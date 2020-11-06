service Rating

Everything about our Checkered Flag dealership is great. From the greeters out front, who always greet ya with a smile and direct us as to where to proceed. Let's give them a 10. Then we're greeted by Krystal, love seeing her smiling face. She lets me know what to expect , how long I'll be, and always makes me feel comfortable. We'll give her a 10. Then there's Abby, (sorry if my spelling is wrong) she's so genuinely kind, while being professional. She actually gives me the total of what's being done, while explaining everything, that will go on, and individual pricing to make it very sim;e to understand. We'll give her a 10 also. Then there are the guys and girls that work on my car, don't get to meet them, but they do an excellent job, and always leave her clean as a pin.We need to give them all 10's too. So as you can see , they are a well oiled machine, they all get 10's from me, and I won't ever want to go anywhere else for service. Oh!! forgot to mention that on my last checkup, I was weary about going into the dealership in person, you know ( Covid 19). So they sent Richard out to pick her up, they serviced it and Richard again, brought back to me, now that is service. Got to give him 10 too She came home clean, and disinfected. I can't say anymore, they're just all awesome. Read more