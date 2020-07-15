Our Son's First New Car
07/15/2020
We contacted our Client Advisor, Ricky Bryan, in reference to a vehicle for our teenage son. Our son liked my Buick Encore and we saw a Chevy Trax online that had an excellent price. Ricky took the time to research pricing, possible interest rates and payments and contacted us back. My husband came up, took the car home, let our son drive it and he loved it! We then came up and went into the finance office fairly quickly. John Stoner took really good care of us in finance and also helped us order an all weather tray for the cargo area. Ricky delivered the car and it looked clean inside and out. From start to finish, the process was pleasant and smooth. Everyone wore masks, the dealership was very clean and everyone was extremely helpful. Thanks Ricky and John, for making this such a smooth transaction. When we buy here, we always feel that we are being taken care of by true professionals. Mr. Hendrick should be proud of his staff!
07/15/2020
Best Ever Car Buying Experience
04/17/2020
I bought a Buick Encore yesterday at Rick Hendrick Chevy Buick GMC. The service was quick and it was a no pressure sale. The salesperson, Ricky Bryan, took the time to listen to my needs and he figured out a vehicle that made my payment lower without having to compromise on quality and safety features. I bought a Buick Encore and I absolutely love it. Their dealership is clean, everyone practices social distancing and I felt safe to be there even during a pandemic. The staff are super helpful and professional! Thanks Ricky Bryan, for making my car buying experience the easiest one ever! Can’t wait to come back in four years for my next car!
Fraudulent Financial/Sales Practices
03/17/2020
I am very disappointed in the fraudulent sales process I experienced with Finance Manager, Mark Wilson at your Short Pump, Va location. I have been receiving countless collection calls from your leasing partner, GM Financial about a $3k bill due for my (paid-off) lease of your Chevrolet Camaro, that I then purchased from you on 05/19/19, citing the $3k balance due is from the car being purchased under value; because your finance manager decided to sell me the car for $17,798 but only send your leasing company $12,700. When I asked Mark Wilson what happened, he pretended to be ignorant to the fact and blamed it on the ‘check cutters’ Chrishell Williams and Tiffany Honeycutt. I then advised Mark the leasing company would like to speak with him to resolve the matter and ascertain the whereabouts of the remainder of their money that he obviously charged me ($17,798). Mark insisted he could not speak with the leasing company, that the check cutters would need to have this conversation because he doesn’t understand why they did not send the full amount of the value of the car, which the leasing company is stating is $15k. The $3k difference of the amount Mark has gauged from me and stole from the leasing company, is currently being negatively reported on my credit. I then left a message for David Noland, the dealership manager promising legal action, in which Mark immediately calls me back to state he CAN in fact speak with the leasing company. I was given a thumb drive with all documents pertaining to the sale of the car on 05/19/19 the day I purchased the lease, and to my surprise when I search for the finance agreement on the drive to prove I was charged $17,798...viola!! there is no finance agreement attached within the drive. What a convenient coincidence. However, I have the contract from my finance company Ally Financial to prove the amount I was charged for the purchase of the lease. Moreover, I have the Virginia Title Application stating the sales price of the car. This is obvious financial fraudulent activity, that without a doubt I will pursue and expose. Currently, the leasing company has opened an investigation and I am currently seeking legal counsel. I will file a claim with BBB, and most definitely will leave this review on this location’s site.
Shady
01/04/2020
just now I am now changing my rating from 5 stars to 1 because of the following reason. I have been watching yalls website for 2 months. I have been looking at the 2019 Z06 corvette red coupe with the 3LZ Z07 package you currently have on your show room floor. I have been looking at this car on your site dailey. I have seen this cars price drop from MSRP of $107000 down to $88,800 last week now Rick Hendrick has jacked the price back up to $105,000. I dont know about you, but 20,000 dollars is a lot of money to be playing games with. I havent made an offer on this car. I have just been watching it on your site and just shocked they would do this with the price. Our money is not a game guys, its serious. I guess they'd sell it to someone for 105000k if that sucker comes along that hadn't been watching this on your webpage and knew the price had been previously advertised at 20k less? This is crocked as heck. I had no idea I was talking with a dealership that operates this way. I have purchased a corvette from Rick Hendrick down in Charlotte NC before but live here in Richmond. I tell you what this has done. Because Rick Hendrick has shown me their true colors, screwing customers on price and playing games. I will not only never buy a vehicle from you but I will unexhaustfully tell others what I have seen. Guys to many corvettes and other dealerships out here to deal with shady car lots. It's your business. Yall can treat your customers anyway you want and charge anything you want. Play whatever games you want You have now taken a customer who has been watching your site dailey hoping the price might finally get down to where I could come in and buy me a new vette. Only to see yall jack the price back up $20,000? That's just not right and I hope who ever is responsible for this decision gets fired because it is just bad business. Money is to big a thing to play this kind of game with people. Particularly 20%, $20,000 game? Really?
Happy Customer
07/21/2019
This dealership is always attentive to their customers needs!
car service
12/05/2018
friendly service in and out as promised
Service Advisor lies to "pad Commision"
03/18/2017
I have been very dissatisfied with the entire experience. My husband and I brought our 2008 Chevy Tahoe in for various concerns under our Easy Care Extended Service Plan. We gave a detailed list to the Service Advisor (Stanley) with our concerns. 1. The Rear Window Defroster was not working. It had been previously repaired by Whitten Brothers in September of 2016 but still was not working. 2, The Climate Control was not working corectly on the Driver's Side 3. Whitten had also repaired the rear auto leveling suspension and we asked that it be checked to make sure it was working ok as they were a Chevrolet Dealership (while they had it). 4. Front Left Tire was losing air pressure and the sensor showed it being the left rear tire. 5. We asked that the oil be changed while they had it. Experience seemed very pleasant and professional in the beginning. I later received a call from Stanley who stated that they checked the rear auto ride suspension and it was fine. The Climate Control was a Door Actuator, the Front Tire was a bad sensor, and the Rear Defrost wasn't getting Power to one side. This seemed logical until he discussed further.......... 1. Stanley stated that the Warranty Company would not authorize repair for the rear window as it was worked on by Whitten Bothers in September 2016. We had to pay a diagnostic fee just because they looked at it (and didn't check with the warranty company first). 2.The Climate Control was a Door Actuator which was being covered but the dealership and the warranty company didn't agree on the labor time and were 2 hours apart. We had to pay the difference in labor- $202.50 3. They looked at the rear auto ride system and it was fine and charged us a separate diagnostic fee just for looking at it. 4. The tore was a bad sensor which was covered. 5. They never did the oil change. We were told that on top of the $100 Warranty deductable, we would have to pay another $482 for the labor and diagnostic fees. Stanley further stated if we decided that we diodn't want them to do the work, we would owe them $500 just for diagnosing the truck. We felt like we were forced into a corner to have the work completed as this was already done and never explained ahead of time. We called the warranty company ourselves to talk about the difference in labor hours issue. (when we should not have had to). They advised us that all Stanley had to do was send them a breakdown of the hours calculations and they would review and adjust. I called Stanley and he stated he would do that. When I picked up the truck, it was still $582.00. When I asked Stanley about the labor hours, he stated that he never even contacted the warranty company after saying he would so we had to still pay the additional $202.50. I then contacted the Service Manager who stated that Stanley was wrong and should have never made that decision himself and agreed to refund the $202.50. We received a check a week later for $200. That was $2.50 short which is not a big amount but the point is it was not what was promised so I felt as if I was lied to. Stanley also stated that the front brakes on the vehicle and the front rotors needed to be replaced at an additional cost of $668. He stated that the front pads 'were almost metal on metal'. He stated that they had gotten so low that they broke off the low brake sensor tabs on the units. At this point, we had lost all trust in the service department and advised we would have someone else check the brakes. My brother is a Virginia State Inspector and we had him evaluate the brakes. Not only were the brakes not close to metal on metal, they had 1/4' of pad left and didn't even need to be replaced. They passed inspection with ease. The brakes were a complete lie and a way for Stanley to 'pad his commission' on further labor. Not only would I not ever use this service department again, I would not ever buy a vehicle from Hendrick's Chevrolet as they are not trustworthy. We have been actively warning our friends and family
You have been warned
07/29/2016
Lost oil change reservation. Came back following day, 3+ hours... Buyer beware.
amazing staff and company
06/22/2016
I just want to start by saying my salesman Josh Griff was very professional, courteous, and took the time to listen to what i was looking for and provided great results in my search. The finance department was able to get me a lower rate than the bank i have been with for over 10 years. Nothing but great things have come from my experiences with Hendrick Chevy.
Service
11/09/2015
Pat Venable always has my car fixed the way I want it. I take all my cars to this dealership for service and I have never been disappointed with the service I have received. Been driving chevys since 1970.
Amazing staff.
11/03/2015
totaled my car on 10/22/15. I placed a few inquiries online and received several calls from sales people who were pushy, and didn't want to sell me what I wanted. John Singleton called from Rick Hendrick and listened to what I wanted and was looking for. Once I arrived at the dealership I was greeted by Gus, Paul and John. They found the car I had inquired about sat me down and really were interested in giving an amazing car buying experience. Manny, the finance Manager was equally as awesome when handling my contract. I had to return to the dealership a few days later to get my licence plates swapped out and Paul greeted me as if I were an old friend, Manny did as well. I have never been so impressed with a dealership and the level of care and professionalism in my life. I despise buying cars. Dreaded it. After that day. Rick Hendrick has a customer for life. I'll never buy anywhere else. Thank you so very much for changing my mind about buying cars.
Great People
10/16/2015
We brought in my 2014 Equinox, mainly for an oil change. We had brought it to a different dealership in another part of the state, but had to find a new place when we arrived in Richmond. The last dealership was a pain to deal with, and in our troubles, GM sent us a $100 credit for services. I was pleased with the friendly greeting and willingness for the customer service representative to just chat with us rather than being completely business-business. The maintenance person was also pleasant to speak to, and he took the time to really understand what we were saying as an issue with the rear hatch. They took great care of us for everything we got done!
Hendricks sales staff
03/10/2015
I purchased a 2014 Spark. I owned a 2013 Spark, but liked the upgrades that were offered on the 2015 Spark. I came into Hendrick Chevrolet to look over the latest Spark and decided to pursue upgrading. We found a 2014 Spark exactly the way I wanted, so the deal was worked out. My two salesman, Will and Mike were awesome. They were extremely helpful through the purchasing process. And both were very nice and easy to work with. I am totally happy with my 2014 Spark, Will and Mike, and Hendrick Chevrolet.
