Quick and Easy !
by 06/27/2020on
This was my first time visiting this dealership. I was looking at a car online and gave them my contact info because I was interested. The Internet Sales Manager, Gus responded the same day and scheduled me for a test drive the next morning. He listened to what I had to say answered my questions and made the entire process easy. Then he turned me over to Matt in Finance and he was great to talk to and work with and before I knew it my sister and I left with her new Toyota Camry. Thanks guys !
Very Dissatisfied with Farrish Dodge Jeep
by 09/03/2020on
Highly suggest not going to Farrish Dodge Jeep for service. I had a terrible visit and thus wrote up a terrible review. And I received a scathing note from a Farrish executive stating I did not know how to fill out a review and provided me guidance on how to complete a review. Then the executive threatened me. Yes, threatened me. Perhaps he didn't have the full story or didn't understand the extent of my dissatisfaction or he just threatens folks that provide less than stellar reviews. I don't know. What I do know is that I went in for service. I had to deal with an attendant with a terrible I know it all attitude, I received a mis-diagnosis, I was told to call back and make another appointment. I hesitated as the last time I called for an appointment I was told I could not make the appointment unless I knew the mileage of the vehicle. And when I finally, at a later date, got an appointment I was told I would have a wait time of double what it would take for a local gas station. I said no. Later I received an unsolicited offer which I further inquired as to the level of expected service. No response. I tried again. No response. I tried again...received the nasty note from the executive threatening me. Folks, my recommendation and my recommendation only...Go somewhere else.
2019 wrangler sport
by 02/06/2019on
Frankie Cox was an awesome sales person and made my purchase experience pleasuable ! This dealership KNOWS what customer service means.
2018 RAM Purchase
by 10/02/2018on
I had a great experience with purchasing my RAM 1500 with Spencer Colbert. He was very professional and friendly. He provided me with all the information about the vehicle and the dealership. When I went in to the dealership to pickup the truck Spencer was there to greet me. He showed me the truck and all of its features. His Manager, Tony Trapal helped with structuring the purchase and was also very professional and friendly. I would recommend Spencer and this dealership to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle.
Awesome car buying experience
by 09/12/2018on
I want to start with saying Johnny is amazing! I had never considered buying a Jeep, but decided to take a peek... and I am so glad I did! Unlike the other salesmen at the trillion dealerships I visited on my quest to buy a new vehicle, Johnny was honest, patient (very very patient lol) and helpful. He didn't give me the run-around. I told him what I was looking for in a vehicle, and he worked so hard to make sure I got something I loved all within my budget. Whenever I text him with a question or concern, even after I bought the truck, he answered me promptly. After hours, on his personal time... It didn't matter! He was always available, and never made me feel like I was a pain in the butt... Even though I was lol. I'm now the proud owner of a Jeep Cherokee, and I couldn't be happier with my entire experience at Farrish
Like Home
by 04/06/2018on
As someone buying their second vehicle, fourth when looking at my entire family, it is impressive to see the effort Farrish has in hopes of maintaining their customers. The person who I have to say takes the gold is Franklin Teos, whom I believe is one of the most outstanding and easy to work with salesman Ive come across. Having bought many different brands from German to Japanese, Franklin is beyond knowledgeable, attentive, respectful, kind, and humble. Every customer looks for a person they feel like will Bat for them when it comes to making a deal happen. Franklin is that person without question. All the qualities mentioned and more transforms the car buying experience. I can say confidently that people like him are the drivers that bring value to an organization. However, I also have to acknowledge the sales manager, John Choi, who Franklin coordinated witn in hopes of finalizing our purchase. Being a returning customer, I know it can be challenging to provide the same level of service. John clearly showed he was willing to go the extra mile to make me happy with everythingI wanted which in doubt, contributed significantly to my affirmation to purchase. I cannot say anything more than thank you to both of them. To close this lengthy comment, my family and I are very strong believers in loyalty. It takes leaving an impression on just one of us, to get all of us. Franklin has been that person, now 4 vehicles in (with hopefully a fifth in the near future), we look forward to even more experiences with him and with Farrish.
Great overall experience
by 04/06/2018on
My overall experience was really pretty awesome. Usually, buying a car is stressful, uncomfortable, and something to dread. To my surprise, my experience at Farrish was actually... painless! I worked with Floyd in sales and Alex in finance. Both were very nice, up-front, helped me get the best deal, and didn't pressure me to do things. In fact, after the sale, they helped me get an additional rebate and re-wrote the sales contract! These guys are great. I will definitely be back, and will tell my friends about my experience. If you're looking for a vehicle, I highly recommend calling Floyd. Not all local dealerships are like this (I know from experience). I am very pleased!
Very Poor Customer Service
by 09/05/2017on
Farrish Jeep Fairfax is definitely not a customer friendly auto trader. I bought a used Jeep last month and to this very day I am still waiting for my vehicle title and know about the bank details to pay my auto-loans. Both the sales team and finance team are very lazy. Whilst calling them your call always gets transferred to answering machine and there is no call back. Please do not waste your time and money with Farrish..
WARNING. BAD SERVICE EXPERIENCE.
by 05/18/2017on
My van stalled while driving (presumably the crank sensor was not working properly, with typical symptoms especially if the sensor gets hot). The car was taken to the shop, they have changed the O2 sensor for 390 bucks. Then the car produced the same error, I took the car back complaining. The SECOND TIME they said the computer was faulty, an additional $1,500.00 was paid. Driving not more than 5 miles the next morning on I-95, the car has suddenly lost ABS, cruise control, traction functions, odometer not working, mileage counter not working. They said the THIRD TIME, they had to re-program the transmission module (why did they forget the first time, I have no idea...). Kevin Farrish (the owner) offered a credit line as a "compensation" to stay with them for the next repair. Unbelievable and outrageous... BE AWARE, you must have a good reason to lose money in this dealership.
Excellent Experience
by 02/12/2017on
After doing some research, my husband and I decided to purchase a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The salesman, Rome listened to exactly what we were looking for in a car and made suggestions, yet he wasn't pushy at all. He did a wonderful job putting us in the perfect Jeep and Farrish will definitely be getting our future business. I would definitely recommend purchasing from Farrish; excellent experience!
FARRISH IS AMAZING
by 05/30/2016on
Amazing! Best dealer experience I have ever had. #BestDealerEver I had researched and prepped what I wanted in a car, dealer ratings, type of car, etc. and came to the conclusion that I needed to go to Farrish. As a USAA buying service buyer, I was put in touch with David Rawlings. I made an appointment for Saturday morning. When I arrived early, David was finishing up with another customer, but he and everyone around me greeted me and asked me if I needed anything. I asked if they could have a certain car brought up because I wanted to drive it (I had the stock # from the website.) David and I sat in the car. He went over details and talked to me about the Jeep Cherokee Limited. I was trying to be nonchalant, but it didn't work; this was my car and I had to have it. I was so excited! Farrish took my car appraisal from Carmax and didn't ask questions as they took my 2000 BMW in trade. They offered me maximum discounts and provided me with an amazing car deal. I couldn't be more pleased. While I didn't use their financing since I already had USAA bank approval (also amazing!), I was good to go. David Rawlings - a MUST SEE, excellent, knowledgeable salesman John Grundy - an excellent sales manager Alex Eslamipour - also an excellent finance consultant Happy? No question!!! Recommendation: Run don't walk to see Farrish.
Excellent As Usual
by 02/19/2015on
This is the fourth time I have made a 300 mile roundtrip to buy a new vehicle at Farrish. Once again, Miguel Zayas, David Rawlings and Mimi Said made the experience excellent.
Best experience at the dealership!!
by 01/26/2015on
My fiance and I made our first car purchase yesterday at Farrish Used Cars. The staff at the dealership made the entire experience so easy and FUN! They were patient with us, let us test drive all the vehicles we wanted and took the time to show us all the features. The staff was extremely professional, yet so fun to work with! They helped us understand everything from our warranty, to how to service the vehicle, to the best ways to finance the car. We had been to a few dealerships before looking at other vehicles, but the service at Farrish was BY FAR the best! I will recommend this dealership to anyone looking for either new or used cars. Our sales rep was Roger Shewmaker and he was great to work with!
Great buying experience with Joe D at Fairfax Farrish
by 09/29/2014on
I worked with Joe D at Farrish in Fairfax this past weekend and had a great buying experience! What I enjoyed about working with Joe is that I did not feel forced to purchase the vehicle at any point. There was no sales pitch or pressure, their cars truly sell themselves. Joe allowed me to try out the car, answered my questions, and negotiated professionally. He is super personable and a pleasure to work with. After the purchase, Joe followed up with me multiple times to make sure everything was perfect. I highly recommend asking for Joe D if you want to purchase a car and negotiate at your own pace. I am so happy with my new Jeep and my experience at Farrish! Thank you!
Again, A Great Experience
by 08/28/2014on
This is the third time I have driven 300 miles roundtrip to buy a new vehicle at Farrish. It is a pleasure dealing with Miguel Z and his team.
Failure to Meet Commitments
by 07/07/2014on
I had discussions with this dealership and their internet sales associate over the phone about the purchase of a new dodge. I explained the exact problem I was looking to solve with the purchase and gave them all the relevant sales information and dollar values about the vehicle I wanted and my trade-in, over the phone and via email. I continued to press them about how they might structure the deal. They assured me the only remaining factor was to see my trade-in (a car in superior condition). I entrusted them with confidence they didn't deserve. I told them I was traveling over 60 miles to get to this dealership (and passing several others in the process), because of their assurances. When I arrived, they looked at my trade and found it to be in the condition I described. Despite that, what they were not prepared to do was what we discussed over the phone. They were unwilling to do the work necessary to get me out of my trade and into a new car. Despite wasting my time, and gas, they even had the audacity to suggest I come back to them 60 miles after I dispose of my trade on my own so they could give me a good deal (that some other dealer couldn't ?!?) They were simply unable to meet commitments. I explained to them what they needed to do, and they were unwilling or not smart enough to do it. Another dealership, much closer to my house, with a similar car (in a different color) had already made the same commitment to me, they met that commitment and I drove home in a new car that same day. The guys at Farrish didn't even want to believe any dealer was willing/able to do this. So I had to waste several hours and $30 in gas to be hoodwinked. Fortunately there are better dealers out there, and I still came home that night with a new car.
Outstanding Service! See Russ at Farrish Chrysler/Jeep/Dodge
by 05/08/2014on
I bought a used 2008 Dodge caravan and an extended warranty. After 30 days, the water pump failed. Brought it into Farrish and their service department was amazing. They got everything approved and paid for, including some parts that had not failed but were about to. Quick, easy and great customer service. Russ was great.
Farrish Totaled My Jeep
by 11/27/2013on
In September 2012, my Jeep was totaled by a Farrish service technician who took it home for the weekend. The Farrish employee hit another car at 1:00 on a Saturday morning. I had left my Jeep with Farrish to correct a repair that they were unable to fix on three previous occasions. Farrish allowed the employee to take my Jeep home over the weekend, claiming it would allow the employee to better duplicate driving conditions. The Farrish employee, however, used it as his personal vehicle for the weekend, including, apparently, to drive children around, since a child's car seat was found in my vehicle after the wreck (which was not mine, as I do not have children). Fortunately, the child was not in the car at the time of the wreck. I was not notified of the wreck until almost four days after it occurred and I was not notified by Farrish, but by my insurance company, who had contacted me to alert me that a claim had been made against my policy. Farrishs service department was not aware my vehicle was not on their premises until I called to ask them of the status of my vehicle. They also did not know the status of the Farrish employee who had taken my Jeep (other than he had not shown up for work since the previous Friday). Based on discussions with the Farrish Service Manager, employees are allowed to take customers vehicles home; further, they are permitted to run personal errands, like (and I quote from the Service Manager) stopping by the grocery store to pick up milk and bread. I did not give permission for my car to be used for personal use and, in fact, I have no paperwork indicating I gave permission for a Farrish employee to take my vehicle home. As it turns out, the employee who took my Jeep home and totaled it had been working for the dealership for less than a month, yet was entrusted with my personal property. I had several discussions with Farrish in the weeks following the incident, but we failed to reach any agreement regarding what I considered to be appropriate measures to compensate me for the time, stress, and costs incurred by me in dealing with the accident. Despite the dealerships failure to properly monitor the vehicles entrusted to their possession and the fact that a Farrish employee totaled my Jeep (forcing me to acquire a new vehicle far sooner than I anticipated), Farrish only offered a minimal reduction in the purchase price of a new Jeep. In addition, Farrish made no offer to reimburse me for the amounts I spent on repairs to my Jeep, which were never properly completed since my Jeep was totaled, or the rental car I paid for while my Jeep was being repaired. These costs totaled over $900. It was not until after I filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau several months after the wreck that the dealership filed a response indicating its willingness to repay these costs, but remained silent on any other reimbursement. Further, although this incident happened in September 2012, it was not until after I posted the incident report on a consumer review website that the dealer sent a reimbursement check for those repairs. However, I have yet to receive any consideration for my time and expenses in dealing with the issue including the many hours in discussions with Farrish, my insurance company, my attorneys to protect me against the claim filed against me, time to shop for a new Jeep, etc. Again, only after I posted a report of the incident on a website did the dealership contact me and inform me that I should file a claim with its insurance carrier for compensation of my time (something not noted during our initial discussions). I am a faithful customer of Jeep and acquired a new Jeep at another dealership who was astonished about the incident and the offer made by Farrish. Potential Farrish customers should be aware of Farrishs practices of allowing employees to take their personal property home and their treatment of customers who have been harmed by their practices.
Farrish Jeep Dodge in Fairfax, VA
by 07/25/2008on
I looked around (for about 30 days) the Fairfax/Alexandria/Arlington area for a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited X or a Chevy Impala and I had a particular price in mind for each of the different vehicles. Color was not important, price was. After traveling to several dealerships and talking to several salesmen, I kept going back to Farrish Jeep. The salesman, John (Jackie) Coogan was the greatest!!. He never asked me the typical salesman questions like what type of monthly payment do you want, do you need the dealership to arrange financing for you, etc. Mr. Coogan was pleasant and very respectful. Not pushy at all. He listened to all of my questions and concerns and answered all of them and put me at ease concerning the safety and reliability of the Wrangler in comparison to the Impala. Usually you get the double team of the salesman and Manager and that did not happen to me. All negotiations were done with Mr. Coogan. Mr. Coogan was upfront with all incentives, rebates and discounts. I felt he was honest with me. I will refer Mr. Coogan and Farrish Jeep Dodge to everyone I know who may be intersted in a Dodge or Jeep vehicle. I haven't had to use the Service department yet, but I hope it is as good as the sales force was. Retta Hall Alexandria, VA