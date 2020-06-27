sales Rating

In September 2012, my Jeep was totaled by a Farrish service technician who took it home for the weekend. The Farrish employee hit another car at 1:00 on a Saturday morning. I had left my Jeep with Farrish to correct a repair that they were unable to fix on three previous occasions. Farrish allowed the employee to take my Jeep home over the weekend, claiming it would allow the employee to better duplicate driving conditions. The Farrish employee, however, used it as his personal vehicle for the weekend, including, apparently, to drive children around, since a child's car seat was found in my vehicle after the wreck (which was not mine, as I do not have children). Fortunately, the child was not in the car at the time of the wreck. I was not notified of the wreck until almost four days after it occurred  and I was not notified by Farrish, but by my insurance company, who had contacted me to alert me that a claim had been made against my policy. Farrishs service department was not aware my vehicle was not on their premises until I called to ask them of the status of my vehicle. They also did not know the status of the Farrish employee who had taken my Jeep (other than he had not shown up for work since the previous Friday). Based on discussions with the Farrish Service Manager, employees are allowed to take customers vehicles home; further, they are permitted to run personal errands, like (and I quote from the Service Manager) stopping by the grocery store to pick up milk and bread. I did not give permission for my car to be used for personal use and, in fact, I have no paperwork indicating I gave permission for a Farrish employee to take my vehicle home. As it turns out, the employee who took my Jeep home and totaled it had been working for the dealership for less than a month, yet was entrusted with my personal property. I had several discussions with Farrish in the weeks following the incident, but we failed to reach any agreement regarding what I considered to be appropriate measures to compensate me for the time, stress, and costs incurred by me in dealing with the accident. Despite the dealerships failure to properly monitor the vehicles entrusted to their possession and the fact that a Farrish employee totaled my Jeep (forcing me to acquire a new vehicle far sooner than I anticipated), Farrish only offered a minimal reduction in the purchase price of a new Jeep. In addition, Farrish made no offer to reimburse me for the amounts I spent on repairs to my Jeep, which were never properly completed since my Jeep was totaled, or the rental car I paid for while my Jeep was being repaired. These costs totaled over $900. It was not until after I filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau several months after the wreck that the dealership filed a response indicating its willingness to repay these costs, but remained silent on any other reimbursement. Further, although this incident happened in September 2012, it was not until after I posted the incident report on a consumer review website that the dealer sent a reimbursement check for those repairs. However, I have yet to receive any consideration for my time and expenses in dealing with the issue  including the many hours in discussions with Farrish, my insurance company, my attorneys to protect me against the claim filed against me, time to shop for a new Jeep, etc. Again, only after I posted a report of the incident on a website did the dealership contact me and inform me that I should file a claim with its insurance carrier for compensation of my time (something not noted during our initial discussions). I am a faithful customer of Jeep and acquired a new Jeep at another dealership who was astonished about the incident and the offer made by Farrish. Potential Farrish customers should be aware of Farrishs practices of allowing employees to take their personal property home and their treatment of customers who have been harmed by their practices.