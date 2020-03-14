Awesome Dealership
by 03/14/2020on
I contacted the dealership ahead of my visit and talked with Mike White. I knew I wanted the 2020 Camaro advertised on their website. I was able to give Mike White my info over the phone and it made the deal go very fast. Mr. White was very friendly and helpful.
Awesome Dealership
by 03/14/2020on
I contacted the dealership ahead of my visit and talked with Mike White. I knew I wanted the 2020 Camaro advertised on their website. I was able to give Mike White my info over the phone and it made the deal go very fast. Mr. White was very friendly and helpful.