sales Rating

After months of research, I purchased a 2017 CRV-LX and could not be more pleased with the vehicle and the experience. JOD Honda sales and service facilities are impressive and the inventory was great, but the best part of the experience was the staff. I was very apprehensive about my first vehicle purchase since the death of my husband but the JOD Honda sales staff was highly professional, honest, helpful, and friendly. The price was right in line with my research, the trade allowance on my vehicle was more than fair, there was absolutely no pressure during any stage of the sale, and they took a lot of time to answer my questions and made sure I knew everything there was to know about my new vehicle before driving off the lot. In my mind, JOD is the first and only choice in Tyler and the surrounding areas. I highly recommend them. Read more