keep the best interest of my car and my finances in mind.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Based on last visit

by Chris on 07/30/2020

Friendly staff.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

sales Rating

Great salesman, quick transaction

by Dexter on 07/11/2020

The transaction was quick, and there were no hidden fees. The salesman was very helpful and informative. The dealership needs to clean the cars before handing them over to their customers, especially now more than ever before.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

2015 VW Passat Service

by James on 06/19/2020

Excellent service in every way. Performed service items requested. Began work soon after I arrived and completed by the completion time we agreed on. Work has been inspected and tested by me and is perfect. Mechanics and Service Advisor were outstanding. Discussed service items and explained all details. Great job Checkered Flag like you always do for me. Sincerely, Jim Martin

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

1 Comments

Report it
service Rating

Jo

by Jo on 06/03/2020

Friendly efficient service

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Title

by Victoria on 05/24/2020

People, speed of service, quality of service

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Best place to service your VW

by John on 05/20/2020

Everyone always goes above and beyond to ensure I am well taken care of. They truly understand the meaning of customer service

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great experience

by Raluca on 05/17/2020

Great experience! Linda helped me make the best decision for my family and she was in constant communication with me making sure all my questions were answered. Very happy with my purchase. Great team , thank you all !

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

My Checkered Flag

by Joy on 05/16/2020

Everything about our Checkered Flag dealership is great. From the greeters out front, who always greet ya with a smile and direct us as to where to proceed. Let's give them a 10. Then we're greeted by Krystal, love seeing her smiling face. She lets me know what to expect , how long I'll be, and always makes me feel comfortable. We'll give her a 10. Then there's Abby, (sorry if my spelling is wrong) she's so genuinely kind, while being professional. She actually gives me the total of what's being done, while explaining everything, that will go on, and individual pricing to make it very sim;e to understand. We'll give her a 10 also. Then there are the guys and girls that work on my car, don't get to meet them, but they do an excellent job, and always leave her clean as a pin.We need to give them all 10's too. So as you can see , they are a well oiled machine, they all get 10's from me, and I won't ever want to go anywhere else for service. Oh!! forgot to mention that on my last checkup, I was weary about going into the dealership in person, you know ( Covid 19). So they sent Richard out to pick her up, they serviced it and Richard again, brought back to me, now that is service. Got to give him 10 too She came home clean, and disinfected. I can't say anymore, they're just all awesome.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Good service

by Mel on 05/11/2020

Sales department accommodating and made it easy but detail department took a long time and did not remove all of the crash wrap

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Amazing Service and quality of work

by CheckeredFlagVW on 05/04/2020

Best Service Team in Town

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Superior Service in a Downpour

by Belinda on 04/19/2020

It was pouring down raining, I was late. They told me not to worry it was ok. Greeted me warmly, handled my issue. I asked a question and he went to get my car pulled it under the overhead to show me how to do what I wanted and kept me from getting wet while he showed me. Just so polite and so courteous

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great experience

by Rebecca on 04/12/2020

Ryan was a great help and the process was quick and easy!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Satisfied Loyal Customer

by Lesley on 04/08/2020

I’ve been taking my various VW’s to Checkered Flag for years. Always been pleased with the service and the service team.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

2009 Volkswagen Passat repairs

by Walter on 04/05/2020

Krystl Stern kept us informed as to what needed to be done for repairs. Service technicians did a good job with the car diagnostics.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great service

by David on 03/31/2020

Checkin was smotth. Advisor was knowledgeble about what was going to be done. Work was started quickly and was completed within the time estimate.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Recall service

by Susan on 03/26/2020

Loved the free car wash and vacuum service

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

