sales Rating

My wife and I have one incredible welcome and service from Chris Bennet. This man never saw our skin color. We bought a Nissan Max 2016 after my wife car get total by insurance. It was the first time we meet Chris. During Harvey my car and my wife car get flooded. When we call Chris Bennet looking a car for my wife Chris tell me come here Ill give you a car to use until your insurance finish the process. Until today when I pick up the phone and call his cell he will answer and remember my wife name. That tells me that dealer ship with Chris in it look at us as human being not just for the check we will sign at the end for the deal. My wife car got some fender damaged I called Chris said if you are far go to any dealer they fixe it and bring me the bill we will reimburse the bill. The service when we brought our cars there, we know it will be done right. When we needed car for my in-law Chris was not there but he lives words for us, we didn't like the deal, the gentleman that we were dealing with called Chris at home. He told the gentleman give them the car because those customers are like my family member. Read more