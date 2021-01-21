  1. Home
8427 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA 22031
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Fairfax

4.7
Overall Rating
(56)
Recommend: Yes (51) No (5)
sales Rating

Incredible Service!! :)

by E. Nieves on 01/21/2021

I ant to take the time to recognize Zen (Finance)and Dennis Tablagan (sales) on the incredible service they offered when me and my wife were looking for a certified BMW. I was thoroughly impressed. I for the most part do not fill in surveys but on this occasion it warranted it. BMW of Fairfax is the place to go to get either a new or used BWM. You will not regret it! Efrain and Mounia Nieves

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Six Stars - That should be an actual thing.

by KAllenDuty on 01/12/2021

From my salesman Jude (2nd car purchased from him, he is the best) to the finance manager Feroz, this is a team that has your satisfaction as their only priority. I am certain there are others behind the scenes that assisted my experience that I can't thank, but the process was seamless. To all involved, you have my thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

BMW Fairfax

by MichaelZ on 12/08/2020

Very good and prompt

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Derk.en on 11/21/2020

Excellent service. I’m so impressed with my experience. My service advisor (WK) was very knowledgeable and very helpful. Everything was done ahead of time given. I’m very pleased with my 1st experience at BMW Of Fairfax.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience at BMW of Fairfax

by L Tyer on 11/14/2020

We were looking for a specific car and flew in from Alabama. Erick Bautista was our salesman and exceeded our expectations. He was very knowledgeable and walked us through the process without making us feel hurried. The whole experience was seamless and we felt no pressure. Everyone was extremely professional and very helpful. We will be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Our service representative was outstanding!

by Edward 2020 on 10/23/2020

Elena communicated what was needed, ensured our vehicle received immediate attention, and completed service on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Used Truck Purchase

by mwright on 10/15/2020

I worked with Margaret through email and Karim in person (unfortunatelyI can'trememberthe finance director's name at the moment). The process was easy and all of the staff were friendly and professional. One of my beat car buying experiences yet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Deceptive and Dishonest Sales Tactics

by Unethical Sales Practices on 10/09/2020

Dishonest and deceptive sales tactics employed! Stay away! Contacted Abed Abutaa ( salesman) about buying one of their 2020 dealer loaner cars. He provided me with the carfax report confirming no accidents or other issues with the car. We finalized a deal and I provided a deposit and thereafter learned that I had been lied to as to the condition of the car! I found out that It had been in an accident and had been in the body shop to be repaired and he and this dealership was attempting to sell me a car that had been damaged that the dealership did not report to carfax. Best, Mike Walker ( general manager), when confronted with his sales guy's misrepresentations then told me that they had already sold the car to another customer - that was his response to information about dishonest sales practices by his salesman. I then spoke with Maryam S. Malikyar of the dealership and provided her with specific details of the efforts to defraud me and in response, she also ignored Abed's misrepresentations as to the cars condition ( having been in an accident with no disclosure of same) and similarly saw no issue with the dealerships "sharp" sales tactics. The deceptive and dishonest sales practices of this dealership are truly scary and im shocked that they have been allowed to get away with this type of treatment of BMW clients. Buyer beware of their actions.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

2011 BMW 328I

by Mimi1218 on 10/02/2020

I have been using BMW Fairfax for the service of my BMWs since 1995 with my recent visit being on 10/2/20. My service advisor, Frankie was absolutely fantastic to work with. She greeted me as soon as I drove into the service bay and reviewed my issues for the visit. She was professional, courteous and very efficient. After the service technician evaluated the car, Frankie called and reviewed in detail the issues and costs associated with the repairs. She is very familiar with the mechanics of the vehicle. I would highly recommend Fairfax BMW Service and Frankie!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Cisco S. on 10/01/2020

Everything was simple and well explained. The sales and finance reps I worked with made it a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great customer service!

by NorthenVA on 09/07/2020

My service advisor, David, went above and beyond in taking care of my car needs from the moment I dropped my car off to the time I picked up my car. Highly recommend Fairfax BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Shea Lueder has been the best Service Manager I've worked with at BMW

by SydCatMom on 09/03/2020

Yes, I mean BMW as a whole, not just the Fairfax VA location. He's always taken good care of my car and been super supportive and flexible with me as well. My ex-husband and I have gone through numerous service managers, but Shea has been consistent in his support overall. Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Five stars - - excellent!

by S. M. Hart on 08/26/2020

I am thrilled with the excellent service I recently received from BMW of Fairfax. I limped into the service lane on Saturday Aug 22 with an ominous rattle in the left front wheel. Master technician Robert Lolakas diagnosed the problem as a broken axle, explained it to me in depth, and executed a rapid difficult repair. My 15-year-old 325xi now runs like a new car, which makes both of us very happy. Kudos to Robert and the entire professional service team. A++

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Charles 08 528 XI

by Charles H on 08/19/2020

Great job. Found problem right away. Gave me a loaner. Very happy with the work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent sales person, great value, great car, impressive inventory

by anniemac on 08/19/2020

I bought a pre-owned, certified 2017 BMW 330i. The cost of the car was below what I expected and the mileage was under 30,000. The sales rep was friendly, informative and definitely not pushy or overbearing. The finance person was the same.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Review

by James G on 08/18/2020

Short notice appointment, accommodated accordingly. Service advisor, Shea Lueder squared me away. Very professional and polite! Thanks for the great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Service!!

by BMW of Fairfax on 08/05/2020

This is my second purchase at this dealership and I am very pleased with the service. Dennis Tabligan has worked with me both times and I would highly recommend him. Bought a hard to find 2020 X3 for my wife and we couldn't be happier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ms. R D McCray

by R D McCray on 08/03/2020

Fairfax BMW worked with me when in a very difficult position, stranded over 50 miles away with very few options to not just get myself ad Niece to safety but what to do with my care. Through the manager at BMW of Silver Spring (Joe), Shea Lueder was Johnny on the spot -- Shea quickly worked with Joe made space to ensure that my care could be assessed as soon as possible and got me a loaner. Shea was so supportive and within less than an hour, he was able to give me a diagnostic assessment and what work needed to be done. Whatever you do don't let Shea go -- he is the the BEST!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Tire and Service Issue

by JHatt2020 on 07/31/2020

I had a message come up on my dashboard that a tire had low air. I was able to schedule a late afternoon Friday appointment same day. I arrived at 4 pm left by 5:45 pm. I was also able to address my pending maintenance scheduled for next month.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Car buying

by KmftzneBMW on 07/16/2020

My whole car buying experience at Bmw Fairfax was outstanding. I drove two hours to pick the vehicle up and when I arrived the salesman Michael, greeted me at the door and was very polite He had his mask on which made me smile. I was Trading in a vehicle and they gave me max dollar for it. Once I got back to finance I was flawed, everything was ready, there was no pressure I given a better percentage then what I was quoted. The establishment was very clean and everyone had on a mask. I like to thank everyone who helped me at BMW Fairfax and if I ever need another Bmw I will return.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Car Buying Experience

by carrie@va on 07/16/2020

Price and Service were awesome

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Here at BMW of Fairfax, we have a skilled and knowledgeable staff that understands the BMW brand inside and out. Our dealership is located just outside of the greater Washington DC and Silver Spring area in Fairfax, Virginia. The sales team at BMW of Fairfax will help you find the BMW model that you've been looking for.

We invite you to browse through our new BMW collection along with our used luxury cars, trucks and SUVs. Once you find something within our inventory that you're interested in, come visit our Fairfax dealership in person and take a test drive.

After you've found the vehicle you want, the auto financing team at BMW of Fairfax car get you an auto loan or BMW lease. BMW of Fairfax provides customers in the Arlington and Alexandria, VA area with car repair and service along with a full inventory of BMW parts.

It doesn't matter if you want a new BMW or pre-owned car, we are ready to help. Come visit us in person at 8427 Lee Highway in Fairfax, Virginia. You can also

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (6)
Russian
Arabic
Urdu
Korean

