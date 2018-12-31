Tina with Philpott Collision Center is amazing. She was more than willing to walk us through the process after it was determined our vehicle was a total loss. We will continue to use and recommend Philpott Collision Center to our family and friends.
This company was one of the companies my insurance used for repairs. So I took my truck to them, they confirmed the work needed with what my insurance said. I then dropped my truck off on a Wednesday afternoon the part was ordered and came in the next day and my truck was ready to go Friday. I was pleased with the work.
I received a letter stating that there was a recall on my 2007 Ford Edge and that I needed to bring it in to the Ford dealership for them to fix the problems, when I got there they said they would give me a loaner car but I would be responsible to pay for the insurance on this loaner car and I feel that is very unfair for the customer to be responsible to pay for it since they are the ones doing the recall and correcting their mistakes. The fact of the matter I am already paying insurance on my own vehicle. And they should provide a loaner car for the customer because they still need transportation to get around while their vehicle is being worked on. So the end result was that the recall work for the airbag situation never got completed because I do not have that extra money to pay for additional insurance for another vehicle.
I assume all the right parts were installed in my Explorer and all the screws were tightened and all the nuts were bolted down.My complaint; When I was checking out I asked about a senior citizen discount. I was told I could get a 10% discount. My bill was $1,943.55. The young lady said I would get 40 something off. I think 10% of my bill is $194.35. So then one of the guys came to help her and my 10% discount got cut down to $100.00 I appreciate the $100.00, but don't tell me I will get 10% discount and then just give me half of it. Did you really think I did not know what 10% of my bill was?????????? Jeri Tingle
The vehicle was selected for me with everything I requested and more. After driving the vehicle and appreciating all of the perks and newer features that came with it, it was an easy decision to make to move forward and finalize the purchase. I LOVE MY NEW RIDE!!
My recent visit was for my Oil Change. Service was quick, I love the report of my vehicle status. Asked for and got an estimate for new tires. I have found, they have equal or better prices (apple to apples) to other tire centers. And the quality of the tires are better than the discount stores. ( which I always had problems with)
During the two weeks I spent deciding what I wanted to purchase the salesman was very helpful. I was not bombarded with emails or phone calls trying to convince me to make a purchase. They offered me all the assistance I needed to make the right choice and left contact information for further questions. Their price was better than all other dealers in the vicinity by quite a bit. Good experience and a fair price sure made it a lot easier decision. Love my new F-150.
I wish it had carpet. We didn't realize that. I wanted chrome bumper and grill. But we also think we should have insisted y'all tint the Windows. We were really nervous we'd make the right choice we just couldn't think. I believe we could have gotten a better deal. But good news is you people are very ,nice. I hope my husband Really like it.
Our salesman, Mark was extremely attentive to our needs as customers, Since we lost 3 vehicles during the Hurricane Harvey Flooding, we were shell-shocked. Mark was considerate of our loss and allowed us the time to decide what type of vehicle we needed in order to begin the replacement process that was ahead of us. Kymberly A. LaNear
At 55 years old, we have purchased several new and pre-owned cars over the years. We prefer the Ford brand and we normally purchase most of our vehicles from Sour Lake Ford. With the wide spread devastation of hurricane Harvey, selection and availably was slim all over our area. Out of necessity we took a look at Philpott Ford. We met Mark Fiorenza. We looked at new and used Escapes and Edges. We finally settled on a new basic model Edge. Just before signing, Mark suggested my wife drive the SUV once more. She did and found the manually adjustable seats could not adjust to a comfortable possession, so her leg would go to sleep while driving. Mark once again searched diligently for an Edge with more adjustable seats. He found one and she drove it. With the leather seats and the fully adjustable positions, she was able to drive it without issue. Now Mark really worked even harder at this point. He found one in Louisiana and got it on order to be transferred to us in Texas. While we were waiting we happened to notice a new arrival, just off the truck that day. We drove that Edge home that day. This is the simple version of the sorry and we should also mention that Mark worked very hard with the finance staff to keep price within our budget. I have never written a recommendation for any sales person, ever. However, I am compelled to write these words as it is well deserved. We will be coming back to Philpot Ford for future purchases. Mark is probably the best sales person I have ever had the privilege to meet. David M. LaNear
Always have very courteous service representative. However sometimes the service techs drop the ball, i.e. not resetting the computer after oil change even after informing the service rep to make sure it gets done. Had to go on line to "U Tube" to see how to perform as its not in the owners manual that could be found. Live in Orange, so the drive back to Port Neches is not just around the corner. This is not the first time this has been neglected from the service techs. Need to be part of their protocol/procedure and documented on the sales receipt.
As has been the case for many years, Philpott has gone the second mile for all they do. I would not take my truck to any other place. Clean working inviorment, friendly stall, reasonable price and they always do what they say they will do! One reason Philpott is my dealer.
