Jaguar Houston North
Customer Reviews of Jaguar Houston North
Nate Bray Sales Consultant
by 07/08/2020on
I purchased a vehicle from this dealership and it was a great experience. Nate was very professional and informative. He answered all my questions and was very helpful. I definitely will use Nate in the future for my next purchase.
Worst maintenance service!
by 10/18/2020on
Since the last General Manager left I could realized that maintenance service is terrible! Last Friday was the second time that I went there for maintenance, both were very poor service but especially the last one was the worst! (Unfortunately I cannot show here the pics). I sent also a claim (sept. 27, 2020)! And you know what really surprise and bothers me? It is that I sent my claim to the General Manager and to the person who was in charge of the service and nobody said a word! At least say, I am sorry! but the way they act is like they do not care ! My car had greasy finger prints all over the door (interior and exterior), in the seat, in the windshield and in the hood! All those marks all over!!!!.My concern now is that if they are leaving my car in that way ...are they really doing the maintenance properly? If they are acting like that sooner or later nobody will buy those cars as the service sucks! sorry!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Review
by 05/22/2020on
The dealership performed regular services, minor issues, and major suspension problems. I WAS VERY SATISFIED WITH THEIR WORK.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Replaced tire under the road hazard policy
by 12/09/2019on
We had a nail in our tire and our service writer, Adam said that we needed to replace the tire that as soon as possible. We scheduled an appointment and were taken care of right away.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our first F-Pace Service
by 07/23/2018on
Our very low mileage F-Pace had its first service due at 12 months under the 5yr 'bumper to bumper' warrantee. Unfortunately the only reason not 5 stars was due to the way Jaguar North America fails to: a) provide a mail/email notice that a service is due (apart from a 5 sec 'service' flash warning on the dashboard when starting up). The onus is on the owner to 'remember' when a service interval is due. b) requirement to book a service many weeks in advance to be able to secure a loaner car c) The Jaguar web portal for booking a service is too ambiguous, cumbersome and misleading. As a new car Jaguar owner, we would have expected our details and basic vehicle information would have been within the database like any other luxury brand customer portal. Even after we had made an online service booking, had a printed confirmation, on arrive we were informed that our booking had been 'lost' in the system and the dealership had no record of us. They then went and confirmed we had purchased the vehicle from them in the first place and decided that 'oh yes..... you are a valuable customer'. Verbally we were told that the central booking system does fail on an infrequent basis. To their credit, the service manager and his team went over and above to accommodate our expectations. Whilst additional required service items such as the infotainment software updates and sourcing of a replacement part for the rear door took longer than expected, overall we were happy with the work and zero cost service as per the new vehicle warrantee terms.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jaguar XF
by 05/08/2018on
Great Eexperience, great help with my trade in, and great price on a certified car. I will have to go back to have my license plate bracket install, but that shouldn't be a big issue. The staff really did a good job. I had been shopping for a jaguar for about 5 years and I looked at dealership in 250 miles radius and I really think I got the best service and deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 05/07/2018on
All my experiences with Jaguar North Houston have been very positive including my most recent encounter. Customer Service is top notch. Keep up the great work, as it is much appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jaguar XF Diesel
by 05/06/2018on
Purchased a Jaguar XF Diesel. My first Jag and first diesel. Jaguar North Houston was great and helped me get into this car painlessly. I am very pleased with the dealer and the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience with my new Jaguar
by 09/16/2017on
Having my last car been affected by the storm floods, I got in contact with John Beneke at this dealership through their site, texting, and phone calls. He listened to what I was looking for and wanted in a car and found the right one. It was waiting for me when I came in to look at it and test drive it. He understood that I didn't like the normal hassle with buying and car and he made the whole experience painless. I also can't say enough about Frank Pecka (finance director) who explained everything about the financing aspect and made it quite painless as well. This is a great delearship to do business with and reflects what you would expect from a Jaguar distributor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Frank Hernandez
by 06/19/2017on
Excellent service at the dealership. Somewhat slow initial contact via telephone and all the respective prompts and wait time, but no delays whatsoever once actually speaking and dealing with a human being.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Have no idea what customer service means
by 04/27/2015on
I've been going to this dealership for 3.5 years now, and with the amount of time my car has spent in their workshop, you'd think they've have me on speed dial. While I was ready for an inordinate amount of issues with the car, being a Jaguar, since it was fully covered for the first 4 years of its life, I didn't sweat it too much. However, it appears that Jaguar's strategy is to ensure that the car spends so much of it's first 4 years of life in the workshop that the opportunity for issues to develop is minimized. That said, their service department has much to learn about the term service. For example, when a customer drops a car off for service, it's advisable to call the customer up and let them know what's wrong with the car, and/or what it's going ot take to get it fixed (time and cost). However, 100% of the time, it is I as the customer who will typically follow up with them after 48 to 72 hours for a status update. Most of the time, the response for the delay is that they haven't even gotten to look at my car - and that's after making a service appointment. In more than 1 circumstance, the work has required new parts to be ordered, and almost every single time it has taken a minimum of 4 weeks to obtain those parts. There have been circumstances where some parts have taken as long as 8 weeks to obtain. For customers highly inconvenienced as I have, you would think they would provide an equivalent loaner car, but most of the time, we've been offered small car rentals - which would be find for 2-3 days, but certainly not for several weeks on end. One time, I asked someone from the Jaguar HQ to call me to discuss the level of service provided, and the HQ rep offered to have me speak to the manager of this dealership's service department. I had to explain to his HQ rep that it was obvious that the manager at this dealership was the one whom I was complaining most about - as it's obvious to me that he has not idea how to have his team deliver customer service. So, I failed to understand what talking to him would solve. Bottomline is that if you're looking to acquire a Jaguar from this dealership, even if you're prepared to deal with a lot of quality issues with your car, keep in mind that you're going to get crappy service - kinda keeping in line with the quality of the car!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad experience
by 01/06/2013on
I have had a terrible time with your dealership. The buying process was a nightmare. Upon purchasing our vehicle, it took your dealership over a month to pay off the trade, costing us an extra $400 in an additional payment on the trade. Also, we requested more information on what has been done to the vehicle we purchased (it has modifications) I have called at least 6 times requesting this information and cannot get answers from anyone. I would never recommend this dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
