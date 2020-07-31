Excellent Experiece
by 07/31/2020on
Great communication! Easy transaction, great car and personal service. Jim Fisher made the process quick and painless. His product knowledge of the brand is impressive
Arthur as Service Manager is great
by 08/18/2020on
This guy takes care of me like family. Most excellent service.
Service
by 07/30/2020on
This time last year I would never have recommended Alderson. But this time was 50% better service. I arrived, was quoted a price and 2 hours later I was driving away satisfied thanks to Arthur Montoya.
Frank Aranda
by 07/11/2020on
This is the third car I have purchased from Frank. Every experience was incredible and professional.
True, reliable service
by 07/11/2020on
After having problems with a car purchased through a separate dealership, I finally decided to work with a Mercedes-Benz dealership. Isaac Espinoza helped me through every step of the process to get me safely back on the road. He was upfront and truthful, and I knew every update as soon as he did. I've never been treated so professionally and personally anywhere else. Isaac proved the name of a luxury brand and they've earned a customer for life.
Excellence in the Service Department
by 06/05/2020on
Attention is courteous and efficient
Best experience ever!
by 02/13/2020on
Frank Aranda is truthful, kind, and goes out of his way to make the customer happy. This was the best experience we’ve ever had when purchasing a vehicle. We felt like we were top priority and truly appreciate the service we received.
Not only did I get my dream car, I worked with a dream dealership
by 01/18/2020on
Frank Aranda and his team pulled some strings and got me into my S560. Could be more happy with how they are so respectful and ready to help. I will definitely buy again from them.
Great Service from Kristen Baker
by 11/13/2019on
Always receive great service from this dealership. During my most recent appointment, Kristen Baker took great care of me from start to finish. Thanks!
Arthur Montoya
by 10/10/2019on
Arthur Montoya and his as always fulfilling their commitment to excellence and service in a timely manner.
Great reliable service.
by 08/27/2019on
The service at Alderson’s is always great. Dakota Hampton is courteous, helpful and keeps you informed. The best service department ever experienced.
Satisfied
by 08/23/2019on
My devices were fine and all is well. The wash crew did not vacuum the back or put my front floor mat back. Also left empty water bottles on the door. Maybe removing trash isn’t included?
Satisfied Lifetime Customer
by 08/10/2019on
We will continue to purchase cars from Alderson in Midland, Texas. They are kind, motivated to help, and treat you like the most important buyer on the lot. Jim Allen was awesome, and we will call him every time we are in the market for a new or preowned vehicle.
Great experience
by 06/12/2019on
Went to the dealership for my annual inspection - process went great!
awesome service department
by 06/03/2019on
great fast honest attentive service
Damage to front from accident
by 06/01/2019on
Service was excellent as always. Complex and required multiple part orders. Dakota Hampton kept us informed and was very helpful. Really appreciate the attention to detail and quality.
Yearly Service
by 04/12/2019on
Kristen Baker is a wonderful service representative. She is a great person to work with.
Worth a 350 mile drive to patronize this dealer
by 12/20/2018on
Having experienced a highly unsatisfactory dealership, I travel 350 miles one way to deal with Frank Aranda and the service department at Alderson where I purchased my first Mercedes.
Great service
by 11/12/2018on
I went it and was immediately helped by very friendly employees, I enjoyed my wait with a coffee that was served to me. Highly recommend this dealership. Dakota Hampton helped me out and provided a comfortable and enjoyable visit while I waited for my vehicle.
Overpriced but friendly
by 09/28/2018on
Brought my newly acquired cls550 to Alderson Mercedes for a service A as I am out of state and was not 100% certain of when the last oil change was done. Dakota Hampton (the service adviser) was very helpful, informative, and courteous. My issues were the $11.20 charge for wiper fluid (which I had just filled up two days prior as the need wiper fluid light was on when I bought the vehicle and could not have used more than a few ounces) regardless, a fair profit is one thing, but that is just an astronomical price gouge in my opinion on something that cost them no more than a few pennies ($2.97 a gallon at retail stores) and is portrayed as part of the service, as well as the total price of $367 (for basically an oil change and checking of the fluids and tires, etc. I was also quoted $730 for Service B, which is Service A along with a brake line flush and a Cabin filter replacement, $365 extra for those two items, just amazing!) along with the finance lady (Kathy Vazquez) lying to me when I asked about purchasing a ELW (she stated that there is no negotiation allowed, that MBUSA sets the price and that is final). Now, if she just said "Alderson Motors Mercedes does not negotiate the price on extended warranties", fine, but to say MBUSA sets the price and dealers are not allowed to alter or negotiate the price is an out and out lie. I gave her many outs by saying "Are you sure, I spoke to several other dealerships and they all gave various prices, and I thought as I was here I would purchase with you if the price was right" but she repeated that it was illegal to alter the price on any ELW and handed me a price list, which, along with the aforementioned price gouging left me with a very sour taste in my mouth. To be fair, there were a few positives regarding my experience. they include; a nice clean building, friendly staff (including sales team, receptionist, and service team, and my service was completed on time. On another note, while I was waiting I took a look at the vehicles in stock and was amazed to see that not one of the pre-owned units had a price listed anywhere, and that the new units had in addition to the MSRP sticker ONLY a listing of a monthly payment (versus a sales price)! this to me "is a giant red flag", as at every store I have been to that does this is very shifty and is something you would usually find at a buy here/pay here lot, not an upper end store such as Mercedes. My summation, work was done in a timely fashion by a friendly service staff, but at a very premium price, and I would be very wary if purchasing an vehicle there. John
Service Dept
by 09/25/2018on
My experience w/ Service this go around for my G-Wagon was commendable... First class from the time I walked in to till drop off the loaner. Well Done Dakota for a invaluable experience. Thanks, Mrs. Carnett