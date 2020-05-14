service Rating

1. Brought my subaru in under warranty to fix a problem. We described how to recreate the problem. After they had it and said they could not recreate the problem I asked if they did what we told them to do in order to recreate the problem? No, they did not have time to do that. This was the service manager, Dale. I later found out after the warranty was out that the problem was $650 to fix... 2. After taking my car in for a service I was using their shuttle service. On the way home we were in an accident. Luckily, no one was hurt because it could have been a very serious accident. When we arrived back at the subaru service center not one word was spoken to me by anyone there. No one asked if I was ok...no one. Yes Dale the service manager was there. 3. I recently took my car in for a service and it ended up costing $1000. It needed all the parts but when I asked if I could get a 10% or 20% discount I was told that they keep their prices too low and that they cant do this. Most, if not all, service centers give discounts, especially when they are unexpected like this. I asked if he thought $700 for a power steering pump was a good deal and he did not answer, since this is what they charged me. Yes this was Dale, the sales manager. Run, Don't walk, from Doug Smith Subaru Service! Read more