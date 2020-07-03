Fast and easy
03/07/2020
The process was fast and easy, no high-pressure sales
Stockton 12 Service
03/12/2020
I was treated well by the staff. I was confused why they didn't have a shuttle to pick me up from work. They sent an Uber to pick me up. That experience was awful because I got cancelled on twice by Uber but the dealership was on top of getting a new ride for me. Everything else went smoothly with the service.
Fantastic Service
03/11/2020
I took my car in for an oil change and to get a much needed alignment. In less than an hour from getting signed in the service on my car was finished and my car drives much smoother since. I'm overall pleased with the quality of service as well as how friendly all the staff are.
Emissions
03/11/2020
One of my shortest service visits. Only needed an emissions check for yearly state registration. Maybe a half hour at the most. Convenient to be able to get license tag there at the same time. And they washed the car.
tire repair
03/11/2020
used express bay, it was fast,and painless.
Service dept. Fast and friendly
03/09/2020
I've always had good experiences at Stockton 12. They are always friendly and accommodating when I come in. Service is fast compared to any other place I've been. And the waiting area is actually kind of enjoyable to be in. Can't ask for more than that.
Kind of unimpressed
03/09/2020
I have loved taking my Honda to the dealership the 6 years I have had it because I feel like I get reliable and professional services there. However, after moving near this location, and taking my car in for a routine oil change, I left with misinformation about services I needed and my car now pulls to the right so much that I have to drive with constant correction to the other direction. I waited 4 1/2 hours for an oil change after being told it would take 1, and left with more questions and problems than I started with, the staff is passive and hard to communicate with, as they all seem tired. This dealership location left me quite unimpressed and will end up taking several days out of my busy schedule to finally fix everything.
Buying new Honda
03/08/2020
Recently had service done to my 2010 Honda. So impressed with Service Dept I decided to talk to Sales about newer Honda. Travis in sales explained everything about new Accords and took me for a test drive. He was very patient and informative. Now I'm really excited for a new car.
Excellent
03/07/2020
Kate is wonderful she reminds me of the service due and she accommodated my schedule. The service was done timely and I was on my way thanks to her efficiency! Excellent!
Excellent Service
03/06/2020
They were excellent. They are prompt in meeting me they gave me a time and the work was done before the time they gave me
Excellent Service and Communication
03/06/2020
Kate was ready when I dropped off vehicle and had it completed within one hour.
Feaster 2003 Honda Pilot
03/05/2020
The service department was very prompt on getting my vehicle scheduled. They accommodated the required recall did an oil change for our vehicle. When I text a question about the recall notice Lanna got back to me immediately.
Honda CRV
03/05/2020
The service tech Yanna was absolutely amazing! She listened to what was going on and helped me try to find a solution. She even asked technicians questions to better trouble shoot the problem.
Not Impressed
03/05/2020
Sales person acted very rude when he had to reprint papers for me to sign. Long wait too.
Wanted $4000 for a $50 fix
03/05/2020
My cars check engine light came on and started flashing. I was in the area so I dropped it off for them to help get my car going. They told me that my values need to be adjusted and spark plugs replaced and that they were 95% sure it would fix the problem. It didn’t fix the problem so I had to pretty much make them look into my car more To figure out what was wrong. They ran some tests and said that they tested the coil packs, swapped the injectors and what they found was the compression in cylinder 3 was low so they would recommend changing the motor for $4200. I asked for a break doen of the $4200 and they couldn’t give it to me. Come to find out it would have been jsome motor from a junk yard.... not a remanufactured one. I told them that I was disappointed with the service I had received and just took my car home. I did a compression test on all of my cylinders and cylinder 3 was not low. I ended up testing the coil packs (even though they said they tested them) and found that one was bad. Bought a new one and everything is working good now. Do not go here. I bought a three pack oil change and in those three times going there I have had problems every time. One time the put holes in my dash taking care of a recall issue. Still haven’t got them to fix it eitherThis is no better service than a jiffy lube.
Service Failure
03/03/2020
Went in for an oil change and to have some warranty items looked at. We purchased 12 oil changes when we purchased the car and we had only used 9. Brandon told us they had expired so we had to pay for our oil change. We also wanted to have a window controller and seat heater checked and he said it would cost us $200 for them to diagnose the problem despite the fact that we have a bumper to bumper warranty
Sales Review
03/02/2020
Lena Lopez was awesome. No pressure; she took her time and explained everything. The only problem I have is the windshield is full of pockmarks. We didn’t notice until we were getting familiar with the vehicle. We did notice the hood had a lot of chip marks at the dealership. Looks like vehicle went through a sand storm.
Great staff and service!
03/02/2020
My experiences with Stockton 12 have been great. I bought my Honda Ridgeline from them and have had 2 routine service appointments there since. Everyone there makes me feel like a welcome guest everytime I've been there. Brandi was the service rep at both of my last visits and was awesome. She got me right in, checked on me during the visit, and followed up afterwards.
So far so good
03/01/2020
Took my Honda in for an oil change for the first time and was pleased with the service! Brandon was great and made sure I was taken care of. I plan on coming back for routine maintenance!
Solid Service
03/01/2020
On time. Quickly completed. Kept updated.
Excellent service
03/01/2020
Excellent service. The serve person was able to explain me clearly on what car components needs to be changed after 15k. I have been using their service since 2 years, no complaints till now.
