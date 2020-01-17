service Rating

I really happy with the service advisor Nathan and the help on taking some money off my service but, I will say don't trust their service prices online! I was under the impression I'd be getting alot of work done for 116.00 as per their advertisement on their website for their Dealer maintenance package, even called their service department a couple days before to confirm the price because I felt it was too good to be true and was told that was correct, to walk in and have them tell me that it was not correct and they would not be honoring that price, so I paid 100.00 more for the more important services that were in that package, to have much less than what i was expecting to have done with my vehicle. It's a good thing I didn't just leave my car there and tell them the package I wanted and not verified again, I would have came back to a 600.00 or more bill! I'm livid with this experience and the fact they would not honor what their website said, that's beyond false advertisement but hey, They were glad I brought it to their attention. I will not be bringing my car back to the dealership for service. Read more