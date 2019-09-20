We just bought our 2nd new vehicle from them. Not going to lie.It started off on a bad foot, however the team rallied together and made us beyond happy. Unpleasant experiences will happen from time to time. What is most important is how they are handled. Oscar, Charles, the managers Chris and Ron, and the GM Tim went well out of their way to make sure were taken care of and excited about the buying experience. They all put in countless hours to make the deal happen.
Great place to go to get bottom dollar for your trade! We went very enthusiastic to become a return customer however they insist on giving you absolutely the very least for your trade possible. We went in at a car we bought brand new from them and only had 17,000 miles on it. Extremely clean and garage kept. No door dings of dents. Interior is perfect and all service was done with them. Strangely enough Texas Direct Auto has not only better pricing on low mile pre-owned VW’s, but they are also giving us 20% more for our trade in. Being in Houston, they will also ship you the car for free with 7 days to return no questions asked and will also pick your trade in up. Not sure why anyone would want to waste time at this dealership.
I was apprehensive about purchasing a vehicle from out of state. Oscar was amazing at helping be my eyes and ears and guide me through the purchase process. He was extremely responsive and provided updated information, photos and a video to help me make an informed decision. I highly recommend Oscar as a salesman and purchasing from VW of Alamo Heights.
After making an appointment, vehicle took 3 days to be seen, service techs continued to tell me vehicle was being worked on when that was not the case. The vehicle needed a repair that took a total of 15-30 minutes. Service techs do not offer nor attempt to take care of customers. Poor service and will not return to the Alamo Heights location.
If you consider buying a vehicle from this dealership be very, very careful and review everything in detail. My husband and I attempted to purchase a used vehicle paying cash. We were told at the very beginning of the transaction, and prior to a test drive, the vehicle was a certified pre-owned and came with a 2yr/24K warranty. We were told this again later in the transaction while negotiating price, and also when we came to pick up the vehicle. As we were signing paperwork and right before writing the check I asked to see the warranty in writing. At that time everyone acted like they didn't know what we were talking about and after we became upset and demanded the paperwork be shredded in front of us they admitted they took the warranty off because of the price they agreed to sell the vehicle to us. Very underhanded practices at this dealership. BTW we waited 2 1/2 hours for something that was supposed to take 30 minutes while they hatched this little plan. Be very cautious. Dealerships can be very scary with their practices.
The sales representative was nice and accommodated two of the three service request made today; oil change and tire rotation. However, the third request of service was to resolve the issue in fixing the gas gauge that occasionally works. I was told it would be a four day process to complete a diagnostic. I asked if the dealership had a car to lend me during that period, unfortunately they did not and would be an estimate waiting period of 7 to 10 days. I asked to be added to the waiting list. I told the rep that I had extended warranty and if that would cover all expenses, he asked if I had the papers in my car to review since he could not retrieve it on the system. He recommended for me to go home and bring them back another day. I explained it is hard with my busy schedule to be coming back and forth. I was not sure why the rep didnât extend to reach out the dealership at onion creek at Austin to confirm the extended warranty.
I was not completely satisfied with today service, it seems as a customer I was the one who was making the suggestions and asking the questions to get options in what can be done to accommodate and resolve the ongoing issue with my gas gauge. It is frustrating when I did not get reassurance that it would be taken care of but more of placing the responsibilities for me to follow up and gather the warranty papers so schedule at a later time. My suggestions to the rep was the following:
I have a video recording the problem of the gas gauge, can I send it via email to you? Rep replies, sure that will help.
I asked the rep, you mentioned there is a list to get a loaner on a car, can you add me to that list? Rep replies, sure I will take care of it.
As a customer, I know there are delays and a process to service and resolve issues, however it would nice to receive service that will present a customer options to assure these issues will be resolved.
Also, I am not sure if your dealership no longer offers courtesy car wash and vacuum when your have an oil change and tire rotation service but was surprised that my car did not receive that courtesy service.
I personally had a great experience bring in my 2015 VW Golf. From the Service Advisor to Upper Mgt they made me feel welcomed and took care of my needs and concerns. When I initially arrived I was greeted and was provided a rental since I schedule my appointment in advance. The Dealership went above and Bryon gonna my special requests as well.
A special thanks to Roland and Rolando for taking good care of my wife's car. Greatly appreciate your attention to detail!
I was really impressed with the professionalism and low pressure of the sales department. Got a great price too! I would recommend VW of Alamo Heights to anyone looking for a good price and low pressure environment.
Very unorganized and not very helpful when needed.
We pay a significant amount of money for a tire warranty/service, and they didnt have the correct tire in stock when we brought our vehicle in Monday. That was a major problem as we were needing to drive to Austin that night. WE had to purchase a rental for the day which is completely ridiculous. It is the dealerships responsibility to have the correct parts in stock when we are paying for such a warranty, or they should have offered the warranty to us in the first place. The dealership should have offered to handle the rental, as it was there fault we needed one.
We were told the tire would be available next day, didnt receive an update until 2 pm saying theyre putting it on finally. Around 4 called again, said theyre almost done and sending it to be detailed, will be done in 40 min. Get there 45 min later. Vehicle isnt detailed, isnt going to be detailed (unless we bring it in and wait for them to complete it another day) and the tire replacement still isnt complete. Quoted 10 min until vehicle would be complete, and it took almost 30. The entire expirience was very frustrating and we will be sure to use another dealership from now on.
We have only had one positive experience with this dealership, and it was while purchasing this vehicle (no surprise there). Every other expirience we have had, specifically with the service department, has been frustrating and WAY overly time consuming than necessary. Appointments dont mean crap. They do things on their own time regaurdless. A couple of the service guys up front have always made us feel as if we are taking up too much of their precious time, making it seem as if we are an inconvenience to them. They have previously tried to send us elsewhere for issues they were responsible for handling, when we purchased multiple warranties for things through this dealership directly. Im thinking that because we are coming in to fix things with a warranty in place rather than paying out of pocket, that the service department pushes us to the side. Which is so twisted considering we are paying a pretty penny for these warranties.
This was our final straw with this service department. We absolutely love our vehicle, but all of the nonesense with this location just isnt worth it. We will not be returning.
I bought my car to the dealership because it had stalled. Tumey advised to leave my car for evaluation. I was able to get a loaner while my car was being looked at. There was a a number of things covered by my extended warranty. The miner fix was that my battery.
I recently purchased a VW GTI.
We inquired via the internet and Andrew M.
was quick to respond.
He spent a lot of time with us answering all our questions prior to our deciding to purchase.
Even though we told him we were only looking on our first visit, he still spent time with us and took us on a test drive.
He is very knowledgeable about Volkswagens and all our questions about the vehicle were answered.
We were always relaxed and never felt pressured in any way.
I had been shopping for a vehicle for over a year and this dealership was the nicest we had visited.
All the staff is very knowledgeable, friendly and helpful.
I highly recommend purchasing a VW from Alamo Heights!
Andrew M. assisted us from the internet inquiry to making sure everything was prepared before our visit.
We were on a tight schedule the day we purchased our new 2014 Jetta.
Andrew had all the paperwork set up so we were able to test drive, sign and drive our new Jetta home.
Andrew even responded to my email questions after hours!
The level of customer service was outstanding!
