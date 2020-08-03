I brought my 2011 BMW 528i to Service Writer Adam Mobley at Cville BMW for a regular service and some warranty items.
They did a great job and fixed everything in a timely manner and supplied me with a great loaner car to drive.
Everyone there was super friendly and I'd go back to C'ville BMW and Adam Mobley each time!
Ric
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Adam Mobley and all the folks at BMW Charlottesville are terrific. They are prompt, courteous, and go out of their way to help. Adam got me a loaner car on literally five minutes notice when my 3 Series Hybrid showed a warning light and I was about to go out of town. Excellent service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We came in thinking we would buy an X-5 and test drove six different cars over the course of a few weeks and ended up buying a 335 I. They took there time to explain everything to us about the cars we drove and made us feel very comfortable through out the whole process.
My experience at BMW of Charlottesville Service Center was excellent. I went in for a required yearly inspection and came out with my tires rotated and a full service exam. The car was washed and vacuumed. Donald was attentive and thorough. Because the car is six months old BMW paid for the inspection. That was a pleasant surprise. Thank you so much!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I have always gotten excellent service for the past 8 yrs.
I have trusted and relied heavily on Adam M...he is straight forward and takes time to explain issues and costs.
He is accurate and clear and is quite good at updating me.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
From my first "shopping trip" online to my actual purchase I found the dealership to be exemplary. Phillip M. and the staff were efficient, knowledgeable,.... and friendly!
This dealership, on all levels and in each department, goes above and beyond to insure a positive purchase experience.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments