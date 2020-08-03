BMW of Charlottesville

1295 Richmond Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22911
(888) 981-8923
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Charlottesville

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

M240i delivered

by MikeP on 03/08/2020

Great job making a sale for an out if area buyer. Having taken a 5 mile test drive at lunch tome i knew this car was great replacement for my 2002 M3 that had 120,000 awesome miles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Report it
1 Comments

service Rating

Adam in Service at Cville BMW rocks!

by Ric_In_RVA on 04/20/2015

I brought my 2011 BMW 528i to Service Writer Adam Mobley at Cville BMW for a regular service and some warranty items. They did a great job and fixed everything in a timely manner and supplied me with a great loaner car to drive. Everyone there was super friendly and I'd go back to C'ville BMW and Adam Mobley each time! Ric

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by richards5 on 02/24/2015

Phil Marx was the salesman who helped me out. It was a painless and fast buying experience. I would recommend both the dealership and Phil to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service at BMW of Charlottesville

by fgrosch on 12/24/2014

Adam Mobley and all the folks at BMW Charlottesville are terrific. They are prompt, courteous, and go out of their way to help. Adam got me a loaner car on literally five minutes notice when my 3 Series Hybrid showed a warning light and I was about to go out of town. Excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Another nice job!

by glear on 12/16/2014

Pleasant, efficient, timely! The new service and waiting areas are excellent! Much easier in and out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Patience Pays

by PatiencePays on 12/03/2014

We came in thinking we would buy an X-5 and test drove six different cars over the course of a few weeks and ended up buying a 335 I. They took there time to explain everything to us about the cars we drove and made us feel very comfortable through out the whole process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service

by Pat182 on 11/21/2014

My experience at BMW of Charlottesville Service Center was excellent. I went in for a required yearly inspection and came out with my tires rotated and a full service exam. The car was washed and vacuumed. Donald was attentive and thorough. Because the car is six months old BMW paid for the inspection. That was a pleasant surprise. Thank you so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service at BMW of C'ville

by GLitts on 07/14/2014

Adam is an excellent service advisor. We drive from Fredericksburg to Charlottesville for all of service needs...it is well worth the trip! Their new service facility is impressive too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service

by craigrv on 04/03/2014

I have always gotten excellent service for the past 8 yrs. I have trusted and relied heavily on Adam M...he is straight forward and takes time to explain issues and costs. He is accurate and clear and is quite good at updating me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

..a wonderful experience

by carolinagirl70 on 02/14/2014

From my first "shopping trip" online to my actual purchase I found the dealership to be exemplary. Phillip M. and the staff were efficient, knowledgeable,.... and friendly! This dealership, on all levels and in each department, goes above and beyond to insure a positive purchase experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great Service Management Team

by RickUSMA84 on 12/03/2013

I drive about 65 miles to have the car serviced here because I trust the Service Team. They take gret care of my car and of me - that's all you can ask. Ask for Dawson or Adam.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Read more reviews
