service Rating

I have been very dissatisfied with the entire experience. My husband and I brought our 2008 Chevy Tahoe in for various concerns under our Easy Care Extended Service Plan. We gave a detailed list to the Service Advisor (Stanley) with our concerns. 1. The Rear Window Defroster was not working. It had been previously repaired by Whitten Brothers in September of 2016 but still was not working. 2, The Climate Control was not working corectly on the Driver's Side 3. Whitten had also repaired the rear auto leveling suspension and we asked that it be checked to make sure it was working ok as they were a Chevrolet Dealership (while they had it). 4. Front Left Tire was losing air pressure and the sensor showed it being the left rear tire. 5. We asked that the oil be changed while they had it. Experience seemed very pleasant and professional in the beginning. I later received a call from Stanley who stated that they checked the rear auto ride suspension and it was fine. The Climate Control was a Door Actuator, the Front Tire was a bad sensor, and the Rear Defrost wasn't getting Power to one side. This seemed logical until he discussed further.......... 1. Stanley stated that the Warranty Company would not authorize repair for the rear window as it was worked on by Whitten Bothers in September 2016. We had to pay a diagnostic fee just because they looked at it (and didn't check with the warranty company first). 2.The Climate Control was a Door Actuator which was being covered but the dealership and the warranty company didn't agree on the labor time and were 2 hours apart. We had to pay the difference in labor- $202.50 3. They looked at the rear auto ride system and it was fine and charged us a separate diagnostic fee just for looking at it. 4. The tore was a bad sensor which was covered. 5. They never did the oil change. We were told that on top of the $100 Warranty deductable, we would have to pay another $482 for the labor and diagnostic fees. Stanley further stated if we decided that we diodn't want them to do the work, we would owe them $500 just for diagnosing the truck. We felt like we were forced into a corner to have the work completed as this was already done and never explained ahead of time. We called the warranty company ourselves to talk about the difference in labor hours issue. (when we should not have had to). They advised us that all Stanley had to do was send them a breakdown of the hours calculations and they would review and adjust. I called Stanley and he stated he would do that. When I picked up the truck, it was still $582.00. When I asked Stanley about the labor hours, he stated that he never even contacted the warranty company after saying he would so we had to still pay the additional $202.50. I then contacted the Service Manager who stated that Stanley was wrong and should have never made that decision himself and agreed to refund the $202.50. We received a check a week later for $200. That was $2.50 short which is not a big amount but the point is it was not what was promised so I felt as if I was lied to. Stanley also stated that the front brakes on the vehicle and the front rotors needed to be replaced at an additional cost of $668. He stated that the front pads 'were almost metal on metal'. He stated that they had gotten so low that they broke off the low brake sensor tabs on the units. At this point, we had lost all trust in the service department and advised we would have someone else check the brakes. My brother is a Virginia State Inspector and we had him evaluate the brakes. Not only were the brakes not close to metal on metal, they had 1/4' of pad left and didn't even need to be replaced. They passed inspection with ease. The brakes were a complete lie and a way for Stanley to 'pad his commission' on further labor. Not only would I not ever use this service department again, I would not ever buy a vehicle from Hendrick's Chevrolet as they are not trustworthy. We have been actively warning our friends and family Read more