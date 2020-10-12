service Rating

I came into the service center and was greeted by kenia. She said they did not have my appointment because I did it online and proceeded to tell me I should have called even tho she knows it’s more of a hassle. Wrong answer. This is the second time I made an appointment online and it not be there. Either don’t allow online appointments or fix it. I had confirmations and everything. Then she also told me they didn’t have any loaners available. Which ended up being a lie. So this encounter started off bad. Craig took over and even though he was supposed to be off he helped and started to smooth things back over and even got me a loaner which supposedly did not exist 5 minutes earlier. Craig started to restore my faith in the dealership which was good as I’m in the search for a new car. Well that faith was short lived. As I was waiting for my loaner car at the loaner desk the service manager (I assume because he had a desk that overlooked everyone and was behind glass doors that weren’t shut). He called Craig into his office and began to berate him because he took care of a previous customers tire issue and the manager laid into him about it. He asked Craig how he got to the decision to replace this tire and all that kind of stuff. It was completely inappropriate to berate an employee in front of customers. That is a sign of a poor leader. and it started to ruin my view of this dealership. Then the manager asked Craig “is the big burly guy the loaner guy?” First off that’s completely rude and inappropriate. I may be a heavy guy but saying anything inappropriate to describe a person, especially a customer, is just wrong and hurtful. I will not spend another penny at this dealer which is sad because I am in the market for a new car. Then when I came back to pick up my car kenia decided to answer the phone while I was standing there and proceeded to tell that customer that they will not work on her vehicle even tho the lady bought it there. Supposedly it was too old but kenia was not good at handling the call especially while I stood there waiting. Completely bad experience. Won’t be back. Read more