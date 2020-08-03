NO! Let me repeat: NO!NO!NO!
Most expensive car I ever owned = the worst customer service ever. Incompetant from front to back. Not a single work order typed up accurate. virtually no diagnosis. days in the shop with no communication. then, nothing but excuses or "I don't know". Tried several times to contact the owner - Mr. Maas. Apparently the founder's rich kid couldn't be bothered.
This is a "Service" Review for Classic BMW
For some reason, this website won't let me make a service review in the correct section - so even though I am typing this review in the "sales" section, this is actually a "service" review. So- years ago I had a BMW X3 and I used to take it to "that other" BMW dealership for service. You know, the one off Lemmon Ave; their customer service was Awful. Even the valet guys who greet you when you arrive and get your vehicle for you when you're leaving were terrible. So rude. Anyway - fast-forward a few years and I bought a BMW X5 and moved further North. That is when I started taking my vehicle to Classic BMW for service. I have had my X5 serviced at Classic for the last 4 years and never once had a bad experience. Nicole, my Service Advisor is a dream. She gets back to me promptly, explains everything clearly, never pressures me to have more done than what I actually need, and genuinely seems to care about me as a customer. Weve gotten so close over the past 4 years, Ive even added her to my Christmas Card list. She always greets me with a huge smile and calms me down when Im stressed out (b/c having issues with your car can be very stressful). I have been more than impressed on a number of occasions with her ability to explain complex mechanical issues to me in a way that a non-technical-car-gal such as myself, can easily understand. She lets me know when there is a service or maintenance issue that can wait, and when its imperative that I get something corrected right away. As such, Ive really grown to trust her over the years and know based on all of my experiences with her, that she would never steer me wrong. I tell people ALL the time how much I love the Service Team at Classic BMW. And btw their Valets are AWESOME as well! Two Thumbs up. I highly recommend. I didnt purchase either of my first two BMWs from Classic, but you can count on the fact that Ill be buying my next one from them. If their sales team is ½ as good as their Service Team, Im in for a very pleasant experience.
Poor Service Department
I cannot speak on the sales department here but the Service Department here is unacceptable. Took my car in while its still under warranty for a few suspicions of some issues, I spoke with my service advisor Randy Deskcamp upon arrival and he was very pleasant and helpful until he called to go over the 5 complaints about my vehicle. He starts off with listing maintenance intervals that are currently due, I explained to him that Bimmers Only was quoting me half the price to replace the spark plugs and asked if they could be a little more competitive on the price for me to allow them to do it at Classic BMW he declined and told me they offer loaner cars here so they cannot offer a lower price. His whole attitude changed after this as if he was angry that I did not want the maintenance done at BMW, he goes over the rest of the issues I thought I may have had and explains that the car is in perfect condition and that there were no issues found. I then ask him about the passanger restraint malfunction I had complained about initially with the other items and he tells me that I will need to pay another $163 diagnostic fee. I told him I was not paying an additional diagnostic fee and that I told him this was an issue I told him to have checked along with the others. he refuses and tells me that the mechanic has already spent 2 hours reviewing my other 4 issues I thought I had and that I would have to pay for another $163 to have this issue they left off checked out. When I asked to speak with the service manager about this he then tells me "oh I am so sorry I didn't see on the paper the mechanic did check that too and we are going to order parts to replace no worries" seems to me like hes trying to make an extra commission and not repair my vehicle as they make more money from maintenance service rather than repairs. When I go to pick up my vehicle (which was a week later because their machines were down) he informs me that the repairs had been completed and that I only owe them $163 diagnostic fee. Now being that they diagnosed my vehicle made repairs and were paid by the warranty for the repairs I could not fathom why I was being charged for a diagnostic fee especially after making roughly $3k for doing the repairs here this guy Randy Deskcamp is again trying to nickel and dime me unjustifiably. My experience in have car repairs at other BMW dealerships is that if you have your car checked out for possible and they find no issues to repair or if you choose not to have repairs done then you are responsible for the diagnostic fees, If issues are found and repaired then the diagnostic feee is waived or applied towards the repairs. This is the second time he tried to have me pay for a diagnostic fee without justification other than he kept saying "my technician spent 2 hours checking other things on your car too" again I asked to speak to his manager and then what do you know he again retracts the extra fee he is trying to collect from me. At this point he is angry and being very rude towards me and tell me "you don't bring your car back here we don't want to do business with you anymore" I simply said ok at this point and take my vehicle home because I am done talking with someone like this making money off of me to be treated this way and I intend on contacting BMW USA about this but I am giving the general manger a chance to contact me and make this right. I cannot understand how you treat someone your making thousands of dollars off of and have the potential to make thousands more from future repairs on my vehicles warranty.... would definitely never take my vehicle there for repairs again even if they are convenient to where I live, there are other certified BMW repair shops in the DFW area and are half the cost of the same work done at the dealer without the rudeness and deceiving actions of the service advisors trying to make extra commission.
not worthy of a visit
Went in to buy an X3. Visited the Dealership 2 times. My salesman must have decided that I could not afford a BMW or something. No proper explaining of the car features or any follow up with the customer. I took my business across the highway to Mercedes Plano. Not worthy of a visit and getting disrespected.
Worst BMW Experience Ever
Class BMW Plano Tx: DO NOT GO TO CLASSIC BMW PLANO: SIMPLY Disrespectful Bunch of Arrogant People I drive BMW's for the past 9 years, and now have the 640i. My car's outer silver trims faded a bit with time, and also the inner leather between the seats (where we can place elbow) got a bit torn. I went to CLASSIC BMW Plano servicing center and after providing all details to a very nice young lad at the car drop-off point regarding the matter on car issues, I was referred to the Service Consulting Manager James. James had the entire situation written in front of him as I explained outside, and with utter arrogance, James did not even replied to my hello and started asking me what is the issues, where is the issue, how do i know its an issues . . . Simply disgusting. I took him outside to show the purpose of my visit, which he acknowledge and told me to leave the car and come in 2 hrs, as the issues will be address in time. I left my car and came after 2 hours, as I received a call that my car is ready. I picked up the keys and to all my surprises everything was still the same. I went back to James and he said that the issues are due to natural conditions (Washing detergent got the Trims faded and internal leather is due to wrong placement of elbow), and cannot be fixed. It was such a disgraceful moment to hear that rubbish statement. I insisted to see the manager, which after my consistent asking was accepted. That was a Chinese American gentleman (Xeong: Dont remember exactly), whom I once again explained the entire situation. He said that the car is washed with wrong detergents which caused the trims to fade: and the inner leather is damaged as the elbow was placed after putting some lotion on the elbow: .. . . . . . . . I dont know why he didnt feel ashamed giving me this Rubbish: :Even my 5 years old will not accept that unreasoned statement. Buying a car of $90,000 and washing with wrong detergents, and placing elbows with lotions . . . . . What a disgraceful statement by senseless employees and manger of Classic BMW Plano. . .. . Simply Disgusting: I am extremely disappointed with the behavior of Classic BMW Plano, and would not recommend anyone to do business with them. I loved being BMW customer since a long time, BUT, Classic BMW has forced me change my loyalty. [contact info removed]
Recall Scam for replacing other good stuff from your car
BEWARE! Recall means for dealership is to replace your stuff with bad things even not in the recall. My 2011 X5 rear view camera is replaced with old bad camera.
Incompetent & No Service
I'll try and provide the cliff notes since I hate writing reviews. My wife took our X5 in for an oil change and she was told she needed new tires. I called the service manager to find out if tires were under manufacturer warranty. Was told "no such thing" by 2 different mgrs. Opened my owners manual and sure enough there is a warranty. 1. Managers are incompetent 2. Can't get managers to call me back (terrible customer service) or service director 3. After 2 months..yep 2 months of figuring out tire replacement we finally came to an agreement 4. Scheduled tire change 1.5 weeks out. Showed up for scheduled appt and receive a call 2 hrs later that they DO NOT HAVE THE TIRES Worst service I've ever dealt with. I educated their own staff about warranty and then they schedule a tire replacement and they don't even have the tires. Failure starts at the top and rolls all the way down.
Why I stopped driving BMWs...
I will start by saying I've owned 5 BMW's over the years (everything from 740i to X5 to M5) and while I had loved driving them, I never had good service from Classic. The final straw took place when my I brought in my M5 (which was purchased there 5 years earlier) after having numerous issues with the electrical system (literally the car would get no power). I first started having issues at 21K miles (under warranty) and had to continually bring it back, each time hearing a different excuse (the battery, the alternator, etc). This went on literally for over 2.5 years as it would work for a while and then suddenly would not start (again no power). I brought it no less than 8 times during this period. It was embarrassing being at dinner and the valet comes up saying, I am sorry we can't start your car or worse the car dies in front of people! I found a way to make the car start by disconnecting the battery and reattaching the cables (sort of CTRL-ALT-DLT approach) and the car would work fine for a few weeks. Clearly there was a short in the electrical system somewhere. The final straw happened when I brought the car in for service (yes, I was not happy) and they did the usual "we will look at it". They called me two days later to come get the car, saying it was fixed. I was actually a bit skeptical as I heard this every time I went to get it. However, this time was different. They told me that they had run electrical tests (why hadn't they done it before?), but they didn't see anything wrong with the car and it would be $679 for the tests because my car was now out of warranty (literally 50,010 miles). I was less than pleased to say the least. I explained this had been going on for years and that I was not going to pay for this as clearly they knew there was a problem and had not even fixed it! The service manager told me "if you want your car, you will pay the fee". I asked for the GM as clearly this problem had started many years earlier and we both knew it. I got some "manager" who came to explain to me that was the way it was and if I didn't like it I could pay the fee and go elsewhere. I told him I had been driving BMW's for more than a decade and that if they treated me this way, I would never buy another one and share my story with everyone I knew considering a BMW (I've talked about 8 of my friends out of buying one since). He told me he didn't care as Classic BMW was the top dealership in Dallas and they didn't need me. [non-permissible content removed]! I wrote the check for the car, got my keys and got in may car, called my bank and cancelled the check...telling him where to shove his invoice. The best part is that I was considering a Mercedes already anyway (tired of the hassle) and called Parkplace on the way out of the dealership and negotiated the purchase of my CLS AMG, which I went straight away to pick up. I got the price I wanted and it took less than hour to drop of my trade, get the new car and be on my way. Final note, Consumer reports actually called me that afternoon to ask me how my experience was owning the M5...guess what I said? I've have since had numerous offers from BMW to come back, but after the horrific service experiences over the years from Classic, I will never go back and would recommend ParkPlace or Sewell far an away over them.
Great Buying Experience at Classic BMW
This was my second BMW purchase from Classic BMW, and overall my experience(s) have been excellent. The salesperson I worked with was Doug Robbins. Doug is easy to get along with and is always very friendly, patient, and knowledgeable. He handles all questions with professionalism. I also was to get a great purchase price on the 535i that I wanted. I would definitely recommend Doug and Classic BMW to anyone whos in the market for a BMW.
Excellent Leasing Experience
I had done a lot of research, knew exactly what I wanted, and was shopping other Metroplex dealers simultaneously. Bottom line was Classic provided the best overall experience and -- without doubt -- a very competitive price. The two salesmen I worked with were excellent, the finance department completely competent, fast and accurate. Everything was exactly as promised, no pressure at any time, and post lease service has been great. I wish the dealership weren't in Plano, but it's a straight shot up the Tollway so not too bad.
X3 transmission issue
Took my X3 in for the well known and documented transmission shifting problem and got the stone face, as if they'd never heard it before. Quoted them the service bulletin (SB240807) and then got the "well, BMW won't let us reprogram because your vehicle didn't have any faults" routine. Politely(I think), I persevered and let them know that since they knew of the problem and the "fix"(which I've heard isn't a fix, just a band-aid), they would be liable if I was injured in an accident caused by the transmission failing to find a gear and/or stalling the car (which has nearly happened to me twice very recently). Magically, the service manager is going to get permission from the gods at BMW to allow them to reprogram my transmission this week. They need to take a page from Lexus' book and treat the customer as if they realize we can buy almost any car we want and will do so. At least Lexus pays for the gas in the loan cars. Classic drove my car around 30 miles and do you think they put a drop of gas in it--not to mention that it's a lease, so they burned miles for me--without fixing anything. I bought my X3 at Moritz, so I got the Enterprise loan car, which, since they've moved from Richardson, was in much better condition and newer than any car I wound up with there. I love my car, but BMW needs to get over the "we know what's best for you" crap and treat us like paying customers. This being said, they are legions ahead of Moritz.....
Not for people who dont buy from them
I bought my pre-owned BMW here to get service - in hope of good service. They didnt even offer a loaner (it was scheduled maintenance within first 4 years) or a ride home. I would get one if I had bought the car from them! And the attitude - heaven help you. Its can almost be translated like "you - it is my greatness that I service this vehicle even when I dont care about you or your car - you are a hopeless person - you didnt buy it from me - how dare you come here" Language aside - this is how they came across - snobbish, and irritating. So much so that I sold my car, and have resolved not to buy a BMW - new or used. Car is good but service sucks.
