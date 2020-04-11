  1. Home
Billy Craft Honda

2634 Lakeside Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24501
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Billy Craft Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(11)
Recommend: Yes (11) No (0)
sales Rating

Exceeded Expectations!

by John from Roanoke VA on 11/04/2020

I could not have hoped for a better experience! It was a genuine pleasure to work with Jessi Hicks and Doug Pendleton. They both provided exceptional service... professional, knowledgeable, and courteous. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Highly Recommend

by Tilly on 09/30/2020

Enjoyable to be around, helpful, friendly, gave me a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

great service

by Terry on 09/20/2020

makes car buying a quick and easy process

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

The Best

by Cassidymat on 08/02/2020

After going to 8 different car dealers, I bought my car from Billy Craft Honda in Lynchburg, Virginia. My sales consultant, Chris Wilmouth, was amazing! Not only did he show me details on my car that were missed by other dealers, he took the time to answer all of my questions and then explained the intricate electronics of my new vehicle - and he then helped me set them up! Both he and Robert Charte, (business manager), set up a great financing package for me and walked me through an excellent extended warranty package. I definitely shopped around. These guys were the BEST!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Sale

by Grace Clark on 04/23/2020

Jessica hicks was very helpful and went out the way to make sure I had the car I wanted. Definitely was a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Sales & Service

by Outstanding Sales and Service on 01/02/2020

My sales associate, Jessica Hicks, provided excellent service from the test drive to delivery. She was able to answer all my questions and was very genuine. This is my 2nd experience buying a vehicle from this dealership. All I can say is thank you for another great deal. Jessica provided service beyond my expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Good experience at Billy Craft Honda

by Chris on 10/31/2019

We worked with Chris Wilmouth at Billy Craft Honda. Chris was very helpful and had us in new vehicle in no time! Was very flexible with our busy schedule. Would highly recommend for a salesman when your in the market for a new vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

NEW CR-V

by allsmiles on 09/19/2019

Tuesday 9/17/2019 my wife and I traded our 2016 CR-V (purchased new from Billy Craft Honda) for a new 2019. Our salesperson both times was Jessica Hicks. Best two car buying experiences ever. Not many sales people would come in on their day off. Great customer service! Love the new CR-V!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

The way it should be.....

by HappyCustomer on 07/27/2019

Buying a new vehicle from Billy Craft Honda, Eddie Vest, was painless and a pleasant experience. The way it should be when purchasing a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great sales people!

by Jeremy on 07/02/2019

My wife was interested in a Honda Pilot. Ricky our salesman was the best! Answered all of our questions and even some we didn't think to ask! He got us in a 2016 Pilot. great service and experienced sales people! will be returning!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Mike & Pat Love my Acura TLX

by MikePat2 on 04/15/2019

We had a 2004 Honda Pilot with 160,000 miles on it and still going strong. We decided to give it to our granddaughter since we knew it had many more miles in it, and that it would be dependable. We went to Billy Craft Honda looking for me a car for around town and small trips. We decided on a 2015 Acura TLX with only 20,000 miles on it. We were well pleased with how good Billy Craft Honda was to deal with. We especially loved how knowledgeable our sales lady, Jessica Hicks was!! My husband had lots of questions and she did not hesitate in giving him the answers!! She was well adverse on the Honda cars!! Thanks Billy Craft Honda, and thanks especially to Jessica Hicks for making our experience with y’all so very pleasant!! We would highly recommend Billy Craft Honda, and highly recommended Jessica!! We would give 7 stars if possible!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by kcpenn on 12/20/2018

We purchased a 2018 CR-V and not only is it a wonderful vehicle but the people that work at Billy Craft Honda are friendly and ready to answer all questions. There is no pressure and I got some honest feedback from Ricky about other vehicles we were considering. All said and done, we chose Honda because they hold their value and for the 5 star safety record. I hope to purchase more in the future. Great family to be a part of!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Overall service

by Sapphire on 10/10/2018

The folks at Billy Craft Honda are fabulous! Ricky guided me through purchasing my vehicle with professionalism, courtesy and knowledge. He and the staff made me feel like family. Thank you for your service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Smooth Online Purchase Tranaction 2018 Honda Pilot

by kshortjr on 04/01/2018

Jessica Hicks at Billy Craft Honda Dealership in Lynchburg, Va. provided an excellent purchasing experience during my wife and my recent purchase of a 2018 Honda Pilot EXL. We have owned a few Hondas now and knew for sure we wanted to purchase a Pilot. After our personal research we contacted Jessica online about a purchase. Jessica quickly responded and was very efficient at answering any questions we had and managing all of the logistics of processing the transaction. When we arrived at the dealership, she had everything completed and literally ready for us to pick up keys to leave. Jessica spent extra time going through all of the features of our new Pilot and answered all of our questions. My wife loves the Pilot and really appreciated Jessica's professionalism. We would highly recommend Jessica Hicks and Billy Craft Honda if you are looking for a smooth purchase experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by HistoryTeacher on 02/13/2018

I recently purchased a new car from Billy Craft Honda and was super pleased with my experience with Ben H. He literally spent all day with us (6 hours!) as I test drove multiple cars and he answered all of our questions. Robert C. in the business office was very pleasant and made the purchasing process very easy. I would recommend Billy Craft to anyone who is the market for a new (or new to them) Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

The only dealership my wife will allow to work on her car

by chalnunn on 01/30/2018

Great service. Preferred by my family and only one we go to. So good it determines what kind of car we will buy - a Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great dealership

by chalnunn on 01/30/2018

Outstanding family oriented car business. The service and sales are outstanding. Employees have been there for years. Repeat business is the norm for this dealership. I can't think of anyone any better.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Billy Craft Honda

by marygferg on 12/30/2017

purchased a new CRV. Salesman Chris Bucklew was very helpful. No pressure at all, but he answered every question I had. A very pleasant buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Billy Craft Honda

by Gray4fins on 08/10/2017

We are returning customers to Billy Craft Honda. Each time you walk in the door you are treated like one of the family. Ricky Hamlet makes the process of purchasing a vehicle so easy. The finance team is not only friendly but very professional. Thank you everyone we look forward to our next visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great First Time Experience

by Jessie_J on 06/20/2017

This was my first time purchasing a car. Ed with Billy Craft Honda was excellent. He was able to answer any questions and was so helpful in every aspect of the process. I would highly recommend Billy Craft Honda to everyone. The whole process was so much easier than I ever imagined it would be!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
