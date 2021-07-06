Parkway Family Mazda
Customer Reviews of Parkway Family Mazda
Mazda CX-9
by 06/07/2021on
Nate Gordon was my sales rep and he was great. Gave me the best deal possible. Looking forward to purchasing my next vehicle from him.
Great experience
by 05/03/2021on
When I bought my first Mazda 5 years ago, I did not have a good experience due to the sales person. She was rude and I felt like I knew more about the vehicle than she did. I ended up leaving because of her and buying from another dealership an hour away. The experience left a bad taste in my mouth for the dealership as a whole. Fast forward to this past weekend. I went in knowing they had only one of the car I wanted in stock (several other dealerships didn’t have any). I got in it and was greeted by Mikeal. He went and grabbed the keys so we could take it for a drive then we went inside and talked numbers. He was very informative about the car and at no point did I feel uncomfortable or pressured. It was a great experience and totally changed my outlook on the quality of people they hire. I would definitely refer anyone looking for a Mazda to Mikeal at Parkway.
Purchased New Mazda CX-9
by 01/12/2021on
The best experience at a car dealership I have ever had. Everyone is very professional, knowledgeable, personable, and went out of their way to help. My salesperson Josh Pieper was amazing!!! He is very knowledgeable about the products available and has a wonderful personality that makes you feel right at ease the minute you walk through the door. I couldn't have asked for more. I will definitely be a return customer and recommend to others.
Admirable Sales Representative
by 09/29/2020on
Julian Johnson was an instrumental part in my decision to buy a vehicle from Parkway Mazda. He was very knowledgeable and took time and energy demonstrating the electronic functions of the CX9. I appreciate his courteous attitude.
Adam at mazda and kia
by 08/24/2020on
Very professional and didn’t waste any time. Once i got there we got to numbers and found a car fast. I was able to make my shift at 4. Thanks Adam.
Friendly. Professional. Willing to make a deal.
by 08/08/2020on
Julian was extremely knowledgeable about his products, able to juggle multiple customers in the showroom at the same time, patient with me and with my daughter - the ultimate customer. And he and managers Justin & Willy met our price. Then, to top it off, Julian drove the car to us the next day, knowing my daughter had a long drive ahead of her. Thank you, Parkway Mazda. And thank you Julian. Y'all are lucky to have him.
Very patient
by 12/19/2019on
Dan Lyon was very patient with us. Between my and my husband’s work schedule we had to go to the dealership a couple of times and then it took almost two weeks to purchase because of our availability. He was very patient each visit and followed through to the end and he didn’t hound us to death.
Best car buying experience ever!
by 08/03/2019on
Every single person we encountered at Parkway Family Mazda was friendly and helpful, from our first call to inquire about a car listed on True Car to our test drive and purchase. Thank you especially to Mr. Rojas for making the entire process fun and fast!
Worst experience(s) of my life.
by 06/22/2019on
I do not even know where to begin. I had flooding issue with my car and had to get a new motor installed. Once the new motor was in (after SEVERAL weeks) and a new noise started coming from the hood of my car (as soon as I drove off the lot.) Took it back in and they said that to look at it, they would charge me once again. So after finding what they were convinced was the noise, charged me $650 to fix it. After I pick up the car once again, the noise is STILL there. How is this possible if they found the source and fixed it? Beats me..... If they examined the whole car and could not find the source of this noise, this is just embarrassing. I am in thousands of dollars deep due to this inconvienience. And I am sure they will be able to find many more "problems"that they can charge me for without actually fixing what I actually wanted them to fix. And in addition to all of this, now certain steering wheel controls don't work. They worked before I brought them in but apparently (according to Jesse) I would have to pay them once AGAIN for them to even look at it. This is absurd and a robbery. If you value customer service, quality of work, or honesty, this is not the place for you.
Car buying experience
by 06/05/2019on
We had a great experience at Parkway Mazda purchasing a first car for our Son. Our salesman Awni was extremely nice! He was informative, friendly, not pushy at all, and eager to help. My Son even commented that he was so friendly! Christie, was the first person that I spoke to over the phone and she was energetic and ready to help. She immediately sent over all of the information that I was requesting. Rod, our finance guy was friendly and knowledgeable. I asked numerous questions and he was helpful with all of them. Overall experience was 5 star. Thank you!
No nonsense experience!
by 05/21/2019on
Thanks to Parkway Family Mazda, my first time car buying experience couldnt have went better! Walked in with a car i saw online and a price we wanted to pay. Talked to Andre Horne and got exactly what we wanted with no hassle whatsoever. If i decide to buy a Mazda for my next car I'll definitely be back
Great new-car purchase experience!
by 01/04/2019on
Cedric helped us get the very car we wanted at a more-than-fair price! He is professional, personable, and effective. Great follow-through, too! The dealership was very clean and the staff was very friendly. Would buy another car there.
5 Star. Customer Service.
by 01/29/2017on
This was the best car buying experience we've ever had. We've made quite a few car purchases over the years and have lots of car buying experiences to compare. This is our 25th car purchase and our 6th Miata purchase. We wish we could have purchased all of these vehicles from Parkway Family Mazda. From the online sales communication with Cindy to the dealership sales assistance of Clement to Chris in the finance department, every step was easy. This is an amazing team of professionals who really know about customer service!
So easy!
by 01/20/2017on
My partner and I were researching Crossovers and SUVs. We ended up seeing a lot about the Mazda CX-5. So we went to suburu, Honda and Mazda. We narrowed it down to the Honda CRV and the CX 5. We went into parkway and a lady named Jennifer helped us. She showed us the CX-5 and let us know the year end specials and wasn't pushy. That is really annoying about the others that kept calling us and led me to ignore phone calls. She was matter of fact, and I could tell she really genuinely loved Mazda and wasn't just seeing us as another number. We ended up purchasing a CX5 and we couldn't be happier. I don't know if Jennifer works on commission but if she does I didn't feel the pressure and it was a great experience.
Pleasantly Surprising Car Buying Experience!!
by 12/24/2016on
I connected with Desmond Johnson over the phone to discuss the new Kia Optima that I had been researching for a while. We discussed cost and expectations and then met up later in the day to test the car out and sign the paperwork. It was an easy process and Desmond was most helpful. He has been very helpful with my questions after the sale as well, which is not always the case. Great car buying experience!
Purchased CX-9
by 07/28/2016on
Excellent team. Put us in a wonderful car and helped get us the best financing! The Internet Sales Manager, Rochon Hall, was great! The BDC Rep, Miya Oh, was also a lot of help.
Team Emily and CJ
by 02/24/2016on
Great experience. Emily was the best, she was very kind, informative, knowledgeable and always had a smile on. Emily and CJ took care of us; they are a great team. We could not have asked for a better experience. In and out with peace of mind.
Recent purchase
by 10/21/2015on
Magdy at Parkway Family Family Mazda was a true Gentleman and a pleasure to work with. I was very pleased with my purchase experience at this dealership. Thank you!
2014 Kia soul
by 04/25/2014on
Great Experience !! Fast process , Carlos M. helped me out a lot and was very nice and great to work with . If your in the market for a new vehicle contact Carlos M. @ Parkway Family Mazda and Kia ..
Fair and easy
by 04/22/2014on
Found car online at a fair price. Emailed salesman Darrell who confirmed the price and said they still had the car. Called the next day and re-confirmed. Asked if the car had nitrogen, paint coating, undercoating, or any of the usual new car dealer add-ons. He assured me that it did not. They actually offered to stay late since I couldn't get there by closing. Nice, simple, honest. Can't ask for much more than that.
Excellent service
by 04/05/2014on
Darrel W. was extremely pleasant to work with. He answered all of my question with no hesitation. I knew the information he gave me was accurate due to my research on that particular vehicle prior to speaking with Mr. W. Honesty is very important to me. He also wasn't pushy and actually went above and beyond what other salespersons have done for me during search for the right vehicle. You should be proud to have Me. W. working for your dealership.
