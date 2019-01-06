BMW of Beaumont

BMW of Beaumont

1855 I-10 S, Beaumont, TX 77701
(855) 596-0291
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Beaumont

5.0
Overall Rating
(20)
Recommend: Yes (20) No (0)
sales Rating

My BMW Family

by Junebug57 on 06/01/2019

I have purchased lots of bmw vehicles cars suvs Back to car and now in suv.All with the same salesman Willie Calcoat he is so great and knowledgeable but, entire staff is top notch. Keith Leger, Sales Manager is very accommodating and they all just go the extra mile.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

20 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Impeccable Service

by MissICU on 05/27/2019

As always, the service here is impeccable. My service advisors Terry and Mason are very thorough and professional. This is my 5th BMW and stay with BMW because of the service - the cars are great but you won't find service like BMW anywhere else. Higher set of standards. Believe me - I've had Mercedes and Lexus and they don't compare to the service at BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good Job

by rickiticki22 on 05/18/2019

Not a long wait i knew ahead of time of was being done to my car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

BMW Purchase at BMW of Beaumont

by Jkb_AutoRev1 on 05/09/2019

The sales person that helped me, was very courteous and never made me feel under any pressure to buy. He explained everything and answered all of my questions. The whole process was reasonable and the accommodations at the dealer are very comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Mr. Willie Calcote

by ulla33 on 05/01/2019

He was very attentive and helpful while trying to purchase the X5. I cross over from Louisiana to Texas to buy this vehicle and he made sure I would not have to wait for anything. He was consider and very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Always satisfied

by 6timesBMW on 04/10/2019

Taylor is such a knowledgable, pleasant, and professional person to have handling my BMW vehicle concerns. Thanks Taylor for treating me like I'm number 1!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Happy Customer

by Blondii on 04/08/2019

Dealerships are very expensive but this is the only place in the area that I can easily find someone to do work on my BMW that I can trust. I'm at college across the country away from home so I don't have my parents to help me with my car troubles. This dealership has constantly kind people who make me feel at home and not uncomfortable in the slightest. The interior of the dealership is kept very clean and nice. There are drinks and snacks for you to have while you wait. They also do many things complimentary to any work that you have done. Washing and cleaning your car is one of them, which is something that I appreciate greatly. It's nice to have somewhere I can depend on while I am away from my family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by AceViper5 on 03/29/2019

Came in for a state inspection and was in and out within a few minutes. The technician did mention to me what I will need to purchase in the coming future. Very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

First repair job

by Cjhblonde on 03/29/2019

This was my first repair visit with Beaumont BMW and they did an outstanding job! Kept me informed throughout the process and fixed my car problems. Very courteous staff and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

80,000 mile review

by redrutledge on 03/26/2019

Very professional from the time we dropped it off until the time we picked it up. They kept me informed all day on the status. Excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

BMW of Beaumont

by Goodgonzo on 03/22/2019

My purchase was pretty smooth. The guys bent over backwards and adjusted thiers schedules to make it easy for me. One of the managers verbally told me I had 30 days to return the vehicle if I noticed problems with the car. Sure enough..shortly after my engine light came on. It was a sensor but true to their word they paid for it to get fixed and it wasn't cheap. Plus the manager noticed the vehicles tires had low thread and he swapped them off for new ones. He said it was the right thing to do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Buddy2005 on 03/21/2019

I like the fact that you have one specific person that you check in with. This person keeps you updated during your visit. BMW of Beaumont also has a very nice waiting area where you can get fresh coffee and also free snacks. This is really the only time I have ever seen this at any dealership. The people there are very nice and polite and sound like they know their stuff. Definitely recommend them

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Car Buying Experience

by Sheilamwaller on 03/20/2019

Will recommend BMW if Beaumont to family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by MissICU on 03/19/2019

Impeccable service. Very professional and courteous. My service rep Mason Garsee is wonderful. My vehicle was towed in (flat tire) and was ready to go (washed and vacuumed) within hours. I am on my 4th BMW and I will never switch. It's not just the car-it's the service that's outstanding too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

A terrific buying experience!

by Hidalgo on 03/18/2019

Willie did a fantastic job finding me a vehicle that met all my needs. He was friendly, informative and truly went out of his way to get me a great deal on a really beautiful X3. The entire experience was great from purchase to delivery! Everyone at the dealership was super friendly and made buying a new car not only easy but pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

BMW 328i

by jwr2959772 on 03/12/2019

My service consultant, Taylor Snook, was courteous and professional. Overall, I am pleased with my service and recommend BMW of Beaumont to anyone needing service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Quality Service

by CajunBehmah on 03/01/2019

BMW of Beaumont is a great place to get your car taken care of, or buy a brand-new BMW! Everyone there legitimately care about the quality of service they can provide. Friendly and upfront with the issues that matter to your vehicle with their service team and their sales associates are cultured about BMW. They are transparent with cost and what you need to have done to your vehicle. Mike Smith you have an amazing team over there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Recall service

by CarolynDaigle on 03/01/2019

Best service I have ever received anywhere. The service guy that greeted me was so courteous and friendly. He was very professional and is definitely an asset to this Beaumont BMW Dealership. The drivers that brought me to work and picked me until where do friendly and at the same time professional. This was overall the best of everything at one place. I couldn't have asked for more, exceeded my expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Five Star Service

by Twalk10 on 02/15/2019

Mason was awesome!! He took great care of me and my car! He also kept me informed on the type of services the technicians was performing on my car. Great job from start to finish and I love my wash job so thank you guys too! I will make sure I request Mason for all my needs going forward! You are phenomenal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Saved my day!

by Aubrey on 02/11/2019

I live in Austin TX, and was in the Beaumont area for just the weekend for my niece's first birthday. Woke up on Saturday morning, and had a flat on my new X3. Was very stressed because I was missing the festivities. BMW of Beaumont's service department squeezed me in within 20 minutes, gave me a loaner so I could go visit with family and had my tire changed by closing time on that same day (which was a Saturday). Taylor the service manager was very nice, professional, and efficient. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

56 cars in stock
0 new46 used10 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

In the market for a new BMW? Then come to BMW of Beaumont, serving Pasadena, Port Arthur, Sulpher, Lake Charles and Baytown. Our experienced sales staff prides itself on not only offering a paramount selection of new and used cars, but a distinctive, personalized approach to service to match. And whether you're coming in from Pasadena, Port Arthur, Sulpher, Lake Charles or Baytown, our new BMW dealership and service center is just a quick drive away.

BMW of Beaumont is here to give you a pleasant used car shopping experience.

Located at 1855 Interstate 10 S Beaumont, Texas, BMW of Beaumont believes that while a car may be used, it should run like new. If it doesn't and/or can't maintain that high level of performance for years to come, it shouldn't be sold.

Visit BMW of Beaumont today and experience our high-standard, pressure-free approach for yourself. As hundreds of drivers in the greater Beaumont area already have, you're certain to see the difference immediately.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

