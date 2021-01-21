  1. Home
First Texas Honda

Our hassle-free environment and added amenities, enjoyed in our brand new facility, set us miles apart from other car sellers.
3400 Steck Ave, Austin, TX 78757
Today 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Monday
6:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
6:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
6:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
6:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
6:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of First Texas Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(380)
Recommend: Yes (380) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Amazing Service

by Dushan Arnold on 01/21/2021

Joseph and the First Texas Honda team did an amazing job making our car buying experience quick and easy. Definitely recommend purchasing a vehicle here, these guys are awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Exemplary Customer Service

by SarkarP on 01/19/2021

My car was serviced as expected. Time-to-time update through texts was really good. I did not feel that I waited in the service lobby for around an hour or so. Overall, very friendly environment, you feel you are welcome there. Particularly the service representative Steven Deckert was very nice, cheerful, and truly fitting in the customer front role. He is both technically good and customer friendly, a good asset for any customer service organization.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

oil change and battery

by dead battery on 01/19/2021

great service. low pressure recommendations keep at it

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great service

by Lisa on 01/18/2021

Ivan gave me the best service for my oil change! Even noticed my headlights weren’t lit up as well as they should be and was able to get me new headlights under my warranty!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

ASK FOR MYRON!

by Greg F on 01/13/2021

The tech I was assigned to didn't show up for work, so I had to wait for a bit while they got a different guy. But it was worth the wait! Myron was my Service Advisor - he was friendly, thorough in explaining both before & after, gave me his cell number in case I had questions, and it was a really nice experience! I've had others, but Myron Jones is the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Very good experience

by DK on 01/12/2021

This was our first experience, and Murphy Jones provided excellent service for us. Would definitely recommend this dealership to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great Service

by Samantha on 01/10/2021

My appointment was quick and they did a great job with the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Excellent Service

by N Mossman on 01/09/2021

Texas First Honda has designed its service department and trained its service representatives to put the customer first. As soon as I drove into the service line with my car,a customer service representative approached me and confirmed my appointment and told me the name of the service representative who would be assisting me. Andre met with me very soon after, checked my vehicle's history so that I would not pay for services I did not need and provided all the information I needed. It was a very good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Only place I’ll go for car service.

by Glenn McIntosh on 01/08/2021

Best car service I’ve experienced. From my CSR Andre’s helpful explanation of the service codes on my dashboard and going over my car’s service history to make sure I’m getting the maintenance I need, and no more, to the very clean and comfortable waiting area with free gourmet coffee, First Texas Honda is a cut above the rest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Excellent minor service - spectacular facilities

by Dave W on 01/07/2021

I had a really fantastic experience and was surprised very much by how pleasant the service experience was. We had a minor issue with the computer after the service and it was rectified so helpfully by a manager and I was so impressed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Excellent general maintenance

by Steve C on 01/05/2021

I took my 2016 Honda CR-V Touring in for an oil & filter change, tire rotation, and wiper blade refills and that was all fine. My only complaint is that I think First Texas Honda's prices are service and parts prices are high for a non-luxury brand.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great service

by Charlie on 01/03/2021

Great service with Fred. Quick in and out for an oil change. Felt comfortable with new COVID layout for service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Owner

by Larcet on 01/03/2021

First Texas Honda service was professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Only dealer I want to deal with

by Happy Repeat Customer on 12/31/2020

Went back recently for a used minivan with foldable seats. Tried one, looked at another. Not satisfied. Wonderful, patient, not pushy salesman had us come back in and look at the inventory. We did and found one in a different make that we had experience with and were comfortable committing to. Plus, it was cheaper although the same year. We drove it and liked it. Similar thing happened 3 years ago. Don't want to mess with any other dealer. This one is spot on in every way you want a car dealership to be. Period.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Routine Maintenance

by Max on 12/29/2020

My experience with the staff and services of the dealership were fantastic, and I would certainly recommend it. Everyone was very friendly and helpful with any questions I had. My only dissatisfaction would be with the pricing of the maintenance itself. I understand that dealerships often cost a bit more, but it would make it easier to justify going here as opposed to an unaffiliated shop if the prices were a bit more competitive. Other than that I was very satisfied with my visit to First Texas Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Professional service

by Satisfied customer on 12/29/2020

I very much appreciate professional service at First Texas Honda. Short waiting time, reasonable time to complete all maintenance a good quality of work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Walk-in

by Steven L on 12/23/2020

I showed up without an appointment but they got me in and resolved concerns I had regarding some warning lights. Mark the tire guy resolved my concerns about my tires after I replaced a couple tires at a used tire store after I blew out two tires when I hit a huge pot hole. He explained the sensing system and checked to make sure the used tires would work for me in the short run. Wesley service advisor was professional, friendly and provided accurate estimate of time and cost. Coffee bar ladies were great too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

A Stress Free Experience

by Alexa Rosenblat on 12/23/2020

My fiance and I were both purchasing cars and Nadeem was an excellent help when we arrived at First Texas Honda. He was incredibly knowledgeable and made the process of buying stress-free. I would absolutely recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Overall Good Service

by Autumn on 12/08/2020

I don't want to discount a star because of this, but there was a much longer wait time for my car than the original estimate of roughly 3 to 3.5 hours. It ended up being almost 6 hours. Steven, our adviser, made sure we were put in a loaner car so it really didn't cause us any trouble since we planned on shopping that day anyway, but it would be good to have more realistic time estimates for your customers to plan for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great experience

by Jess Henderson on 12/07/2020

Arrived 15 minutes after open with no appointment. Got signed in quickly and was driving away in about 1 hour. Good experience all around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Mr

by Michael Barry on 12/06/2020

Good experience having my Honda go through state inspection process. Waiting room was clean and complimentary snack bar was available. Enjoyed looking at the new Hondas on display.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
about our dealership

Locally owned and operated – We’re All About Austin! Come visit First Texas Honda, where we are known for our extensive inventory options and outstanding customer satisfaction.

When you visit us for your Service needs, take advantage of our offerings such as:

• Free, multi-point service and trip inspections

• Complimentary car wash

• Complimentary coffee and snack bar with full-time barista

• Complimentary loaner vehicles with appt

• Honda Factory Certified Technicians

However, we consider ourselves more than just a dealership. For motorists in Austin, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and San Marcos, we are a part of the community as well. Visit us online or on social media to see all of our community outreach!

We hope you’ll consider First Texas Honda for your next car and find the car buying experience you deserve. With a long history of serving Austin drivers, our goal is to meet all of your needs while showing you the value of working with a true local dealership.

what sets us apart
We're the largest volume Honda dealer in Central Texas and have the one of the largest Honda facilities for Sales and Service in the entire world!
Our Continental Cafe stands above the rest. This free amenity serves Service and Sales customers alike, offering a full-time barista to craft your favorite coffee beverage. Lattes, Americanos, Cold Brew, and more! We also offer snacks and pastries.
Our entire facility is dog friendly. We not only allow but encourage you to bring your pup! We have treats available for them and can even get them a pup cup from the complimentary cafe, just like Starbucks.
We boast a car buying experience that’s fast, fair, and friendly. Our hassle-free pricing system gets you into your new car quickly; our fairness priority ensures that you get the most competitive prices and receive significant savings.
We offer a variety of monthly specials to our customers. These can be located on our website under "New Vehicles" and "Current Specials". Regardless of your situation, let us assist you in finding the perfect new set of wheels.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

