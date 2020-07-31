service Rating

Brought my newly acquired cls550 to Alderson Mercedes for a service A as I am out of state and was not 100% certain of when the last oil change was done. Dakota Hampton (the service adviser) was very helpful, informative, and courteous. My issues were the $11.20 charge for wiper fluid (which I had just filled up two days prior as the need wiper fluid light was on when I bought the vehicle and could not have used more than a few ounces) regardless, a fair profit is one thing, but that is just an astronomical price gouge in my opinion on something that cost them no more than a few pennies ($2.97 a gallon at retail stores) and is portrayed as part of the service, as well as the total price of $367 (for basically an oil change and checking of the fluids and tires, etc. I was also quoted $730 for Service B, which is Service A along with a brake line flush and a Cabin filter replacement, $365 extra for those two items, just amazing!) along with the finance lady (Kathy Vazquez) lying to me when I asked about purchasing a ELW (she stated that there is no negotiation allowed, that MBUSA sets the price and that is final). Now, if she just said "Alderson Motors Mercedes does not negotiate the price on extended warranties", fine, but to say MBUSA sets the price and dealers are not allowed to alter or negotiate the price is an out and out lie. I gave her many outs by saying "Are you sure, I spoke to several other dealerships and they all gave various prices, and I thought as I was here I would purchase with you if the price was right" but she repeated that it was illegal to alter the price on any ELW and handed me a price list, which, along with the aforementioned price gouging left me with a very sour taste in my mouth. To be fair, there were a few positives regarding my experience. they include; a nice clean building, friendly staff (including sales team, receptionist, and service team, and my service was completed on time. On another note, while I was waiting I took a look at the vehicles in stock and was amazed to see that not one of the pre-owned units had a price listed anywhere, and that the new units had in addition to the MSRP sticker ONLY a listing of a monthly payment (versus a sales price)! this to me "is a giant red flag", as at every store I have been to that does this is very shifty and is something you would usually find at a buy here/pay here lot, not an upper end store such as Mercedes. My summation, work was done in a timely fashion by a friendly service staff, but at a very premium price, and I would be very wary if purchasing an vehicle there. John Read more