Amazing service
by 01/17/2020on
I would recommend this dealer to anyone. They have nothing but amazing, haggle free service. I was dreading car shopping and I didn’t have to do anything including getting my car delivered to me.
Great and fast service
by 12/27/2020on
Love taking my car her for all my car service needs. They know me by face and always are friendly and fast.
Ken Garff Nissan Riverdale
by 07/23/2020on
Excellent service. My vehicle service was finished on time, with no surprises.
Appointments
by 05/22/2020on
This dealership is very good to work with. Very kind and gets the job done. However, Very disappointed they do not take appointments for an oil change. I don’t understand why this service cannot be scheduled. I would love to be able to schedule a quick in and out service. I have young kids, and it is so inconvenient to come in and wait for two hours for an oil change. Really like this place and will continue bringing my car in, but please make this change. Time is valuable to all of us :)
Oil change
by 05/20/2020on
Very professional didn't have a long wait as I thought..
Will not return to dealership
by 03/15/2020on
I really happy with the service advisor Nathan and the help on taking some money off my service but, I will say don't trust their service prices online! I was under the impression I'd be getting alot of work done for 116.00 as per their advertisement on their website for their Dealer maintenance package, even called their service department a couple days before to confirm the price because I felt it was too good to be true and was told that was correct, to walk in and have them tell me that it was not correct and they would not be honoring that price, so I paid 100.00 more for the more important services that were in that package, to have much less than what i was expecting to have done with my vehicle. It's a good thing I didn't just leave my car there and tell them the package I wanted and not verified again, I would have came back to a 600.00 or more bill! I'm livid with this experience and the fact they would not honor what their website said, that's beyond false advertisement but hey, They were glad I brought it to their attention. I will not be bringing my car back to the dealership for service.
Not sure
by 01/11/2020on
Oil change good. Customer service rep. Polite. They always try to upsale additional services. Pet peeve. The say the will wash and vacuum. They do wash but in two visits never vacuum. So how do I know they changed the oil. Or rotate tires. Hmmm
Great service!
by 01/11/2020on
My cars flywheel decided to commit suicide. I called the dealership I bought the car from, told me it be a couple days before they could get me in. I called Ken Garth Nissan in Riverdale, they recommended the tow truck company to use to get my car to them. They (Bill) kept me informed about status, cost, and when to expect everything completed. When I picked up my finished car, it was cleaned up, washed and Bill went through everything done and made sure I was satisfied before leaving.
The best service in the ogden area
by 12/20/2019on
I have been coming to Ken Garff Nissan in Riverdale for years for service. They are very professional and have reasonable prices for service. I highly recommend them.
Great place to buy car
by 10/20/2019on
I found Ken Garff Nissan Riverdale great to work with. They didn’t push us toward a monthly payment. They found out what we wanted in financing, and they were very open in explaining all the expenses. Very low key and not pushy. Car buying thru them was not a bad experience, as expected car buying can be.
Exceptional experience
by 04/01/2019on
Tanner and chase were Straight to the point. Gave me the price I asked for and made it quick and painless. I love my Leaf and am pleased with my experience at that store.
Awesome experience!
by 05/30/2018on
Had a wonderful experience at Ken Garff Nissan in Riverdale. Got a great vehicle, with all the history and service records for a great price! Ricardo and Zach were great to my family!
Best Buying Experience Ever
by 09/14/2017on
Jeremy Davis was our sales associate. Both Jeremy and the dealership did an excellent job. No hassles, good listening, great response to requests, plenty of patience as I worked my way through the various models of Titan, and, best of all, never once did they call me uninvited. I got in touch with them when I was ready to talk and Jeremy was able to accommodate my schedule. Working directly with the Manager (both Ed and Big Al) was open and fact based. I walked out feeling like I had an excellent price and got the Titan I wanted. By the way, I had to leave during the process for a wedding out of town. Jeremy is the only sales associate who didn't bother me over that week-end. Several others called at various times, one during the wedding itself. I left Ken Garff Nissan feeling like I had made a friend or two and with the confidence they would take good care of my maintenance and other needs as I move down the road with my Titan. I'm 73 and I've bought a few cars and trucks. This was by far the best experience I've ever had and I never felt abused or neglected. Great outfit. I recommend them to you.
Car experience review
by 09/13/2017on
I was very impressed with the service i received my sales lady kandis was very knowledgeable very nice and very personable, the finacial guy was very nice and he got me my car
Great service
by 09/11/2017on
Everyone there was very helpful and patient with me. I found my perfect car. Thanks Ken Gaff for being so amazing.
Friendly people, great salesman.
by 09/10/2017on
Great salesman, even gave us a great recommendation for a place for dinner!
Great deal!
by 09/07/2017on
Ken Graff like always was so helpful. Understood our needs and went out and beyond to satisfy Us the Customers! That's their best quality! That's why we returned to buy our second car from them! Completely satisfied!
Slow
by 09/05/2017on
Went into dealership having done all the research, already did test drives, etc. started with I know what I want. I want this car, this color, this trim! No sale needed! Took over 20 minutes to grab the car because wrong keys were grabbed first, then took the car to get washed and then came back with a plate! Said we already did this before! Just want to work the deal! Had the deal agreed upon with the manager within the first hour. It literally took over 3 more hours for them to do docs! Docs had to be redone 4 times with wrong names, wrong address, not both borrowers, and then wrong terms! Took too ridiculously long when we walked in there knowing exactly what we wanted!!!! Asked for some free car washes or something to make our waste of time worth it and he said he would check and then never did!
Detail
by 08/22/2017on
Excellent job all around. Timely manner and staff were great. Especially the shuttle driver Ken.
The worst
by 08/21/2017on
Very unhappy with my time here. I make an appointment, yet get bumped by walk-ins. That shouldn't be how the process works. You make an appointment, you go at your appointment. Get there and am told it'll take a 1.25 hours..... for a tire rotation and an oil change. Too long of a time for those services, but it's out of my hands. 2 hours later I'm told "they are just finishing, would you like us to do that car wash for you now?" No. I wanted out. Horrible customer service. Very dissatisfied with the service department. Only came here because I got the advantage care with the purchase at a different ken garff. Start treating your customers with respect. Not all customers are right, but no customer should be pushed off and made to wait, merely because they ask the questions about there service.
Really?
by 07/29/2014on
I came in on a whim to see what Ken Garff could do for me, my family has grown and the Nissan Rogue we were driving just wasn't big enough anymore I figured since I had had a good experience in the past getting a swap would be a breeze. I wanted 17,000 for my trade in ( like new condition) with the vehicle being sold on lot for 22,000. Ken Garff told me the very best they could do was 14,500 for a trade in with buying a used vehicle. I spoke for hours with the salesman he just couldn't get it through his head I wanted 17,000. They refused to budge or work with me even though I'm a return customer and they showed me the door. I ended up leaving and getting 17,000 at a local dealership that we've done business with before. Now all of this wouldn't be enough for me to write a review it's what the salesman told me when I sent him a email citing it was a little ridiculous that they couldn't work with me and a local car lot fell hands over head to get me where I need to be (by the way I have a 760 credit score). The salesman told me "I wouldn't make assumptions about your line of work so don't make assumptions about mine, we obliviously can't do business now". We hear you? I think not. You know what's great about America I can choose to never go back here and I won't
