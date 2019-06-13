BMW EXPERIENCE
by 06/13/2019on
excellent buying experience. great staffs.
BMW EXPERIENCE
by 06/13/2019on
excellent buying experience. great staffs.
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 06/13/2019on
I have bought 6 cars from Momentum BMW , and they are very honest and professional. Highly recommended !
1 Comments
Do not buy a used car from here
by 06/22/2018on
This dealership knowingly sold me a lemon 2010 Nissan Maxima. It was priced at $10,900, I purchased it in May 2017 for $10,400, and as of date, I have spent $9000 in repairs. I continue to have problems with this car. The day I was to take it for a test drive, Jessica told me customers took the car to Shreveport, LA. so they wouldnt be back that day. The customer didnt purchase the car, so I did. The two front tires, as explained by the mechanic were wrong, the entire AC unit went bad, the battery went bad, the rotars were warped (a front tire bursted while I was on a Houston freeway), my transmission was bad ($5200 repair), it went bad again, and now the alternator. There is a piece under the hood that was never connected properly. I spoke with the Used Car Manager shortly after I started having problems. I asked him if they reinspected the car when the customer returned from Shreveport. He dismissed me immediately, oh we dont have to do that. I told him it could have been possible the customer did something to the car. Again he dismissed me, I doubt it. I suggested in good faith and effort that he fix the car. We do only high end repairs, he said, indirectly telling me I couldnt afford it. But, he said, I will recommend this guy who does good mechanic work. The mechanic he recommended, well, lets just say I never saw him with the piled up cars in his lot. The place looked like a scene in a zombie movie. I actually risked my safety trying to find a person to talk to. This is who the Used Car Manager referred me to. By the way, Jessica told me there was a spot to charge my fob (wireless key). After looking it up, it is nothing but a holder, not a charger. Not a saleswoman with knowledge. After several negative reviews, a Director called me. She said, you have to put this past you. She suggested I trade in my car. Why would I do that and subject myself to another bad car? I believe I made a reasonable offer. Fix my car. Period. She turned it down, indirectly saying, via email, they only do high end repairs. So, now it is a lemon law complaint process I must go through.
1 Comments
Very Concerned Customer!!!
by 03/12/2018on
I have only had one experience with this dealership, and it will be my last. The sales and finance staff were friendly and good to work with, but I believe they were misinformed by their service department's review of the used 2009 Nissan Rogue that I purchased. Or they simply were hiding the true condition and just trying to move the car. I was provided a Carfax report which was clean, and it was said that the car passed the safety inspection that they run their cars through before selling them. Two weeks after I purchased the vehicle, I had it in the shop. New Tires (the tires had split down the sidewalls - all 4), the shop told me the discoloration in the rubber meant they were really old and that these should have been replaced before the car was sold as they were a safety hazard. Both front control arms, one tie-rod, and a CV axle with joint had to be replaced (the CV joint was so bad that the seals were actually leaking visibly and when the brakes were applied it actually moved the entire tire assembly which is usually solid and doesn't move). To which I also question... was this a safety concern. And why did the inspecting technician at Momentum BMW not actually see this.... or did they? Doesn't seem they even took the tires off the vehicle. All of this simply makes me wonder if they do this type of inspection on all of their used cars, and if so.... who else is out there riding in these so called safe cars as deemed by Momentum BMW. Had all of these issues been disclosed, I would not have purchased the car, but then again... the car should not have been for sale in the condition it was in. Even though it cost me.... I am just glad it was corrected before someone was hurt. Please be aware, and do not make the same mistake that I did.
1 Comments
Great service
by 04/29/2017on
I have taken in car to this dealership a couple of times and I must tell you how great the service is. I ask for no one other than Peter S. whenever I go, I've found him to be a man of integrity, honest, and very helpful. Great job Peter!
1 Comments
Never going back
by 04/13/2017on
Went here to try and trade in my almost 3 year old Mini that I bought brand new from Mini Momentum. The car's retail value is around 21k and trade in value around 17-18k. They offered me 13k so I walked out. Went to Mercedes of Greenway and got 17.7 for my trade in, a low rate and a better car. Thought they would be the same as Mini, but they're not. If you have to go here ask for Lee Carter. I didn't know he was working here or I would have asked for him. He used to be at Mini and was why I had a great experience there. Be warned this dealership's management will probably extremely low ball your trade in. I suggest you get it valued online by Auto Nation first and come armed with that info if you must come here.
service review
by 02/28/2017on
Peter Schermerhorn is GREAT, always get things done to our expectations!
Bad Experience !!!
by 02/27/2017on
Very BAD Experience!!! I dropped off my car for a repair begging of DEC with busted air pipe by the engine a week later car I picked up my car to Find a bigger issue all speakers don't work immediately I go back and its been over 2 MONTH my car is not fix and not sure when it will be! I reached out to service manager nothing to seem happening! I read other negative review the dealer ship always replies by sorry and please contact General Manager, Thomas Kuranoff, [contact info removed] so I did, He never replied to my call !!! Will never go back there again!
Great Service
by 02/26/2017on
Peter Schermerhorn, is my service rep and he has always gone above and beyond to take care of my service at BMW. He is a good communicator and always keeps me in the loop on expected completion time. A pleasure to work with him.
Great Service, Peter Schermerhron, at Momentum BMW
by 12/22/2016on
I recently had my car serviced at this dealership. My Service Advisor, Peter Schermerhorn, provided exceptional customer service with regular status updates and even arranged for a loaner car when my wait time became long. That is what I call great service!
Great customer service from Peter Schermerhorn
by 12/16/2016on
Great customer service from Peter Schermerhorn. Dropping off my car was extremity easy he had me in and out within a few minutes. Every step of the way he would give me updates, how it was getting fixed, when the repairs where done and when I should be able to pick it up. I'm definitely going to bring my car back for any other services it might need and recommend him to my friends and family!
Peter Schermerhorn
by 12/06/2016on
Peter Schermerhorn did A-ok
BMW 430i Gran Coupe BMW SW Review
by 12/02/2016on
I had a fantastic experience at BMW Southwest. I have bought my two previous cars from here, albeit used. My most recent purchase is a brand new 430i GC. I couldn't be happier with the service that was provided by Jered (client advisor) and Max (the General Manager). They were courteous, did not waste my time, and were very direct with their offer. They listened to my requirements and expectations and they delivered without hesitation. Jered is an excellent asset to the BMW team at SW. He is always available to help out and answer any questions and replies almost immediately. He truly cares about his clients and their satisfaction. He represents BMW very well. I am happy I did business with him and the BMW team at SW.
Wonderful experience at Momentum BMW - Max White
by 11/28/2016on
I wanted to let everyone know of my wonderful experience at Momentum BMW and to thank Max White for all his help and patience with my recent purchase. Max was terrific and a pleasure to work with. I would highly recommend him without any reservation. He was the only reason I purchased my new car since I was visiting the dealership for service on my previously owned BMW. Max was so gracious that he let me test drive his own personal car, since there wasn't one available to test drive. How many car dealers do you know that would do that? On top of it all, he gave me a fantastic deal on the new car! I would also like to thank his sales associate Tatiana Curo. She was wonderful to work with and they make a excellent team. I would highly recommend anyone looking to buy a BMW to look up Max and Tatiana!
Cedric Ross in Service ROCKS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Need help go here!
by 11/09/2016on
I took my car in... I'm not an expert; however, Cedric Ross took the time to explain until I understood and stayed true to his word! Keeping my car and keeping Cedric Ross as my main go-to-person!
Excellent Customer Service
by 11/01/2016on
Really enjoyed my experience on recent customer service. My new service tech, Cedric Ross, was professional and followed through in a timely manner. He kept me abreast of stages of car repair as well as the costs.
Bad Service & poor customer service
by 10/05/2016on
Took my 7 series to check my alignment since my right wheel was inwards after hitting a curb. They claim to have done the alignment and told me i had a problem with the suspension, or knuckles that the right side looks lower than the other sides. Took it to Eurocar werk and as soon as he lifts the car he sees the tie rod is broken. Just wondering how they missed that and how can you perform an alignment successfully on it. They claim that it wasnt an alignment done and it was a diagnostic after showing me a alignment report. Even if it was a diagnostic where is the diagnostic report and why wont the fault detected. This dealership lacks trust and customer service. Advantage BMW did the alignment, brake fluid replacement and oil change and replaced the cabin filters.Talk to Mr Kuranoff the Manager, took 1 month and 3weeks before i could get the dealer's attention after numerous calls each week.
1 Comments
Enjoyable experince
by 10/01/2016on
I had an appointment with Tatiana at 9 am on a Saturday morning she was very pleasant and very helpful so I drove out around 12 PM with a car I love .Anything I have called about or stopped by for she made sure I was taken care of immediately .
Exception service
by 09/23/2016on
If I could rate service with 10 stars I would defiantly do it. Peter Shermerhorn is ALWAYS very professional, makes sure that all work is done in a timely fashion and let's me know how much I should expect to pay for service. When I pick up my car, Peter goes over my invoice with me and there's no hidden fees and no surprises. I would recommend Momentum BMW to all BMW owners
Great Service experience!!
by 09/16/2016on
Great Service experience!! I had Peter Schermerhorn as my advisor. I brought in my car in for its regular schedule maintace. Its was in and out within a day. Peter spoke to me about my car ever step of the way the whole process smooth and hassle free.
Best Service Drive Experence
by 08/02/2016on
I had a great experience!! My 328 had a check engine light. I made a appointment with Peter Schermerhorn to bring it in and have looked at. Peter was super professional in explaining what the light was, how it would be fixed, and what day I was getting my car back. He even went above and beyond with getting me a shuttle back to my office. By FAR one of the easiest and best service experiences I've had. I defiantly look forward to bring in my car for any kind of service it might need in the future!
1 Comments