Horrible experience! The salesman was ok. But after an all day event, and I do mean ALL DAY from 10:30 am finishing up at 7:30 pm (because the dealer had a sales meeting during our purchase that we were unaware of) The finance guy Fernando Arrellano. well he is another story! A quick double talking misleading number shuffling un-trust worthy person. If you find yourself having to sit down with him to do your paperwork, Get Up And LEAVE! or You will regret it as we did. All of the paperwork does not show or represent the cash down payment we gave. The Truth in Lending paper work shows -0- in the down payment slot. He claimed it was in the paperwork and showed us another area where it appeared. When we contacted Ford they also stated the Truth in Lending Statement had to show the down payment. We were approved through Ford Financing for the low interest rate and he said " oh you have to give up your Factory Cash Rebate of $1450.00 for that rate." Again we asked Ford if this was true and was assured it was not. Not to mention on the Paper work the "Retail Buyers Order" that goes to the state of Texas to register the vehicle. The statement shows " Factory Cash Rebate Assigned to dealer $1450.00." When we asked why? He responded, oh we have to show that you gave up the rebate to get the 1.9% rate. My question to him was " Why is it calculated in the numbers". He fast talked me stating that is not important and does not affect you. Anyways after sitting down and calculating all of the numbers we realized we were right and he took advantage of us as well as what was rightfully ours. Ford advised that we talk with the dealership Manager to get this straightened out. I placed a call to the dealership the next day and requested to speak with the Finance Manager and I was told there were 4 of them and that he was one of them. I requested to Speak with The dealership manager so that our paperwork could be corrected and explained to us, well that was 2 weeks ago. I left another message last week and again was told the same. Again, I left a message and I still have not received a call back or any resolution. All we want is Honesty and for the paperwork to be corrected showing the cash down Payment as well as the Factory Cash Rebate cause we never agreed to just give it to the dealer we were scammed out of it. PLEASE BE CAREFUL this is NOT an HONEST dealership. Read more