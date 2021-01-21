Here at BMW of Fairfax, we have a skilled and knowledgeable staff that understands the BMW brand inside and out. Our dealership is located just outside of the greater Washington DC and Silver Spring area in Fairfax, Virginia. The sales team at BMW of Fairfax will help you find the BMW model that you've been looking for.
We invite you to browse through our new BMW collection along with our used luxury cars, trucks and SUVs. Once you find something within our inventory that you're interested in, come visit our Fairfax dealership in person and take a test drive.
After you've found the vehicle you want, the auto financing team at BMW of Fairfax car get you an auto loan or BMW lease. BMW of Fairfax provides customers in the Arlington and Alexandria, VA area with car repair and service along with a full inventory of BMW parts.
It doesn't matter if you want a new BMW or pre-owned car, we are ready to help. Come visit us in person at 8427 Lee Highway in Fairfax, Virginia. You can also
1 Comments