I cannot speak on the sales department here but the Service Department here is unacceptable. Took my car in while its still under warranty for a few suspicions of some issues, I spoke with my service advisor Randy Deskcamp upon arrival and he was very pleasant and helpful until he called to go over the 5 complaints about my vehicle. He starts off with listing maintenance intervals that are currently due, I explained to him that Bimmers Only was quoting me half the price to replace the spark plugs and asked if they could be a little more competitive on the price for me to allow them to do it at Classic BMW he declined and told me they offer loaner cars here so they cannot offer a lower price. His whole attitude changed after this as if he was angry that I did not want the maintenance done at BMW, he goes over the rest of the issues I thought I may have had and explains that the car is in perfect condition and that there were no issues found. I then ask him about the passanger restraint malfunction I had complained about initially with the other items and he tells me that I will need to pay another $163 diagnostic fee. I told him I was not paying an additional diagnostic fee and that I told him this was an issue I told him to have checked along with the others. he refuses and tells me that the mechanic has already spent 2 hours reviewing my other 4 issues I thought I had and that I would have to pay for another $163 to have this issue they left off checked out. When I asked to speak with the service manager about this he then tells me "oh I am so sorry I didn't see on the paper the mechanic did check that too and we are going to order parts to replace no worries" seems to me like hes trying to make an extra commission and not repair my vehicle as they make more money from maintenance service rather than repairs. When I go to pick up my vehicle (which was a week later because their machines were down) he informs me that the repairs had been completed and that I only owe them $163 diagnostic fee. Now being that they diagnosed my vehicle made repairs and were paid by the warranty for the repairs I could not fathom why I was being charged for a diagnostic fee especially after making roughly $3k for doing the repairs here this guy Randy Deskcamp is again trying to nickel and dime me unjustifiably. My experience in have car repairs at other BMW dealerships is that if you have your car checked out for possible and they find no issues to repair or if you choose not to have repairs done then you are responsible for the diagnostic fees, If issues are found and repaired then the diagnostic feee is waived or applied towards the repairs. This is the second time he tried to have me pay for a diagnostic fee without justification other than he kept saying "my technician spent 2 hours checking other things on your car too" again I asked to speak to his manager and then what do you know he again retracts the extra fee he is trying to collect from me. At this point he is angry and being very rude towards me and tell me "you don't bring your car back here we don't want to do business with you anymore" I simply said ok at this point and take my vehicle home because I am done talking with someone like this making money off of me to be treated this way and I intend on contacting BMW USA about this but I am giving the general manger a chance to contact me and make this right. I cannot understand how you treat someone your making thousands of dollars off of and have the potential to make thousands more from future repairs on my vehicles warranty.... would definitely never take my vehicle there for repairs again even if they are convenient to where I live, there are other certified BMW repair shops in the DFW area and are half the cost of the same work done at the dealer without the rudeness and deceiving actions of the service advisors trying to make extra commission. Read more