sales Rating

Dishonest and deceptive sales tactics employed! Stay away! Contacted Abed Abutaa ( salesman) about buying one of their 2020 dealer loaner cars. He provided me with the carfax report confirming no accidents or other issues with the car. We finalized a deal and I provided a deposit and thereafter learned that I had been lied to as to the condition of the car! I found out that It had been in an accident and had been in the body shop to be repaired and he and this dealership was attempting to sell me a car that had been damaged that the dealership did not report to carfax. Best, Mike Walker ( general manager), when confronted with his sales guy's misrepresentations then told me that they had already sold the car to another customer - that was his response to information about dishonest sales practices by his salesman. I then spoke with Maryam S. Malikyar of the dealership and provided her with specific details of the efforts to defraud me and in response, she also ignored Abed's misrepresentations as to the cars condition ( having been in an accident with no disclosure of same) and similarly saw no issue with the dealerships "sharp" sales tactics. The deceptive and dishonest sales practices of this dealership are truly scary and im shocked that they have been allowed to get away with this type of treatment of BMW clients. Buyer beware of their actions. Read more