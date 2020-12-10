Salesman, Alexandro, was great to work with. The buying experience with him was seamless. However, I did not enjoy interaction with the finance person. Initially she was very friendly, but her attitude toward me changed when I rejected addition warranty packages on the vehicle.
I have bought 3 vehicles from BMW North. Tim is a great, no pressure salesperson. None of the back and forth silliness that most car salespeople do. They have always treated me great. I would never go anywhere else.
We sold my car very easily and received an amount for it that we believe it was valued at without hassle or and low balling. The process was quick and efficient. We are very happy with our experience with AutoNation, we also received much more than what were offered for trade-in value with the dealerships we had worked with during the hunt/purchase of my new car.
I found the team to be Professional and patient. My sales person was Khalid and he Listened to my requirements and worked to meet my needs. He gently Followed up and followed through on his word. He was Not pushy but was attentive. He communicated Effectively and was confident in his presentation and commitment. My experience was awesome both with the sales process and the financial process with Warren. Thank you for a job well done.
BMW Houston North had my car for two weeks. I was not given a loaner car because the repair was supposed to be finished in 3-4 days. It was not easy getting in contact with my service advisor. I left several voicemails with no response over 5 days. Eventually I called the service manager and got a call back from the advisor that day with an update on my car and to answer questions I had. The poor communication continued - my paperwork was passed off to other advisors to call me about additional work to be done, but I did not receive those calls. My advisor followed up days after these calls were to be made and did inform me of the work being recommended at that time. I expect better communication from a dealership, especially for the expensive repair I was having done (replace rear differential).
That being said, I am very happy with the final result. Car is an ‘01 and drives like silk. However, given the poor experience leading up to it, I may go to a different dealership in the future.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Went in for an oil change and tire rotation. It was an especially busy day, so it took a while. However, they have a lovely waiting area with coffee, water, soft drinks and plenty of snacks. I received regular progress updates on my car, and they even washed her for me. They did an excellent job, as she was grimy when I came in. No sign of that after they shined her up!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
They have mislead me and I would suppose they will do the same to you. Do not buy a car from these people. Do not walk on to the property. Drive far far far away from them. Find a dealer that stands behind what they tell people and not make excuse after excuse. You will thank me.
what sets us apart
