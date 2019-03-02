Errol was very good and helpful salesman throughout the whole process. When we picked up our Forester he even stayed late showing us the features and helping us get it set up. He even sent us some info after when we asked for it. Previously bought one from Gillman but their service left a bad taste with me, so now going forward will see how well West Houston does. Hopefully will be as good as the sales process.
My name is Luzminda, I am satisfied with the price deal of the car.I am the primary applicant of the loan, and I have a secondary applicant.Upon checking on our credit scores, our combined scores gave us 3.9% interest .My credit score alone is about 850, So we ask the agent to just remove the second applicant, ignorer to get a better interest deal.The agent told us that it's not allowed to remove the second applicant because it will create a red flag to the financing institution.So We ended up having the 3.9% ,and when we ent to the financing officer ,he bought down our interest rate to 2.9% in exchange of buying an extended warranties. I felt we are cheated a front, by not allowing the primary applicant taking responsibility of the whole lean-to be able to save more money on the interest.
We bought a pre-owned 2010 Outback. The sell was a bit high pressured and we had to remind them that the car was a managers special to get the listed price. But after the sale the service was lacking. Two months later and we are still trying to get our license plates or even find someone there who knows if they have arrived and where they are. The experience has been more like dealing with a tote-the-note car lot than a professional dealership. With several Subaru dealerships in town I would have to recommend trying one of the other ones.
I wanted to submit this review because of the amazing service I received from Roy Schaff on my 2014 Crosstrek this morning! I had experienced the problem of my car not being able to shift out of park — once at an elementary school where I had just substituted for a teacher and again yesterday in the parking lot of my dentist’s office. Both times I was stuck for hours because no one was available to pick me up. I finally got it out of park each time, but I was also extremely worried about drive because of the warning signals that were on. I looked all through my manual and still couldn’t figure out what they meant or why they were on, and I was certain that my car was in need of extensive and expensive repairs! I phoned my Subaru dealership when I finally made it home late yesterday evening, and I spoke with Roy. He was very reassuring and informed me that it was related to the recall issue about which we had received a notification, and even though the service department was booked solid for today, he told me to get there as early as possible and he would handle it for me. He also had me go back to my car so he could walk me through exactly what I should do if I was stuck again in the morning so I’d be able to get to the dealership for service. I live in Humble, which is really far from Katy, but West Houston Subaru is where we purchased our car for the same reasons I wouldn’t go anywhere else for service. Everyone is so friendly and helpful, and the service department has always been extremely accommodating, thorough and efficient. The service I received today however was by far the “Best Ever” from start (phone call) to finish (driving home!
Ryan was very friendly and courteous from the time he greeted me, during my test drive, and all through negotiations. He and Troy went out of their way to show me all the great features in my new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek.
I called Service before lunch on Saturday to get clarification about some service recommendations given to my niece about her Outback. The service agent took my name and number, and she assured me she would call me back before they closed at 4:00pm. It is now after 5:30pm, and I have still not heard anything back from them, and now Service is closed and won't open again until Monday. So needless to say, I am quite disappointed about all this, and as a first time customer, this is a very poor first impression. So be wary of their follow-up promises.
We were looking for a Subaru Forester and were helped by a Mike Leroy. Mike made the dreaded car buying experience painless. He was so helpful, knowledgeable and patient, not at all pushy and an all around nice person. The whole process of buying a car went smoothly and I now have a beautiful red 2018 Forester. Thank you Mike!!
Was able to confirm everything online. Ken Slen is the most trustworthy car salesman I have ever met. When I finally went in to the dealership...I was able to walk out in my new 3.6r touring outback in under an hour. No surprises ...no gimmicks....best experience ever!!!!
I have many cars and dealt with many dealerships in my life. West Houston Subaru is probably the best in it's class. Never disapointed! Great people, great product, great service. but don't take my word, just visit and see. ( I have a 2015 Subaru Forester)
We had done a lot of research before going to West Houston Subaru and were comparison test driving. Johnny greeted us as we were walking around lot and left us alone until we had questions, which was great. No high pressure but very knowledgeable. When we decided to buy, several days later he was very helpful, efficient and explained everything. It was a great experience!
We were very happy with our experience at West Houston Subaru. All our questions were answered and every effort was made to put us in a car that met all our needs and wants. Andy was our salesman and he was great. I would definitely buy from them again.
Ryan made the car buying experience stress free and convenient. Everything was handled online. When my car arrived, I was in and out of the dealership under 30 minutes. He took the time to follow up with me during the weeks afterwards to ensure I was enjoying my new car. I noticed a small cosmetic ding and Ryan took care of it.
I had a squeaking in the left front wheel while in Houston, about 80 miles from home, and stopped in hoping to have it checked out . The service department got me in within 30 minutes, and removes a pea sized pebble that had lodged itself in the caliper. They did this at no charge, besides. Exceptional service, particularly since I didn't buy my car there. Great service.
Looking for a 2018 Outback 3.6R Touring, I first went to a large dealership. They tried to sell me a 2017, which I did not want. They were expecting two cars in a few days, and promised to call me upon their arrival (They never called). I inquired about windows tinting and I was quoted over $800, which I thought it was outrageous. Obviously, this dealership lost my confidence. Few day later, I went to West Houston Subaru and I was greeted by Johny Smith, and from there on it was smooth sailing. They had the car, windows tinted, and included the side moldings that I wanted. They accepted my offer, and even accepted my 14-year old car as a trade-in. The deal went smoothly and shortly I left the site with a beautiful car. Overall, a very pleasant, satisfying car shopping experience. Thanks Johny and Rob B. for making it so.
I would rate this a 5 star except I was witness to another customer not being treated fairly and I'm always going to side with people being treated fairly and equally.
My sales person (Theo) was smart and personable and a joy to work with. He went above and beyond for me and I really appreciated an already convoluted process being simplified. I would highly recommend Theo because he genuinely cares about the people he's helping.
The manager appeared concerned about the mistreatment of the other customer but we'll see if his offer comes to fruition. I tend to go by what people DO versus what they SAY.
Overall I was generally pleased with my experience at West Houston Subaru and would definitely recommend it. I've been a Toyota owner since I began driving but was convinced by the Subaru product to try something new.
We visited this dealer approximately 3 times over the past few years as we were considering which car to buy. Each time we were met with a salesman with a long tenure at the dealer and who possessed extensive product knowledge. This most recent visit was no exception when we were met by our salesman, John. The experience was relaxed without the hard sell and pressure tactics so many dealers use. The deal went smoothly and we took deliver the following week as promised. The follow-up has been great with email and phone calls to assure that everything was good and to address any unanswered questions. I would not have any reservations recommending this dealer to friends or family and if our future includes another Subaru, this will be our first stop.
West Houston Subaru Sales Errol Bancroft is Fantastic
SubaruOwner on 10/16/2017
we bought 2018 Subaru from Errol Bancroft he is best sales man the experience is so good, calm and friendly, no pressure, educated and explained about the vehicle with patience and smile. i strongly recommend to reach out to Errol of west Houston Subaru for wonderful car buying experience.
After getting the "Run Around" from other dealerships. I made a quick phone call to West Houston Subaru and got in contact with Troy Lynn. Best thing ever! Best price and no hassle. Troy worked with my bank and all I did was sign the paperwork. This will be my first stop when I am ready for another vehicle.
This is our first Subaru and it was the best car buying experience! Ken Slen was knowledgeable about the product but also took the time to understand what we were looking for. If you're looking for a Subaru, Ken Slen is the guy you need to visit.
