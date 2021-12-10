5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I just brought my X3 in for its first service today and it was an awesome experience!!!! So let me start from the very beginning. I called for an appointment and quickly spoke with Kamil who set up an appointment for me the very next morning at 9-great. I got there early at 830 and was greeted so professionally. I’m sorry that I didn’t catch that gentleman’s name. He immediately assigned me to a wonderful service advisor, David Guerrero. David had someone shadowing him this morning and I love the way he was training this person-very respectfully. Believe me, your clients watch those things as well. It’s not just how you treat us but each other. Anyway, my service was covered but David did suggest a couple of other things that they recommend but was in no way pushy about it. I opted to have the extra services performed-personal choice. David arranged a ride for me through a service that they use called Alto. I had a great experience with this service as well. So much so that I will probably starting using Alto instead of Uber for some of my personal trips. David made sure that I was comfortable in the waiting area until my ride arrived. Next thing you know I was receiving a text that my car would be ready in one hour. This gave me time to schedule my return ride with Alto-wasting no time. When I arrived my car was washed and ready for me as promised. Even the car wash was better than any other dealers service department that I’ve used. I would highly recommend using Advantage and in particular, David Guerrero, when serving your beemer. Thank you for such a great experience!! Read more