Stockton 12 Honda

10860 Auto Mall Dr, Sandy, UT 84070
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Stockton 12 Honda

4.3
Overall Rating
(37)
Recommend: Yes (31) No (6)
sales Rating

Fast and easy

by Easy and fast on 03/07/2020

The process was fast and easy, no high-pressure sales

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

86 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Stockton 12 Service

by Jaclyn on 03/12/2020

I was treated well by the staff. I was confused why they didn't have a shuttle to pick me up from work. They sent an Uber to pick me up. That experience was awful because I got cancelled on twice by Uber but the dealership was on top of getting a new ride for me. Everything else went smoothly with the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Fantastic Service

by Caleb Sanders on 03/11/2020

I took my car in for an oil change and to get a much needed alignment. In less than an hour from getting signed in the service on my car was finished and my car drives much smoother since. I'm overall pleased with the quality of service as well as how friendly all the staff are.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Emissions

by shinck on 03/11/2020

One of my shortest service visits. Only needed an emissions check for yearly state registration. Maybe a half hour at the most. Convenient to be able to get license tag there at the same time. And they washed the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

tire repair

by Honda CRV owner SSH on 03/11/2020

used express bay, it was fast,and painless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service dept. Fast and friendly

by Knielsen on 03/09/2020

I've always had good experiences at Stockton 12. They are always friendly and accommodating when I come in. Service is fast compared to any other place I've been. And the waiting area is actually kind of enjoyable to be in. Can't ask for more than that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Kind of unimpressed

by Jess on 03/09/2020

I have loved taking my Honda to the dealership the 6 years I have had it because I feel like I get reliable and professional services there. However, after moving near this location, and taking my car in for a routine oil change, I left with misinformation about services I needed and my car now pulls to the right so much that I have to drive with constant correction to the other direction. I waited 4 1/2 hours for an oil change after being told it would take 1, and left with more questions and problems than I started with, the staff is passive and hard to communicate with, as they all seem tired. This dealership location left me quite unimpressed and will end up taking several days out of my busy schedule to finally fix everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Buying new Honda

by Melanie F on 03/08/2020

Recently had service done to my 2010 Honda. So impressed with Service Dept I decided to talk to Sales about newer Honda. Travis in sales explained everything about new Accords and took me for a test drive. He was very patient and informative. Now I'm really excited for a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent

by Excellent service on 03/07/2020

Kate is wonderful she reminds me of the service due and she accommodated my schedule. The service was done timely and I was on my way thanks to her efficiency! Excellent!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service

by Darlene on 03/06/2020

They were excellent. They are prompt in meeting me they gave me a time and the work was done before the time they gave me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service and Communication

by Steve Whittle on 03/06/2020

Kate was ready when I dropped off vehicle and had it completed within one hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Feaster 2003 Honda Pilot

by Feaster 2003 Honda Pilot on 03/05/2020

The service department was very prompt on getting my vehicle scheduled. They accommodated the required recall did an oil change for our vehicle. When I text a question about the recall notice Lanna got back to me immediately.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Honda CRV

by Lauryn Reay on 03/05/2020

The service tech Yanna was absolutely amazing! She listened to what was going on and helped me try to find a solution. She even asked technicians questions to better trouble shoot the problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Not Impressed

by Not Impressed on 03/05/2020

Sales person acted very rude when he had to reprint papers for me to sign. Long wait too.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Wanted $4000 for a $50 fix

by Kaden on 03/05/2020

My cars check engine light came on and started flashing. I was in the area so I dropped it off for them to help get my car going. They told me that my values need to be adjusted and spark plugs replaced and that they were 95% sure it would fix the problem. It didn’t fix the problem so I had to pretty much make them look into my car more To figure out what was wrong. They ran some tests and said that they tested the coil packs, swapped the injectors and what they found was the compression in cylinder 3 was low so they would recommend changing the motor for $4200. I asked for a break doen of the $4200 and they couldn’t give it to me. Come to find out it would have been jsome motor from a junk yard.... not a remanufactured one. I told them that I was disappointed with the service I had received and just took my car home. I did a compression test on all of my cylinders and cylinder 3 was not low. I ended up testing the coil packs (even though they said they tested them) and found that one was bad. Bought a new one and everything is working good now. Do not go here. I bought a three pack oil change and in those three times going there I have had problems every time. One time the put holes in my dash taking care of a recall issue. Still haven’t got them to fix it eitherThis is no better service than a jiffy lube.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Failure

by Bryan Westover on 03/03/2020

Went in for an oil change and to have some warranty items looked at. We purchased 12 oil changes when we purchased the car and we had only used 9. Brandon told us they had expired so we had to pay for our oil change. We also wanted to have a window controller and seat heater checked and he said it would cost us $200 for them to diagnose the problem despite the fact that we have a bumper to bumper warranty

  • Recommend this dealer? No
sales Rating

Sales Review

by Irene Monks on 03/02/2020

Lena Lopez was awesome. No pressure; she took her time and explained everything. The only problem I have is the windshield is full of pockmarks. We didn’t notice until we were getting familiar with the vehicle. We did notice the hood had a lot of chip marks at the dealership. Looks like vehicle went through a sand storm.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great staff and service!

by Brett M on 03/02/2020

My experiences with Stockton 12 have been great. I bought my Honda Ridgeline from them and have had 2 routine service appointments there since. Everyone there makes me feel like a welcome guest everytime I've been there. Brandi was the service rep at both of my last visits and was awesome. She got me right in, checked on me during the visit, and followed up afterwards.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

So far so good

by Jones on 03/01/2020

Took my Honda in for an oil change for the first time and was pleased with the service! Brandon was great and made sure I was taken care of. I plan on coming back for routine maintenance!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Solid Service

by William on 03/01/2020

On time. Quickly completed. Kept updated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service

by Amit Barik on 03/01/2020

Excellent service. The serve person was able to explain me clearly on what car components needs to be changed after 15k. I have been using their service since 2 years, no complaints till now.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

