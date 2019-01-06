service Rating

Dealerships are very expensive but this is the only place in the area that I can easily find someone to do work on my BMW that I can trust. I'm at college across the country away from home so I don't have my parents to help me with my car troubles. This dealership has constantly kind people who make me feel at home and not uncomfortable in the slightest. The interior of the dealership is kept very clean and nice. There are drinks and snacks for you to have while you wait. They also do many things complimentary to any work that you have done. Washing and cleaning your car is one of them, which is something that I appreciate greatly. It's nice to have somewhere I can depend on while I am away from my family. Read more