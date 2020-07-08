Wow
by 08/07/2020on
This was a great car buying experience. Very helpful answered all questions. Casper was a very smart nice salesman. His assistant Josh was great. Highly recommended North park Lincoln
AMAZING SERVICE
by 08/05/2020on
A million thank you's to this dealership!! After having a terrible experience at IPAC, I was super apprehensive to continue to look as it feels like more and more dealerships are always trying to pull a fast one or get you somehow. I came across a car at NP lincoln, right away I expressed my concerns and how I wanted transparency to the wonderful Sandy at NP Lincoln. After sharing the terrible experience I just had with another dealership she was shocked and assured my that NP Lincoln does not condone business that way at all. Right away she gave me a breakdown on the 2 cars I was looking at. I truly believe this review cannot even compare to the level of customer service this dealership provides. ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! I truly believe they took care of me like I was family. They have no hidden gimmicks, no shady sales tactics just true honest car buying with upfront honesty. We ended up making a wonderful purchase with NP Lincoln and could not be happier. Thank you so much NP Lincoln for giving me faith that good dealerships still exist. Again, this little review does no justice to the service I received with them. Thank you again Sandy , Mike and Moses for everything!!
Excellent Sale experience at North Park
by 06/04/2020on
We were in the market for a Navigator with low miles and excellent condition. Upon an internet search we located several that caught our eye but the sale team at North Park Lincoln was courteous and very informative in all aspects of our vehicle search. They kept us up to date and made our shopping experience very pleasant. Thank you to Casper Kasperski and the entire North Park sales team for providing exceptional service to our family.
Recent sales review
by 06/04/2020on
Jim was great and easy to work with. He answered all my questions, did not pressure me and worked with me communicating how I preferred. One minor issue was Gil- I felt he was pushing selling services versus seeing if I had any questions on the numbers. I.e. the conversation started with ‘mandatory’ disclosures which were really an upsell for maintenance services. I am typically interested in services but felt that it being pushed as a mandatory conversation was a bit much. Once I shut down the sale conversation, the entire conversation was shut down- even though I thought we would talk final numbers. Jim came through and sent me a copy of the paperwork so I could review. Overall, I was extremely happy with the service Jim provided. I was extreme busy when him and I started to talk. He was eager to discuss via phone but respected my boundary of texting when I needed it. Overall great experience.
Outstanding Sales Experience with Casper!
by 05/27/2020on
Casper was outstanding. He made my husband, myself and our 8 year old daughter feel welcomed without any pressure! Even though we decided to not buy at this time, we will recommend Casper and Josh to anyone that is looking to buy. I don't think you will get a better experience. Thank you again Casper! The Vargas Family
Purchase 2020 Navigator
by 05/24/2020on
Unlike the first half of 2020, purchasing my new navigator from NorthPark Lincoln was an excellent experience! My salesman Casper made the process easy and helped me with my decision making. He was very patient while I debated between two different cars. I would recommend him to anyone and will use him again in the future! Thank you Casper 🤩
Casper and Josh, Thumbs up up up
by 05/20/2020on
So I was looking for a truck, but not necessarily at a Lincoln Store. Called on a truck they had come in and went to see it. This was a used 2019 Ford F150, not a Lincoln. North Park Lincoln in San Antonio is a very seasoned professional luxury store. But, Casper and his assistant Josh could have treated a guy buying a used Ford like a fish out of water but they treated me as if I were buying a top end Lincoln. They went out of their way to address all my concerns, were very fair on price, made it easy, followed through on all promises and actually went further to make my experience above board in every way. I highly recommend this dealership and I especially recommend Casper and his assistant Josh. These guys are what you hope to find when you buy a vehicle. Thanks Guys, Donald Braswell
Found my dream car
by 05/06/2020on
Loved the customer service of Casper! He went out of his way to find my dream car even after I told him I couldn’t do business with him because of my budget. He called me on his off day and recommended a car that just got to the lot and he thought about me. Forever grateful.
Our 5th buying experience AMAZING as usual!
by 05/05/2020on
We just completed our 5th experience buying a vehicle from NorthPark Lincoln! Dalton Kobs has been instrumental in every one of them! This time, in the NorthPark Lincoln Pre-Owned lot we were able to purchase a vehicle for my husband who has been deployed and needed something when he returns. Dalton did a ton of legwork to find the perfect vehicle for him with all the bells and whistles he wanted! They were able to run the deal all the way to the end! I only had to go approve and sign paperwork. Thanks to Dalton for truly listening to what we wanted and never trying to sell us something we don’t want to fill a quota! Customer satisfaction is obviously a priority at NorthPark!
Lincoln Navigator
by 05/04/2020on
We worked with Casper Kasperski on our purchase; everything was seamless and easy.
New Aviator with Great Salesman
by 04/25/2020on
I bought a new Aviator from NPL working with Casper Kasperski who walked me through the process step by step. Being a new widow this was my first purchase without my husband of 48 years. Casper was wonderful and deserves a 10 on their 5 point scale. He was patient, helpful, showed me the cars I was interested in and even went in on his day off to put a hold on the car I wanted. He took a video of the Aviator and sent it to me before I confirmed “That was the one!” Thank you NPL for hiring outstanding people like Casper and Amy (in the finance department). I am so very pleased with the process and the car! AND - I was hesitant to go into the dealership during our quarantine but felt it was the right thing to do and when arriving in gloves and mask I found they were dressed the same. I felt very safe going into the NPL facility. Thanks again NPL!
A good deal and some very nice people
by 04/04/2020on
From start to finish was amazing. I had the help of Casper and Dalton. They helped me pick out my beautiful mkx reserve and for a great deal and great service I couldn’t be any happier. I highly recommend talking to and working with Casper and dalton. They really made me feel at ease with any questions I asked and helped me learn some new features that I use daily now. This was such a big accomplishment for me as a young adult and I’m glad to have had them to help me, recommend everyone give them a call.
Great experience
by 02/04/2020on
Casper (who did not ghost me after the purchase) and Dalton were professional, knowledgeable and very helpful. We had never dealt with North Park Lincoln previously as we live in another state, but would thoroughly recommend them to anyone! They have been easy to deal with after the fact, and have made themselves available for any technical questions as well. The vehicle is great and is as was advertised!
Thanks North Park Lincoln
by 12/22/2019on
North Park is what you expect from a high end dealership. The staff is very professional and courteous and also very responsive to online inquiries. My salesman, Jim Blair, was extremely knowledgable of the Lincoln product line. I had a very easy buying experience from NPL. I recommend them highly if you are in the market for a Lincoln.
Excellent Sales Experience
by 12/12/2019on
Our sales representative, Jim Blair, was friendly, knowledgeable about his products, helpful in finding us what we wanted and focused on maing sure we had a positive experience. North Park Lincoln is well organized and operates smoothly assuring customers' needs are addressed. At several points North Park staff offered suggestions to improve our purchase. We are pleased with our decision to purchase from North Park Lincoln.
Easy process
by 12/10/2019on
Thanks to Casper and Dalton, this was an easy purchase. Everything was smooth. The finance process was pretty easy as well with Andy Mathews. Dalton showed off some of the extra features while Casper kept things rolling on the back end so I could get back on the road. Thanks for a smooth transaction!
Great Purchase Experience
by 11/27/2019on
I recently bought a quality used Porsche from North Park Lincoln and had a great experience. Casper Kasperski provides excellent customer service, the car is awesome and I got a good price. Casper took care of everything for me, and the dealership handled the purchasing paperwork very efficiently. I was an out of state buyer but they treated me like I was a neighbor. This contrasted greatly with other dealership experiences I had. North Park Lincoln is a quality operation and I highly recommend the dealer and Casper in particular.
excellent service
by 11/18/2019on
Excellent service at NorthPark Lincoln during my vehicle search and ultimate purchase. NPL treats its guests very well! I shopped both sedans and SUVs and am very happy with my MKX! Both Sandy Small and Moses Perez provided great assistance. Moses was knowledgeable of the vehicles, informative, patient and very professional. He took as much time as needed each time we visited, allowing my husband and I to come to the right choice for us. Sandy has been a great help through the years, and Moses did a fantastic job in her absence!
A Lincoln expert who is also a salesman
by 09/15/2019on
Our salesman, Matt, had amazing knowledge of Lincoln’s and also of our model and level. He answered all our questions and showed us many features we may not have known about. Our whole experience at North Park Lincoln was pleasant and professional made all the better by the best car salesman I have ever met.t
Ford Explorer Limited Purchase
by 09/02/2019on
Casper and Dalton provided us with an excellent experience in purchasing a car in a very short time frame. They were always very accessible and knowledgeable with our every need. Highly recommend and will be our first option on our next vehicle need!