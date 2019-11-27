BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE!!!!
by 11/27/2019on
Hands down the best and most friendly car buying experience I have ever encountered. Travis Byrd, Jeff, and his sales team are amazing I will NOT go anywhere else to buy a vehicle. I hope the owner of this location knows that he has a truly amazing team. They are not your typically car salesman that swarm the lot they are genuinely caring people and care about you. Not just selling you a car.
Great Sales Experience
by 08/12/2017on
I had a great experience buying my first Honda from them. They were very kind!
Highly recommended
by 08/12/2017on
After months of research, I purchased a 2017 CRV-LX and could not be more pleased with the vehicle and the experience. JOD Honda sales and service facilities are impressive and the inventory was great, but the best part of the experience was the staff. I was very apprehensive about my first vehicle purchase since the death of my husband but the JOD Honda sales staff was highly professional, honest, helpful, and friendly. The price was right in line with my research, the trade allowance on my vehicle was more than fair, there was absolutely no pressure during any stage of the sale, and they took a lot of time to answer my questions and made sure I knew everything there was to know about my new vehicle before driving off the lot. In my mind, JOD is the first and only choice in Tyler and the surrounding areas. I highly recommend them.
Jack o' Diamonds Tyler, Texas
by 07/01/2017on
I recently purchased a certified pre-owned 2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe. I have owned 5 other Civics and a CR-V. Other than routine maintenance, my vehicles have been trouble free. The sales staff are professional and cordial and the servive department staff is excellent. I wont dhop anywhere else!
Enjoyable experience
by 06/23/2017on
We just traded a 2012 CRV for a 2017 CRV. Chris Landrum was very helpful and professional during the entire negotiation. It was a pleasure working with him and we would recommend his services to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle
Somewhat Happy
by 08/20/2015on
I'm disappointed that a better sales price was not offered to me on the price of the car to get my payments down. I absolutely love the car and it was exactly what I was looking for but next time I will pay closer attention to the price and look at other competitors pricing. Local competition was a couple thousand dollars cheaper which would have reduced my payments.
Top Notch Service
by 08/15/2015on
Andy, in the service department, was amazing. He went above what he had to do and provided superior customer service. I could not be more satisfied with my experience here.
James McLouth
by 08/01/2015on
Wonderful sales person. Honesty, courteous. So glad I came back to see him for my newest Honda.
Great Experience
by 07/18/2015on
First time buying a vehicle. Tim was very knowledgable about the vehicle and the different trim levels. Didn't take as long as I had anticipated which was nice. Wasn't able to qualify for the new Honda apr specials but still left with a great rate for my score and no auto loan past.
Express Service
by 03/26/2015on
As always your team was quick and efficient and the vehicle was completed quicker than I had thought it would have been, thanks again!!
Great overall experience
by 03/16/2015on
We needed a new battery for our Accord. Even though we did not purchase the vehicle from this dealership everyone was very nice and went above and beyond our expectations in customer service. When it's time to purchase a new car in the future we will be coming back.
Great experience leasing a vehicle
by 03/13/2015on
This was the first time in leasing a car. James McLouth couldn't have been better. He was kind, considerant of our desires, and explained things in a way anyone could understand. We couldn't be happier and will let everyone know where we got our vehicle and who our salesperson was.
God Thank you
by 03/11/2015on
Thank u JackADiamonds crew for all your hardwork if u need a car come to Jackadiamonds u r in good hands and you will get a great deal I love my car
A One
by 02/20/2015on
I have been pleased with Jack o Diamonds from sales to now service. This dealership is one that has met all my expectations. Service was very good and staff was helpful!
Great!
by 02/12/2015on
Over the last 20 years, our family has purchased 7 new Hondas from JOD. (Roman is the best salesperson!) I always have my cars serviced at the dealership. Through the years, the service department has been ok. Now, the service department is great! They work hard to satisfy the customer. I never feel they are trying to sell me something or that the prices are unreasonable. They know my car and my loyalty to them pays off in the extra details they take care of. It's a win/win. Great car. Great service!
Amazing Customer Service
by 02/07/2015on
Thank you, thank you to everyone in the service department especially Paula. They took exceptional care of us, making sure we were totally satisfied with the work we received. Not only did the provide customer service, they gave us customer satisfaction. You don't find that a lot anymore! Thank you Paula and the JOD service team!
Top Nitch Service
by 02/04/2015on
I am 68 and have been in a lot of dealerships and this is the best bar non. It is a joy to come in for service, they are always so nice, helpful and knowledgeable. I would give them 10 Stars.
CRV Maintenance
by 02/03/2015on
Took my wife's CRV in for brake fluid flush. I had been given estimate over phone. Actual price was the same. They did point out that her 6 year old CRV did need transmission service and power steering flush. Quoted a price. No hard sell, just that it needed done. Also, Jack O Diamonds new facility is great. Clean, spacious, and relatively easy to get to. Will be going back for future service.
Amazing!!!
by 01/31/2015on
They were so professional and beyond nice! My credit wasn't great but they got me in a Honda Insight hybrid for the payment I asked for! I am a customer for life!!!
What A Pleasant Experience
by 01/27/2015on
Everyone was so very helpful and friendly. I felt like, even though I am a woman purchasing my own car, that I was a respected and valued customer. The whole pre owned car purchase experience was efficient and seamless.
Wow!
by 01/15/2015on
This was the greatest experience. As a woman, I'm not always treated with respect at car dealerships. Here, it was amazing. I was treated like I had a brain and not lied to or pushed around. They were so wonderful to my two little girls too. Everyone went above and beyond.... But salesman, James Cole, was the best.