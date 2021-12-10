Customer Reviews of Advantage BMW Midtown
Good service
by 10/12/2021on
Transaction was smooth.
by 10/14/2021on
Matthew is the best he always keeps me informed and my car is always ready on time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing!
by 10/14/2021on
Best service hands down all around! Shoutout to the detailers my car looks like I just brand new 🥰
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good fast service
by 10/14/2021on
Needed park brake module programmed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best Service Advisor
by 10/14/2021on
I have been using Advantage BMW Service now since 2011 after purchasing my last two BMW X5s from them. I have to say that I have been using the same Service Advisor, Barry Thomas for the past several years. I contact him directly for all my service requirements. Barry is super and provides me with an honest and straightforward assessment of what is needed for my vehicle at all times. He is a real pleasure to work with and I will continue to work with Barry for all my service requirements whenever necessary. He is extremely professional as well as having a great personality. Besides my experience with Barry, I have always been more than satisfied with the service provided by Advantage BMW. I especially like the videos they provide of the initial inspection and assessment of the condition of the vehicle. I have experience with another BMW Dealership in the Houston area, but Advantage BMW is by far my choice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Up and beyond
by 10/13/2021on
I went to BMW advantage in Midtown and was assisted by Matthew. He was super helpful and let me know everything that my vehicle needed and even offered me the option of financing my services. I originally went due to some damage on my rims that are covered under my tire and wheel warranty. Matthew was very thorough and found they were two nails in my rear two tires and ensured that they were going to be covered under my warranty as well. I came in for one thing but they made sure I left with everything I needed. For that reason I always choose BMW advantage midtown as my location for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good job
by 10/12/2021on
Good communication
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Yaz rocks!
by 10/12/2021on
Yaz is awesome to deal with, she is efficient, professional and trustworthy not to mention nice!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
David (Jovanny) was great!
by 10/12/2021on
David was incredibly helpful and knowledgeable. Before getting connected with him, we were given conflicting information about warranty coverage on my vehicle. David was able to clear up all of the questions as soon as he got involved and he is a great communicator. It is clear that he knows the ins and outs and I will be requesting to work with him on all future appointments. Very customer-centric which is much appreciated. I set a high bar for service expectations and he exceeded expectations from the beginning.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repair done faster than I could have imagined
by 10/11/2021on
Polite and informative
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Advisor / shop Manager
by 10/08/2021on
My Team and I are 100% satisfied with the service we received from David & Jonathan (Shop Manager ) and his team It was a tedious job to get the i8 off the wrecker. I personally witnessed Jonathan and his team do everything to perfection to make sure that the i8 was was handled with care. We would like thank everyone that participated in performing any work took place concerning i8 !!! We will definitely will Continue bring all of our BMW to Location because of the service and professionalism we receive from start to finish!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Regular Service too expensive
by 10/08/2021on
Had my car in for a regular service and did not actually need the oil change. The quote was over 700! That is without an oil change. Looking at the bill, the only parts were a couple of filters and they did a break line flush. Over 400 was labor. I will not be back as I do not think what I had done should be over 700. Outrageous. also, It took more time than I was told when I called and my service light was not reset. I liked my advisor. He was very nice and helpful. I would give him 5 stars. The place is modern and clean.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Kamil outstanding customer service
by 10/08/2021on
I’ve been working with Kamil since 2017. He is amazing very responsive, helpful, and knowledgeable. It has been a pleasure working with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!!!
by 10/08/2021on
I quickly scheduled an online appt for my wife’s car at 8:30 this morning as I needed to get a tire replaced. I showed up a bit earlier than my scheduled appt and was greeted very quickly. I worked with Matthew and he was very courteous and helpful. They got me in and out within an hour and a half and I was very pleased. I would definitely recommend taking your car their first service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
X5 Purchase
by 10/08/2021on
Had a great buying experience with Kyle. From start to finish he was flexible and easy to work with, providing me with all answers to my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Regular maintenance
by 10/07/2021on
Pleasant staff and nice waiting area. Took far too long, though for what was needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad driver resulted in two flat tires and damaged rims
by 10/06/2021on
Repair performed timely with extra effort by service rep to expedite the needed parts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brandon rocks !
by 10/06/2021on
If you go to Service Department @ BMW Advantage you’re really need to see Brandon! He is the man! Quick, straight to the point, very professional!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stellar & thorough service
by 10/06/2021on
Really appreciated the outstanding customer service and expedient work. Also, impressed by the service tech’s video summary showing what was done and a quick little tour of what they observed at each point while the car was on the lift. Very helpful to see the car from this view and have status and updates explained. Thank you!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 10/05/2021on
I’m always able to get an appointment that’s convenient and the service advisors are professional and always courteous. Good experience every time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The BEST BMW service department
by 10/05/2021on
I just brought my X3 in for its first service today and it was an awesome experience!!!! So let me start from the very beginning. I called for an appointment and quickly spoke with Kamil who set up an appointment for me the very next morning at 9-great. I got there early at 830 and was greeted so professionally. I’m sorry that I didn’t catch that gentleman’s name. He immediately assigned me to a wonderful service advisor, David Guerrero. David had someone shadowing him this morning and I love the way he was training this person-very respectfully. Believe me, your clients watch those things as well. It’s not just how you treat us but each other. Anyway, my service was covered but David did suggest a couple of other things that they recommend but was in no way pushy about it. I opted to have the extra services performed-personal choice. David arranged a ride for me through a service that they use called Alto. I had a great experience with this service as well. So much so that I will probably starting using Alto instead of Uber for some of my personal trips. David made sure that I was comfortable in the waiting area until my ride arrived. Next thing you know I was receiving a text that my car would be ready in one hour. This gave me time to schedule my return ride with Alto-wasting no time. When I arrived my car was washed and ready for me as promised. Even the car wash was better than any other dealers service department that I’ve used. I would highly recommend using Advantage and in particular, David Guerrero, when serving your beemer. Thank you for such a great experience!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
