BMW of Houston North

BMW of Houston North

Visit dealer’s website 
17730 I-45, Houston, TX 77090
(888) 679-2982
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of BMW of Houston North

4.8
Overall Rating
(16)
Recommend: Yes (15) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

BMW North Review

by TimandMel on 10/12/2020

Randy (sales) was very easy to work with. He was honest, knowledgeable and courteous. I would definitely ask for Randy again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
118 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great Service

by Reg. Cust. on 11/03/2020

Took my BMW in for oil change and tire rotation. Everything went smoothly and the wait was nice thanks to the COVID restrictions I felt safe.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Rmstarley on 11/02/2020

Derek is always available and attentive to my concerns. Car comes back clean with all requested service in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

My salesman was great!!!!!!

by DonRie8 on 11/02/2020

Salesman, Alexandro, was great to work with. The buying experience with him was seamless. However, I did not enjoy interaction with the finance person. Initially she was very friendly, but her attitude toward me changed when I rejected addition warranty packages on the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

BMW North Review

by TimandMel on 10/12/2020

Randy (sales) was very easy to work with. He was honest, knowledgeable and courteous. I would definitely ask for Randy again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tim is the best!

by Shane G on 09/10/2020

I have bought 3 vehicles from BMW North. Tim is a great, no pressure salesperson. None of the back and forth silliness that most car salespeople do. They have always treated me great. I would never go anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Experience Selling My Car

by GabriellaM. on 09/09/2020

We sold my car very easily and received an amount for it that we believe it was valued at without hassle or and low balling. The process was quick and efficient. We are very happy with our experience with AutoNation, we also received much more than what were offered for trade-in value with the dealerships we had worked with during the hunt/purchase of my new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Not Happy At All

by ShondaMoore on 08/20/2020

I brought my car in because my bmw connected drive app was not working. Edmunds communication skills were great. But they did not fix my issue. It is important to me that this feature works.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Happy BMW Customer!

by MelodyJune on 10/11/2019

BMW knows how to treat its customers. I really appreciated the snack bar when waiting for my car to be serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Vice President

by BMW-Happy on 09/10/2019

Great service, friendly staff, on time an accurate timelines.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Bought a Pre-owned

by IanHatch on 07/01/2019

Easy process. X3 in excellent condition.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

428 service

by Paul777 on 06/28/2019

Had an AC issue and it was addressed, resolved, covered under warranty, and out same day!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome and professional

by jfhleon on 03/30/2019

I found the team to be Professional and patient. My sales person was Khalid and he Listened to my requirements and worked to meet my needs. He gently Followed up and followed through on his word. He was Not pushy but was attentive. He communicated Effectively and was confident in his presentation and commitment. My experience was awesome both with the sales process and the financial process with Warren. Thank you for a job well done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

great service and people

by RC1234567 on 03/25/2019

great service and people...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

My 2019 X5 Experience

by 2019 X5 on 03/22/2019

Excellent sales, purchase process from Tom Mitas

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great attention to detail and service experience

by JohnL123 on 01/22/2019

This was the first service appointment after buying the used BMW 328i from another dealer. They treated us as a valuable customer and willing to assist ain any way possible. Free loaner was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Mrs

by CStephens on 01/09/2019

Attentive. Accommodating. Timely

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Flat tire

by BMWNHTX on 10/22/2018

Great service from beginning to end. Had tire warranty and dealer worked with the insurance to have it all covered under warranty. Loaner was provided.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Poor communication, but good final result

by 11brownc on 10/19/2018

BMW Houston North had my car for two weeks. I was not given a loaner car because the repair was supposed to be finished in 3-4 days. It was not easy getting in contact with my service advisor. I left several voicemails with no response over 5 days. Eventually I called the service manager and got a call back from the advisor that day with an update on my car and to answer questions I had. The poor communication continued - my paperwork was passed off to other advisors to call me about additional work to be done, but I did not receive those calls. My advisor followed up days after these calls were to be made and did inform me of the work being recommended at that time. I expect better communication from a dealership, especially for the expensive repair I was having done (replace rear differential). That being said, I am very happy with the final result. Car is an ‘01 and drives like silk. However, given the poor experience leading up to it, I may go to a different dealership in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Happy Customer

by acheapshot on 10/08/2018

Went in for an oil change and tire rotation. It was an especially busy day, so it took a while. However, they have a lovely waiting area with coffee, water, soft drinks and plenty of snacks. I received regular progress updates on my car, and they even washed her for me. They did an excellent job, as she was grimy when I came in. No sign of that after they shined her up!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Transmission leak

by DanielB on 10/02/2018

The service was great Eric went above and beyond to help me get my Bmw fixed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Do not go to this dealer

by Frstmebyr on 08/31/2018

They have mislead me and I would suppose they will do the same to you. Do not buy a car from these people. Do not walk on to the property. Drive far far far away from them. Find a dealer that stands behind what they tell people and not make excuse after excuse. You will thank me.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
214 cars in stock
63 new111 used40 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

what sets us apart
Through DRV PNK, we continue to raise millions to support cancer research and treatment. Every AutoNation Pink Plate on the road helps put our fight against cancer on full display.
We offer a wide range of finance or lease programs with a menu that makes financing with us clear & simple.
We’ll buy your car and give you a check that you can deposit the same day. Get a certified offer for your vehicle, guaranteed for 7 days or 500 miles at any of our locations, even if you don’t buy a car from us.
We use an EPA-approved disinfectant to sanitize every vehicle we sell. Plus, we offer store-to-door-delivery for a safer shopping experience.
Our pre-owned vehicles are priced just right. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle is backed by a 5-day or 250-mile (whichever comes first) Money-Back Guarantee and a CARFAX™ Vehicle History Report.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Complimentary WiFi

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes