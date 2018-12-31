Philpott Ford Sales

Philpott Ford Sales

Visit dealer’s website 
1400 US 69, Nederland, TX 77627
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Philpott Ford Sales

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Nicholas on 12/31/2018

Tina with Philpott Collision Center is amazing. She was more than willing to walk us through the process after it was determined our vehicle was a total loss. We will continue to use and recommend Philpott Collision Center to our family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
44 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Nicholas on 12/31/2018

Tina with Philpott Collision Center is amazing. She was more than willing to walk us through the process after it was determined our vehicle was a total loss. We will continue to use and recommend Philpott Collision Center to our family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great work

by noel5474 on 10/11/2018

This company was one of the companies my insurance used for repairs. So I took my truck to them, they confirmed the work needed with what my insurance said. I then dropped my truck off on a Wednesday afternoon the part was ordered and came in the next day and my truck was ready to go Friday. I was pleased with the work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Break Job

by Healey Uro on 09/18/2018

Excellent experience appointment easily made and job quickly done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Philpott Dealership Customer Service Review

by KerBear on 08/18/2018

I received a letter stating that there was a recall on my 2007 Ford Edge and that I needed to bring it in to the Ford dealership for them to fix the problems, when I got there they said they would give me a loaner car but I would be responsible to pay for the insurance on this loaner car and I feel that is very unfair for the customer to be responsible to pay for it since they are the ones doing the recall and correcting their mistakes. The fact of the matter I am already paying insurance on my own vehicle. And they should provide a loaner car for the customer because they still need transportation to get around while their vehicle is being worked on. So the end result was that the recall work for the airbag situation never got completed because I do not have that extra money to pay for additional insurance for another vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Senior Citizen Discount

by JLT2481 on 08/01/2018

I assume all the right parts were installed in my Explorer and all the screws were tightened and all the nuts were bolted down.My complaint; When I was checking out I asked about a senior citizen discount. I was told I could get a 10% discount. My bill was $1,943.55. The young lady said I would get 40 something off. I think 10% of my bill is $194.35. So then one of the guys came to help her and my 10% discount got cut down to $100.00 I appreciate the $100.00, but don't tell me I will get 10% discount and then just give me half of it. Did you really think I did not know what 10% of my bill was?????????? Jeri Tingle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Stanak12

by Leifray12 on 07/31/2018

Next time I need a bigger rental car that small one hurt my back so bad

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

LOVE my ride!

by EDGEowner on 07/26/2018

The vehicle was selected for me with everything I requested and more. After driving the vehicle and appreciating all of the perks and newer features that came with it, it was an easy decision to make to move forward and finalize the purchase. I LOVE MY NEW RIDE!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by DavidO. on 07/16/2018

My recent visit was for my Oil Change. Service was quick, I love the report of my vehicle status. Asked for and got an estimate for new tires. I have found, they have equal or better prices (apple to apples) to other tire centers. And the quality of the tires are better than the discount stores. ( which I always had problems with)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Philpott Ford Services

by HokieVT on 06/26/2018

My salesperson Jeremy Tinsley was very helpful. He setup my service appointment and made sure everything was perfect. I will always go to Jeremy for my service needs and when purchasing a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

first rate service

by Suecool on 01/31/2018

My car was repaired right the first time and was completed promptly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New F150

by Jdmoses on 01/29/2018

During the two weeks I spent deciding what I wanted to purchase the salesman was very helpful. I was not bombarded with emails or phone calls trying to convince me to make a purchase. They offered me all the assistance I needed to make the right choice and left contact information for further questions. Their price was better than all other dealers in the vicinity by quite a bit. Good experience and a fair price sure made it a lot easier decision. Love my new F-150.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New Ford F 150

by BarbarFregia on 11/16/2017

I wish it had carpet. We didn't realize that. I wanted chrome bumper and grill. But we also think we should have insisted y'all tint the Windows. We were really nervous we'd make the right choice we just couldn't think. I believe we could have gotten a better deal. But good news is you people are very ,nice. I hope my husband Really like it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Perfect Sales

by dmlaear on 11/06/2017

Our salesman, Mark was extremely attentive to our needs as customers, Since we lost 3 vehicles during the Hurricane Harvey Flooding, we were shell-shocked. Mark was considerate of our loss and allowed us the time to decide what type of vehicle we needed in order to begin the replacement process that was ahead of us. Kymberly A. LaNear At 55 years old, we have purchased several new and pre-owned cars over the years. We prefer the Ford brand and we normally purchase most of our vehicles from Sour Lake Ford. With the wide spread devastation of hurricane Harvey, selection and availably was slim all over our area. Out of necessity we took a look at Philpott Ford. We met Mark Fiorenza. We looked at new and used Escapes and Edges. We finally settled on a new basic model Edge. Just before signing, Mark suggested my wife drive the SUV once more. She did and found the manually adjustable seats could not adjust to a comfortable possession, so her leg would go to sleep while driving. Mark once again searched diligently for an Edge with more adjustable seats. He found one and she drove it. With the leather seats and the fully adjustable positions, she was able to drive it without issue. Now Mark really worked even harder at this point. He found one in Louisiana and got it on order to be transferred to us in Texas. While we were waiting we happened to notice a new arrival, just off the truck that day. We drove that Edge home that day. This is the simple version of the sorry and we should also mention that Mark worked very hard with the finance staff to keep price within our budget. I have never written a recommendation for any sales person, ever. However, I am compelled to write these words as it is well deserved. We will be coming back to Philpot Ford for future purchases. Mark is probably the best sales person I have ever had the privilege to meet. David M. LaNear

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New car experience

by Nicinell12 on 09/21/2017

Best experience ever!! Brunson Ableson is the man, and did the best job, we couldn't be happier!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

2012 F250

by jamsbull on 09/19/2017

The service rep was courteous,helpful, and friendly. Only recommended service we needed. The person didn't try to add items that were not needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Philpott Ford Nederland

by anastasia08 on 07/15/2017

My experience with Philpott Ford was one of a kind. Great service all the way around. They fixed all of my recalls quickly. I have no complaints at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service department is excellent.

by Rosie2013FX2 on 07/03/2017

As usual the crew did an excellent job servicing my baby (2013 FX2 F150). Thanks to everyone that helps me take care of her.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change service

by Rossi07 on 06/18/2017

Everyone was kind and went as smooth as it could. Was nice to not have to wait in the lobby. And was done quickly and as of today everything is running fine. I will return soon for more service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Need attention

by Texas54 on 06/12/2017

Always have very courteous service representative. However sometimes the service techs drop the ball, i.e. not resetting the computer after oil change even after informing the service rep to make sure it gets done. Had to go on line to "U Tube" to see how to perform as its not in the owners manual that could be found. Live in Orange, so the drive back to Port Neches is not just around the corner. This is not the first time this has been neglected from the service techs. Need to be part of their protocol/procedure and documented on the sales receipt.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Beast service in town.

by PBCPastor on 05/29/2017

As has been the case for many years, Philpott has gone the second mile for all they do. I would not take my truck to any other place. Clean working inviorment, friendly stall, reasonable price and they always do what they say they will do! One reason Philpott is my dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2017 Explorer

by Damontedford on 02/24/2017

Excellent, friendly service with no wait. Just how I like to buy vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
48 cars in stock
0 new48 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We know that where you buy your next car is just as important as what you buy. Which is why every member of the Philpott Ford team works hard every day to provide our customers with a one of a kind shopping experience.

That understanding is why Philpott Ford has been around, serving southeast Texas, for over 65 years, since Mr. W.F. "Bill" Philpott bought Dale Motor Company in 1950 and set up shop on Port Neches Avenue. Today, we're headquartered out on Highway 69, and we're part of the Sonic Automotive group, but that has only helped us serve you better. Our location has given us the room to grow and continuing meeting your needs, and Sonic gives us access to a larger inventory of vehicles and the ability to pass along even better prices on our cars, trucks and SUVs

what sets us apart
Gift of Life Supporter
Pups and Peril Sponsor
BBB Award for Marketplace Ethics - 2005 & 2009
Google Map
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes