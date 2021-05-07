service Rating

After several hours we came to an agreement that included EVERY single warranty they offered. which shot up the price about $10k including taxes. In October it was time to get some maintenance work done to the truck to get it ready for winter. I tried twice to schedule a service call at the Murray location on a Saturday and they had nothing available so they suggested taking it to any dealer that is part of the LHM family and the closest one I had to Ogden was the LHM Chrystler Jeep Dodge Ram Riverdale. There I worked with Zach Burrows. He checked off all the maintenance things that were due, flushes, and all he said that it would be over $900 I was baffled! I said these should all be covered under the warranty as I was told for powertrain and maintenance. He was shocked himself that I was told this by the seller when I purchased it and he apologized and gave me a discount for my troubles. I paid just under $700 for the services. I then proceeded to ask him about the bumper to bumper on the cosmetics for the truck. I told him I had a warranty with them that covered paint and he walked around it and noticed all the paint issues, including some small dents throughout. He asked me to take the car to my body shop of choice and get an estimate. Within a week (October 8th 2020) I had the estimate and emailed it to Zach. He said he would send it to his finance department and he would get back to me. I called two weeks later and he said he hadn't heard back yet. I emailed him in Nov and said "Its been a month. Please get back to me." and no reply. I called him in the middle of December and was on hold for 10 minutes. He picked up and said he remembered me and my case and that he was going to call his finance dept right now and call me back. I never got a call back. Here we are in January 2021. I called Monday the 18th . Their receptionist put me on hold and said he would be right with me and was on hold for 15 minutes. He finally picks up the phone and says, " I am still on hold with them can I call you right back as soon as I get a hold of them?" I agreed. I heard nothing for 3 days. I call today and get placed on hold by the receptionist again for almost 20 minutes, then get rerouted to their General Voicemail to which I hung up on. I then receive a TEXT MESSAGE from Zach saying "Hector I am really sorry I didn't get back to you. I found out that your coverage plan will take care of your dings and dents under 2 inches in diameter. but NO coverage for scratches. I can schedule someone to come out to you for the dents, he is mobile." I have two warranty Dent Repair and Appearance Protection (AP) which the document states will cover PAINT, FABRIC/LEATHER/VINYL. Of course the fine print that I didn't read because at signing the guy that sold it to me sped me thru and said "This document states that you agree to pay for The Warranty that covers paint and your leather. So just sign the bottom" says the things not covered are Chips, cracks, or scratches. SO THEN WHAT DOES IT COVER? Its now been almost 2 hours since Zach said he would call me back after speaking with his finance manager to see how they can help me. Is it a two hour conversation? I would NOT recommend any LHM dealer if this is how they handle business. Read more