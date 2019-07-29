sales Rating

If I could give zero stars, I would! IF YOU DON'T WANT TO BE TREATED LIKE FOOL, THEN DO NOT EVER GO TO THE PLACE TO BUY OR TRADE IN YOUR CAR! I decided to write down the whole story of my experience so that you know I am not lying anything. Below is the whole story: Back in August 2015 I and my wife were looking for a place to sell her 2012 mini cooper and buy another bigger car for our coming baby due in September. She bought the car new in 2011 for almost $29,000. We don't have a lot of time so we put the car on craigslist and facebook for just $15,000. Soon we received many offers around $13,000 to $18,000. Then we just wanted to see how much would the dealers offer. We went to MINI of Arlington, they offered $11,000. We then went to CarMax, they offer the same. Obviously I wanted to sell for more and were thinking about selling it to a friend who offered $15,000 and turned down other offers. However, the friend later decided not to buy the car because she and her husband are wedding cinematography and they find out mini cooper is a little to small for all of their equipment. I totally understand, no problems. The time was almost September, and we have classes began. So my wife said let's just sell it to MINI of Arlington because she thought "people there seem nice to me". Yes, seeing a pregnant woman, they were talking really nice. So on August 31, we went back. Because we don't want to "add" any money to buy another car, so our budget was how much we could sell the mini cooper. They had promised us to give us discount when trading in our car when we first went there. So we tried to find their used cars that would fit our needs. After trying a terrible conditioned BMW, finally we chose a 2013 Honda civic. I used to drive Honda, so I liked Honda for their durability. But when it came to the price, on there website it shown $13,XXX. BUT they said $13,XXX is a discount from the original price $15,XXX. How ridiculous was that! After really a longtime negotiation, my wife was too tired and gave in by agreeing paying them another $2500 for the civic. After paying the money, we could drive the car home. Notice the car did have plate, registration, and inspection yet. About two weeks later, it rained one day. The first time I used the windshield wipers, the one on the driver side just "flying" away on the high way! we were lucky to take exit soon and find a gas station. I took the one on passenger side and put it on the driver side and slowly drove about 40 min to get home. It was very dangerous when I looked back about that situation! What we later found worse was the right door in the back seat could not be opened from inside the car!!! When we tested drive the car back in the store, my wife did seat on that side while the sales lady was in the passenger seat, but the sales lady would open the back door for my wife every time my wife need to get out. So my wife never knew that door was not working! So we found a time to go back to the store trying to let them fix the problem. Actually I bought a wiper in Costco already (It was only about 10 bucks and I did really care, I just wanted to door to be fine). I swear I never thought about they would refuse to fix it because it is "sold as is". Well, legally, I understand the word "as is". But the "broken door" was never mentioned to us in the first place! If we knew then, we would not buy the car anyways! It was another long-waiting negotiation until the sales girl led me to a manager named Brian. He was unbelievably rude! When the girl led me to him, he was on a phone. She let me seat outside and told me he would come out as soon as he finished the call. 20 min later, I could not stand any more so I went to the office just found out he was chatting and laughing with his workers. He saw me and came out finally. I told him what happened, he refused to do anything! I was totally shocked! I told him how I was treated at my Honda dealer before and he said they are different companies! (When I bought my last Honda accord, the dealer gave me a BMW for a week because they said they had to make sure there was no problem with the accord before giving it to me!) Then I asked so you mean you guys just treated your customers like this bad? He looked at me as if I had slapped on his face without any emotions and said he could not do anything because I did not buy the package they offered. I was very angry but I could not do anything but leave. BUT the nightmare did not just stop there. The girl saw me very angry and told me that Brian was always like that. Thats just his personality. OK, but not OK! She said she could let Brians manager call me to discuss the situation if I want. I said ok, let the guy above him call me. BUT NOBODY CALLED ME after I went back UNTIL TODAY! Remember we have not received our plate, registration, and inspection? I still have not got them NOW (December 2, 2015)! We were just too busy with the new baby and did not have time to drive all the way to get the things. The temporary plate expired more than a month. I called the sales girl a week before it expired saying I havent seen them. Then she told me they called my wife and my wife said we would go to the store to get them. At that time I was confused but since my wife was not by my side I said ok, but we could not go, could you send them to us? She said yes! When I came back home and told my wife, she asked me Are you serious? Are you stupid? How can I agree to get them by ourselves since we just have this baby. I would never agree on that!. Thats true, since the baby was born, we even missed many church time, how could we find time to go to the dealer? Anyways, I waited for a week and still havent seen them! I called again. The girl said she gave them to the people who should be responsible for sending it out, maybe the person forgot. Then she said she could bring it to my place if I had time the next day. I said yes. Nobody came for the next two days. I called again; she did not pick up the phone. I sent her message asking why she did not come. She answered she called me using the office phone but I did not answer the phone. I checked my records and did not see any coming calls for those two days. I can swear to God that I did not have any unanswered calls! She insisted and started to feel angry. I asked anyways could you just send them to me tomorrow. She answered YES. But still, a week later, nothing yet. I texted her again saying I have not received anything. Never get a reply since then. Yesterday, I tried live chat on their website, seeking help. The guy promised the manager would contact me regarding my registration, inspection, and plate as soon as possible. BUT still nobody contacted me and nothing happened yet. I never wrote any reviews like this in my life. They just made me crazy! I have told many students in my fellowship to avoid this place and let them remind every new student they know who want to buy a car (This is what I had told Brian I would do. It may not affect their sales from their perspective, but I just have to do whatever I could to help other people not to be cheated by this place!). Dear customers, IF YOU DON'T WANT TO BE TREATED LIKE FOOL, THEN DO NOT EVER GO TO THE PLACE TO BUY OR TRADE IN YOUR CAR! Read more