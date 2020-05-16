We've bought several cars from Central Houston. Hani is our Sales Professional. I feel like Royalty when I enter and leave. I know some of the other Finance Professionals too and everyone I've experienced is warm, friendly and professional. They have implemented new services, to really make them outstanding!! Planning to buy again from them!!!
Went to look at a car that was advertised on line to my surprise I was told the car was not there. Instead they wanted me to buy a new one. This kind of advertising is a bait and switch just to bring people in. Beware before you by here
I recently purchased a new Altima from Central Houston Nissan. I had a great experience and would recommend this dealership to anyone I know. G. Ask for Hani , He is very helpful and makes the customer happy
Best sales advisor there is as far as I'm concerned. I purchased my Jeep Renegade April 2019. Fast forward to February 2020 my trucks in the shop and the radio is burnt out do to a part malfunction. When I bought the truck the radio had to be replaced, broken by the previous owner, but the dealership replaced it at no cost to me and has a one year warranty. So now I need the original invoice so that I don't have to come off of $850.00 and I've been getting the run around for days from the Jeep dealership where the radio was originally purchased. In comes Nick who gets me the invoice seems in a matter of minutes. BEST SALES REP. EVER!!!
I took my 2011 Nissan in for a recall and the technician Who worked on it that day Tony Gonzalez broke my dashboard half ass glue it back together. When it was time to pick up my vehicle I noticed the huge crack and glue and they tried telling me my car came in this way when I dropped it off witch is a complete lie. I spoke to the manager there who tried telling me he was aware of the situation and also tried saying my car came in this way. I asked him to step outside and take a look at the work and glue they had done, the glue was fresh on their, basically their response was they can order the part and they would pay half. I disagree on that they should be responsible for the whole replacement and installation. If I would have known they would break my dash I would have never dropped of my car in the first place. The technician should get fired since he failed to speak up and just tried covering his own a**. I will never buy a Nissan again if this is the service I get!!!
My wife and I have one incredible welcome and service from Chris Bennet. This man never saw our skin color. We bought a Nissan Max 2016 after my wife car get total by insurance. It was the first time we meet Chris. During Harvey my car and my wife car get flooded. When we call Chris Bennet looking a car for my wife Chris tell me come here Ill give you a car to use until your insurance finish the process. Until today when I pick up the phone and call his cell he will answer and remember my wife name. That tells me that dealer ship with Chris in it look at us as human being not just for the check we will sign at the end for the deal. My wife car got some fender damaged I called Chris said if you are far go to any dealer they fixe it and bring me the bill we will reimburse the bill. The service when we brought our cars there, we know it will be done right. When we needed car for my in-law Chris was not there but he lives words for us, we didn't like the deal, the gentleman that we were dealing with called Chris at home. He told the gentleman give them the car because those customers are like my family member.
False advertisement then bait and switch. I made a trip to the dealership and picked out the truck I wanted a couple weeks before I was ready to buy. When I was ready to buy I began negotiating over the phone as I live an hour from the dealership. After several conversations about price I was eventually notified they add over $3000 in "dealer add ons". They do not specify this on any of the websites they advertise on including their own website. After further negotiations we finally agreed upon a price. I filled out a credit app on their website for the truck I had picked out several days before making the hour drive to the dealership. As soon as I arrive at the dealership the salesman and I start walking to the truck and he says "you know this truck has 5000 miles on it correct"? He took me to a truck I had never seen before that was a demo. He obviously knew this was a different truck than we had been discussing. They proceeded to try to charge me several thousand dollars more than what we had agreed to for the truck I had picked out.
I have purchased over 10 new vehicles in my life and never had an experience this unethical.
Great Service on my Maxima. Central Houston Nissan Rocks! I will definitely
by Tammy on 08/25/2018
I came for and oil change and tire rotation after work. I was greeted and my car taken in shortly after my arrival. I was in and out in about an hour. Great new facility. Clean, quiet, and comfortable.
Everyone was very nice and professional! I was very impressed by the way things were handled and how the employees handled things. When I arrived I told Cannon what I wanted in a car. I wasnt sure if I wanted a truck or a Murano so he brought me one of each and I fell in love with the Murano. He and Mario worked on my deal, but I wasnt sure I wanted my monthly payments where they had me so they allowed me to take the car for the weekend so I could make a decision.
When I came back to the dealership, Angel and Cannon greeted me and worked on my deal more. I couldnt be more happy with the service they provided. Angel, Cannon, and Mario were able to get my car payment down to an acceptable price. They were all very efficient, professional, and most of all made me feel like I was apart of their family. I could not have asked for anything else! These guys definitely need recognition for their outstanding service!
Lastly, I wanted to personally thank Angel, Cannon, and Mario for their help in getting me into my dream car. I couldnt have done it without them!!!!!!
I really liked working with Frank Osuna. He is excellent and always keeps me updated on the progress of my vehicle. I always ask for him. The only issue I had was the shop fees were way over priced and I was not informed about them until I checked out. I would really like to know how the fee is calculated. However, they did give me credit for the shop fees for my next visit,
Could not be happier with the service provided by Dale. He worked with us for hours even though we could not make up our minds. He provided excellent service and a comfortable atmosphere. This is by far the best car buying experience I have ever had and I have purchased vehicles all over Texas. If you need a new car go to Central Houston Nissan and ask for Dale.
Central Houston Nissan is a car dealership located in Houston, TX. We stock and service new Nissan vehicles and also have pre-owned & certified pre-owned vehicles. We are the largest locally owned family Nissan Dealership business in Houston, TX since 1990. We are known as the Nissan Retail and Repair Gurus of Greater Houston. Visit us to check out our stellar lineup of new Nissan models (including the Altima, Sentra, Rogue, Pathfinder and Murano), our impressive used car inventory, and our top-notch auto repair and service facilities. Plus, you'll have the opportunity to meet our knowledgeable and friendly staff. You can find us easily at 2901 S Loop W, Houston, Texas 77054. Our customers come from all over the Houston Metro area! Our team will work with you to find the right car for your lifestyle, whether that's a brand new Nissan or a quality pre-owned car, truck or SUV. Take a look at our New and Pre-Owned car inventory and you'll see we have plenty of options.
