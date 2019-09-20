service Rating

Very unorganized and not very helpful when needed. We pay a significant amount of money for a tire warranty/service, and they didnt have the correct tire in stock when we brought our vehicle in Monday. That was a major problem as we were needing to drive to Austin that night. WE had to purchase a rental for the day which is completely ridiculous. It is the dealerships responsibility to have the correct parts in stock when we are paying for such a warranty, or they should have offered the warranty to us in the first place. The dealership should have offered to handle the rental, as it was there fault we needed one. We were told the tire would be available next day, didnt receive an update until 2 pm saying theyre putting it on finally. Around 4 called again, said theyre almost done and sending it to be detailed, will be done in 40 min. Get there 45 min later. Vehicle isnt detailed, isnt going to be detailed (unless we bring it in and wait for them to complete it another day) and the tire replacement still isnt complete. Quoted 10 min until vehicle would be complete, and it took almost 30. The entire expirience was very frustrating and we will be sure to use another dealership from now on. We have only had one positive experience with this dealership, and it was while purchasing this vehicle (no surprise there). Every other expirience we have had, specifically with the service department, has been frustrating and WAY overly time consuming than necessary. Appointments dont mean crap. They do things on their own time regaurdless. A couple of the service guys up front have always made us feel as if we are taking up too much of their precious time, making it seem as if we are an inconvenience to them. They have previously tried to send us elsewhere for issues they were responsible for handling, when we purchased multiple warranties for things through this dealership directly. Im thinking that because we are coming in to fix things with a warranty in place rather than paying out of pocket, that the service department pushes us to the side. Which is so twisted considering we are paying a pretty penny for these warranties. This was our final straw with this service department. We absolutely love our vehicle, but all of the nonesense with this location just isnt worth it. We will not be returning. Read more