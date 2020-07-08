sales Rating

A million thank you's to this dealership!! After having a terrible experience at IPAC, I was super apprehensive to continue to look as it feels like more and more dealerships are always trying to pull a fast one or get you somehow. I came across a car at NP lincoln, right away I expressed my concerns and how I wanted transparency to the wonderful Sandy at NP Lincoln. After sharing the terrible experience I just had with another dealership she was shocked and assured my that NP Lincoln does not condone business that way at all. Right away she gave me a breakdown on the 2 cars I was looking at. I truly believe this review cannot even compare to the level of customer service this dealership provides. ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! I truly believe they took care of me like I was family. They have no hidden gimmicks, no shady sales tactics just true honest car buying with upfront honesty. We ended up making a wonderful purchase with NP Lincoln and could not be happier. Thank you so much NP Lincoln for giving me faith that good dealerships still exist. Again, this little review does no justice to the service I received with them. Thank you again Sandy , Mike and Moses for everything!! Read more