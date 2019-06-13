sales Rating

I have only had one experience with this dealership, and it will be my last. The sales and finance staff were friendly and good to work with, but I believe they were misinformed by their service department's review of the used 2009 Nissan Rogue that I purchased. Or they simply were hiding the true condition and just trying to move the car. I was provided a Carfax report which was clean, and it was said that the car passed the safety inspection that they run their cars through before selling them. Two weeks after I purchased the vehicle, I had it in the shop. New Tires (the tires had split down the sidewalls - all 4), the shop told me the discoloration in the rubber meant they were really old and that these should have been replaced before the car was sold as they were a safety hazard. Both front control arms, one tie-rod, and a CV axle with joint had to be replaced (the CV joint was so bad that the seals were actually leaking visibly and when the brakes were applied it actually moved the entire tire assembly which is usually solid and doesn't move). To which I also question... was this a safety concern. And why did the inspecting technician at Momentum BMW not actually see this.... or did they? Doesn't seem they even took the tires off the vehicle. All of this simply makes me wonder if they do this type of inspection on all of their used cars, and if so.... who else is out there riding in these so called safe cars as deemed by Momentum BMW. Had all of these issues been disclosed, I would not have purchased the car, but then again... the car should not have been for sale in the condition it was in. Even though it cost me.... I am just glad it was corrected before someone was hurt. Please be aware, and do not make the same mistake that I did. Read more