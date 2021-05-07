Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Riverdale
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Riverdale
My Jeep is Gorgeous!
by 07/05/2021on
McKay was awesome to work with! He was very patient and answered every question that I had without making me feel stupid. This was without a doubt one of the best car buying experiences I’ve ever had-& I’ve had a few! Lol. Chris in Finance was wonderful as well-extremely pleasant & knowledgeable! Highly recommend LHM in Riverdale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Dealer!
by 06/27/2021on
Great experience at LHM Jeep! No pressure, very friendly staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome Jose
by 06/09/2021on
Jose was our salesman, he was very friendly, courteous and knowledgeable about the vehicle we purchased. Process was smooth and didn't take long to complete.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Oil and Filter Change and More
by 05/30/2021on
I dropped my Ram 1500 off with Zack in the service department to have the oil and filters changed, in addition I needed a couple new FOBs programmed; they accomplished these items plus they thoroughly clean the engine compartment. All within 90 minutes. Outstanding team effort!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Long distance purchase. Worth the drive.
by 05/22/2021on
We were looking for a used Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. We found nothing local and increased our search, including nation wide. We saw their posting on Autotrader and made contact with them to arrange a visit. We live in Arizona and I was leaving for a business trip to Florida. After arriving to Florida, my wife was able to complete our appointment and they agreed to hold the vehicle until I was able to make the trip. To make this short, I had to change my return flight home to Salt Lake City. Once I arrived, they picked me up at the airport, took me to their dealership, and the vehicle was ready for the test drive. Knowing that I was making big changes to my return home and my desire to purchase this, they had it washed and gassed up in case we made the deal. Needless to say, it was as advertised, we made the deal, and I started my long journey home (over 500 miles) after several hours on a plane. We can’t thank Sales Representative Jose Felix and LHM enough for working with us. It was a pleasant and hassle free experience and highly recommend them for your next vehicle purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very smooth experience
by 05/20/2021on
This was a very smooth transaction. Jose who helped me was a consummate professional. I got a great value for my trade. Very satisfied overall.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Hunter is amazing and was great to work with!!
by 05/19/2021on
I was very impressed with my experience at the dealership. Hunter was great to work with and he was very knowledgeable and attentive to my concerns and questions. I would recommend him to anyone who's looking for a vehicle. Thanks for all you did!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service
by 05/15/2021on
Conveniently located When I bring my Chrysler or Jeep in for service, I seek out Zak Erwin as my service rep. He is professional and knowledgeable and always explains the work to be performed. He always has an estimate of costs ready for me. In addition, since my vehicle is at your shop anyway, we discuss what additional areas of concern that need to be addressed as I am committed to have the best maintained vehicle I can. If any issues arise, Zak calls me immediately with a solution and estimate of costs. He is articulate and provides excellent customer service. Repairs to my vehicle have always been satisfactory and any questions I have upon picking up my vehicle are answered promptly and expertly. Again, I always try to make my appointments through Zak and I am extremely satisfied with the work performed on my Jeep and Chrysler.
Helped me and a good friend
by 05/01/2021on
McKay helped a good friend find and get into an SUV. She has back problems and could no longer get into and out of her small car. The Jeep Cherokee fits her perfect. Kelly got her great financing and the payment she was after. The whole process was comfortable, non pressured and done in under 4 hours. Great Job!!! :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Mad that I am happy!
by 04/14/2021on
Working with Hunter was the single best sales experience I’ve had when purchasing a vehicle. No pressure, happy to weigh pros and cons. Kelly in finance was equally wonderful. Always felt like I could say no to both of them. They really wanted to get me what I wanted and needed. Would highly recommend LHM to anyone looking for a Chrysler product.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Oil change/tire rotation
by 03/04/2021on
Fast and courteous.
Service Department Rocks
by 03/03/2021on
Always deal with Zack Burrows when I go there and I will never deal with anyone else. He is always friendly, and gets my truck taken care of quickly and correctly. Highly recommend.
Good service, but took 3 hours for oil change and emissions
by 03/01/2021on
Make sure you have plenty of time. It took 3 hours to get an oil change and emissions done, even with an appointment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amber
by 02/19/2021on
I was in and out. Informed very well of all that was happening. Amber is very good to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 02/18/2021on
Was very informative. Went out of the way to get the job done right
Quick and easy
by 02/14/2021on
Service was quicker than promised and everything was as expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast service
by 02/09/2021on
I was on my way home from work when I started to have car issues. I stopped into Larry H Miller Riverdale to see what they could do. Zack Burrows was able to get my Jeep right in and find out the problem.
2021 wrangler
by 02/05/2021on
If you need a new vehicle go to Hunter as a sells person. Very friendly, outgoing, and absolutley felt zero pressure about the sale. Best experiance I have had getting a vehicle so far.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience
by 01/30/2021on
Everyone I worked with from sale rep to the final sales manager was very professional and pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Nothing changes
by 01/29/2021on
Went in for a simple oil change, ask the front desk to ensure they reset the oil life gauge as they forgot the last two times. I was told it was part of the service and it would be reset, I was told it had been done when I paid my bill. Once I found my truck in the back 40, and shuffled my way across the ice, I got in my truck only to find the seat adjusted all the way back which is not where I left it. I adjust my seat and started my truck only to find the oil life gauge was not reset. Once again LHM service has come up short.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buyer Beware
by 01/22/2021on
After several hours we came to an agreement that included EVERY single warranty they offered. which shot up the price about $10k including taxes. In October it was time to get some maintenance work done to the truck to get it ready for winter. I tried twice to schedule a service call at the Murray location on a Saturday and they had nothing available so they suggested taking it to any dealer that is part of the LHM family and the closest one I had to Ogden was the LHM Chrystler Jeep Dodge Ram Riverdale. There I worked with Zach Burrows. He checked off all the maintenance things that were due, flushes, and all he said that it would be over $900 I was baffled! I said these should all be covered under the warranty as I was told for powertrain and maintenance. He was shocked himself that I was told this by the seller when I purchased it and he apologized and gave me a discount for my troubles. I paid just under $700 for the services. I then proceeded to ask him about the bumper to bumper on the cosmetics for the truck. I told him I had a warranty with them that covered paint and he walked around it and noticed all the paint issues, including some small dents throughout. He asked me to take the car to my body shop of choice and get an estimate. Within a week (October 8th 2020) I had the estimate and emailed it to Zach. He said he would send it to his finance department and he would get back to me. I called two weeks later and he said he hadn't heard back yet. I emailed him in Nov and said "Its been a month. Please get back to me." and no reply. I called him in the middle of December and was on hold for 10 minutes. He picked up and said he remembered me and my case and that he was going to call his finance dept right now and call me back. I never got a call back. Here we are in January 2021. I called Monday the 18th . Their receptionist put me on hold and said he would be right with me and was on hold for 15 minutes. He finally picks up the phone and says, " I am still on hold with them can I call you right back as soon as I get a hold of them?" I agreed. I heard nothing for 3 days. I call today and get placed on hold by the receptionist again for almost 20 minutes, then get rerouted to their General Voicemail to which I hung up on. I then receive a TEXT MESSAGE from Zach saying "Hector I am really sorry I didn't get back to you. I found out that your coverage plan will take care of your dings and dents under 2 inches in diameter. but NO coverage for scratches. I can schedule someone to come out to you for the dents, he is mobile." I have two warranty Dent Repair and Appearance Protection (AP) which the document states will cover PAINT, FABRIC/LEATHER/VINYL. Of course the fine print that I didn't read because at signing the guy that sold it to me sped me thru and said "This document states that you agree to pay for The Warranty that covers paint and your leather. So just sign the bottom" says the things not covered are Chips, cracks, or scratches. SO THEN WHAT DOES IT COVER? Its now been almost 2 hours since Zach said he would call me back after speaking with his finance manager to see how they can help me. Is it a two hour conversation? I would NOT recommend any LHM dealer if this is how they handle business.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
