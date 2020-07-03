service Rating

My cars check engine light came on and started flashing. I was in the area so I dropped it off for them to help get my car going. They told me that my values need to be adjusted and spark plugs replaced and that they were 95% sure it would fix the problem. It didn’t fix the problem so I had to pretty much make them look into my car more To figure out what was wrong. They ran some tests and said that they tested the coil packs, swapped the injectors and what they found was the compression in cylinder 3 was low so they would recommend changing the motor for $4200. I asked for a break doen of the $4200 and they couldn’t give it to me. Come to find out it would have been jsome motor from a junk yard.... not a remanufactured one. I told them that I was disappointed with the service I had received and just took my car home. I did a compression test on all of my cylinders and cylinder 3 was not low. I ended up testing the coil packs (even though they said they tested them) and found that one was bad. Bought a new one and everything is working good now. Do not go here. I bought a three pack oil change and in those three times going there I have had problems every time. One time the put holes in my dash taking care of a recall issue. Still haven’t got them to fix it eitherThis is no better service than a jiffy lube. Read more