service Rating

Earlier today I was at BMW of Arlington. I was the first car in the service line. As we pulled into the service area I pulled all the way up so other vehicles can come in behind me. The service advisor Richard Oropeza immediately goes to the second car. I’m thinking to myself that’s strange. I get out of the car and say to him “Is anyone coming to advise me?” He says, “I don’t know.” At this point I’m pissed now, so I go inside and ask other advisors “Do you guys go to the first car in line or the second?” The other advisors states we go to the first car. As I’m expressing how unprofessional and upset I am to the other advisors, Advisor Skye Day thought it would be a good idea to say “If we’re so unprofessional why did you come here?” I guess some people believe they can say what they want to say to people of color. Now I’m really heated and about to school him on how to be professional when you’re a direct reflection of a company. Unfortunately I didn’t get a chance to do that because Advisor Jesse Parker and Rachelle Barney both intervened. Both Jesse Parker and Rachelle Barney were very professional and stated that what happened this morning was very unprofessional. They both also apologized for the actions of Advisor Richard Oropeza and Skye Day. Next I spoke with the service manager Antares Guy who was very professional. He stated the obvious that the first vehicle should be seen first, and that Advisor Skye Day was very unprofessional. He also apologize for the situation this morning. After finishing my conversation with the service manager Advisor Richard Oropeza came over to me and apologized for his wrong doing. Great job of understanding your wrong Richard and being professional enough and man enough to apologize and correct the situation. Unfortunately Advisor Skye Day wasn’t professional enough or man enough to come and have a conversation. That would of been the right thing to do. I definitely believe he’s in need of serious customer service training and professionalism training. Outside of the service department the sales department is excellent. The buying experience from BMW of Arlington was top tier. Hopefully this reaches the owner and management team. Without the support of your customer your business is nothing. Please continue to offer training to employees to prevent other incidents that will receive bad reviews. Read more