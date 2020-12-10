service Rating

BMW Houston North had my car for two weeks. I was not given a loaner car because the repair was supposed to be finished in 3-4 days. It was not easy getting in contact with my service advisor. I left several voicemails with no response over 5 days. Eventually I called the service manager and got a call back from the advisor that day with an update on my car and to answer questions I had. The poor communication continued - my paperwork was passed off to other advisors to call me about additional work to be done, but I did not receive those calls. My advisor followed up days after these calls were to be made and did inform me of the work being recommended at that time. I expect better communication from a dealership, especially for the expensive repair I was having done (replace rear differential). That being said, I am very happy with the final result. Car is an ‘01 and drives like silk. However, given the poor experience leading up to it, I may go to a different dealership in the future. Read more