Dishonest and Unethical People
by 11/06/2019on
My wife purchased a 2015 Honda Odyssey from Honda of Abilene. When the purchase was made, the vehicle had not yet been cleaned up or detailed. They gave my wife a loaner while they cleaned it up, and fixed other issues that were wrong with the vehicle. When we picked up the vehicle, the cleanliness on the outside exposed the significant amount of hail damage that WAS NOT visible at the time of the sale. When I expressed my concern to the manager on duty, (Jacob) he said that they knew about the damage, and it was "priced accordingly." The damage was never disclosed in the agreement, and when my wife asked the salesman about it the next morning, he was apologetic and claimed he did not know about the hail damage. As a former paint and body technician, I know how much hail damage affects the value of a vehicle. I informed him I would have no problem keeping the vehicle, but they needed to repair the damage. They have refused to do so, and now we are stuck with a vehicle with significant hail damage! I highly recommend NOT purchasing from Honda of Abilene, as this sale proves their dishonesty and lack of care for their customers. I feel like they took advantage of the situation of my wife needing a family vehicle, and were more worried about making a quick, devious sale instead of an honorable one.
Jarred is not good at his job
by 07/03/2019on
Jarred, the service manager, did an awful job over the phone. He argued with me over the phone instead of being helpful. I was trying to aquire information about my most recent purchase and he had the worst customer service. If there was any way to return the vehicle i would have due to his horrible attitude. He made it clear to me in a very rude and unproffesional manner that i cannot return the vehicle after his agressive behavior over the phone. Not sure how he became a manager with that behavior. Jarred is the only reason i had a bad experience here. The deal was procced and there was nothing i can do about it. Thats why i assumed he had that tone and attitude. It was a very bad experienece thanks to jarred. If there is any way someone above his position can inform him how wrong his actions where i would be satisfied. Jarred has been by far the worst manager ive talked to anywhere.
Raia Hutchinson is the Person to Ask For
by 04/06/2019on
I have long wanted a two door Jeep Wrangler. I found a beauty on the Honda of Abilene site. I called to make sure it was there and immediately headed for Abilene when I was told it was there. An hour later I walked in and asked about the Red Wrangler. One salesman got fairly loud and was pretty sure it sold already. I pointed out I called an hour before and confirmed it was there, but he was still pretty sure it was gone. Thank goodness Raia came to the rescue! She came out and actually went out to the back to check on the Red Wrangler, and it was there! She had me test drive it and helped me walk through the financial process looking at numbers. I still wanted my wife to test drive it after she got off work and Raia coordinated that for me, too! When my wife showed up for the test drive, Raia had another customer, but still took time to line up the test drive. Unfortunately she had a not so good experience in the test drive with the salesman she got stuck with. If it had not been for how good Raia had been to us, I probably would have kept looking at other dealerships after my wife's test drive with the other salesman. However, like I said, Raia's kindness and customer service brought me back the next day and I now own that Beautiful Red Wrangler! My wife and I will buy a vehicle from Raia any day! We dealt with several people over two days, and Raia and Jacob were the ones that made us want to do business at Honda of Abilene.
Unacceptable service from service department
by 07/22/2018on
I bought a 2009 Dodge pickup from Honda of Abilene and the day I went to buy it they told me it was getting a/c fixed and I left and got almost home and it started blowing HOT air so I text my salesman and told him the a/c had gone out again and the sliding rear window would not open he said Ill take care of you in the morning so the next morning I text him again to let him know it was blowing cold and half way to work it started blowing hot air again he ask if I could bring it in so they came to my job a got it on Tuesday and so I called service later that after noon and the service guy told me they were ordering the motor over night from the Dodge dealer and so finally on Saturday I get the truck back and the part to fix a/c wont be here for 4-5 business days and its 106 degrees outside and they tell me they need the loaner vehicle back and I can take my truck so I go to pick it up and the rear electric window opens about 5 inches and wont even close so I go back in and ask the service dept if the fixed it and they said no were not gonna fix it cause it costs to much so I go and ask my salesman Carl the Car Guy and he says we dont have the money to fix it , it was NEVER told to me Sold as is the service dept there really sucks so I will not recommend them to anyone I know I should have driven it before I bought it but you would think they wouldnt sale anything without doing a inspection on the vehicle and fixing the problem guarantee they would feel the same way if they were treated this way 0 stars for Honda of Abilene
Great customer service.
by 07/18/2018on
We had visited a few other local dealerships only to be disappointed or completely ignored. Our experience at Honda of Abilene was completely different. Walt Williams worked with us until we found exactly what we were looking for. He really went above and beyond for us. I highly recommend Honda of Abilene for all of your car buying needs.
Cannot be trusted
by 10/16/2017on
Went in to see about purchasing a used vehicle. Specifically told salesman and finance guy, think his namw was Steve, that we would finance through our credit union and to not do a credit check So far, have received two emails stating the two credit checks have been done.
Great Experience! Professional Staff!
by 01/03/2017on
We recently had a GREAT experience with Honda of Abilene!! After attempting to do a local search for a vehicle, we had a less than stellar experience with a local dealer. After walking out the door of that dealer, we began a new search for the car we were looking for, only to find that we may have to travel almost 6 hours away just to find a decent deal. But then, after a little more internet shopping, I located the vehicle I was looking for just above my price range in Abilene. I called up Honda of Abilene, told them my price point, and they dropped the cost nearly $1,000. Then, we took off on a two hour drive to see the car and (hopefully) finalize the purchase. During the drive, we were able to work through all the details for financing, warranty, etc. When we got there, we took a test drive, signed the papers, and headed home with the vehicle we wanted all along at a price that we could afford! The best part of the whole experience was that it was the COMPLETE OPPOSITE of the experience we had locally. We never felt like we were working with the typical "used car salesman" type. Patsy Bigham was straightforward, honest, and did the deal without forcing us into any additional costs we couldn't afford. Financing was also a breeze! I would recommend that anyone looking for a car try Honda of Abilene before trying to deal with anyone else. We were very satisfied, and would make the trip again in a heartbeat!
Customer Service
by 05/27/2016on
I have been going to Honda of Abilene for any car issues and maintenance for the past 3 years. They are honest and very willing to help! Mike Flinch always goes above and beyond to help me every time that I am there! I will continue going to Honda of Abilene for as long as I am here!
new car
by 05/20/2016on
my sales person was great in finding me a new car with lower payments then i had. he was very friendly and courteous. the only problem i have is he only gave me one key upon visiting the ford dealership it will cost $250.00 for me to get another key made. I think HGonda should make sure i get another key when you spend all that money to buy a car you are suppoed to be given 2 keys.
service department
by 05/18/2016on
I could not have asked for a better experience. They are so kind and knowledgeable. I own a Rav 4 and it did not matter that is was not a Honda. Thanks so much for the great service you always give me. A smile goes a long way in my book! Thanks again for everything.
Worst Sales Experience EVER
by 01/24/2016on
I'm a AAA customer so we get guaranteed dealer pricing on cars. I was supposed to meet with the certified AAA specialist who was Steve Burgh. He was very polite and professional so i was 100% sure that I'd chosen the right dealership for me. I never could have been more wrong. I met Steve whoncame out ver professionally dressed and told me he was still with a client and he didn't want me to have to wait. Very friendly bubbly upbeat personality absolutely loved him. Since he was busy and another manager was free he handed me off to her. I thought my experience with her would be just as great. She was hands down the worst sales person and human being I've ever encountered in my 30 years of life. Tanna Astleford tried to put me into EVERY car EXCEPT the car I asked for. I told her what I wanted and she did the COMPLETE opposite of that. She told me i got approved for a certain car so I believed her. But something didn't feel right so I told her I was going to shop around. I asked her not to run my credit until after I returned because I was certain with my income i could get a better car. So I went to Mcgavock Nissan of Abilene and low and behold they had me approved for a much better more high end car. As they drafted the sales contacted my amazing sales man Mike Evans came back and said Tanna Astleford had shotgunned me. Now to anyone who doesn't know what that means it means she ran my credit application (which I asked her to hold) to every bank in America for the LOWEST LOAN possible. Which for 6 months automatically bans you from getting a car anywhere else. She basically got mad that I wanted to pursue other options and made it impossible to do so. At first I thought maybe it was an accident so I called and asked to speak with her. A gentleman picked the phone up with an attitude and said she was gone for the day then released the call ( it was near closing time) I called back and he answered with an even bigger attitude and asked "what do you want" I've been in customer service for 22 years never in my 22 years have I spoken to ot been spoken to the way I was at this dealership all because I wanted to weigh my options and make the best decision possible financially for me. Needless to say at that point I knew it was intentional. Yet and still I was willing to buy a car from them since they were AAA approved. So finally Tanna called me back (very chipper thinkinninwas calling about the cheap unattractive OVERPRICED vehicle she wanted to put me in even though it wasn't what I wanted.) So I simply told her is gone to a different dealership and asked for a specific car and they got me approved. I told her that whomever ran my credit aot gunned me and I wasn't sure if it was intentional or not BUT that if they could work the same deal out the other dealership had I'd purchase with her. Thinking like a normal sales person would (higher car higher commission) I felt it was a great deal for us all. Boy was I wrong. She began belittling and berating me telling me she didn't have to put me in [non-permissible content removed] & that I was going to take what she gave me or not have a car at all because she knew for a fact that I couldn't et a vehicle anywhere else for 6 months. Which let me know shenknee exactly what she was doing. Exactly what the outcome would be on me as the customer and she simply didn't care. Then I asked her why she was hostile when all I wanted was a car of my choosing and she told me she didn't care how much I made I'd need get a car in this town if it was up to her. Laughed and said congrats on the car u got approved for but no bankmwill touch for 6 months and hung up in my face. I attempted to call back several times and they just ignored my calls, or answered and didn't speak, or screamed at me so I finally stopped attempting. I don't even want a car I'm currently walking orncatchin the bus everywhere info because if this is how I'll be treated when I'm expected to pay thousands of dollars out for a vehicle of my choosing then I don't need one. I am new to Abilene and I must say this experience alone has me ready to be transferred back to Dallas because Steve was the only helpful person in this situation I wish I'd gotten to deal with him instead because if I did indont think idneven be writing this review at 5 am in the morning. But this has disturbed my spirit sonmuch that I haven't slept or ate regularly since.
Run away if you value your trade in
by 10/18/2015on
I actually liked my sales person, but the numbers he came back with were not even in the area code of others both in town and out of town. I saved more than 2k on going to McDavid of Irving on the Odyssey Elite and 6k more on the trade in. Obviously Honda of Abilene thinks that you may assume that the prices here are about the same as the metroplex, but that would be an expensive mistake(over 8k in my case). Based on the mostly positive reviews I am guessing that employees are putting these in or else people do not know how much egregious profit Honda of Abilene is making. Great place to go for test drives, but I would stay far away for your purchase. My 10 hours out of town saved me 8k+ and got me some Chipotle.
Rainbow after the Hailstorm
by 07/14/2014on
Rainbow after the Hailstorm After losing 2 cars in the Abilene hailstorm, one of which was a 2013 Odyssey, we were eager to find a good car quickly. Thanks to the efforts and expertise of Tanna and Johnathan, we were able to find our "dream" car for a reasonable price, and quickly. I am extremely satisfied with the Honda dealership and have owned 3 different Honda Odysseys bought from Honda of Abilene. Their service department is excellent, friendly and efficient. Thank you Honda for making a bad experience into a good one.
Great!
by 03/14/2014on
Steve B. helped my wife and I out with finding the right vehicle for us. He was not pushy or inconsiderate but extremely helpful and eager to go the extra mile to get us into the car we wanted. This was our first time ever buying a car from a dealership and Honda of Abilene made it a painless and enjoyable process! I highly recommend Honda of Abilene to anyone and everyone looking for a good, reliable vehicle at a fair price with no gimmicks!
Negotiate The Value of Your Trade-In
by 03/05/2014on
I was helped by Jasani, a very knowledgeable and courteous young man. He went out of his way to spend time explaining the various features and packages available on the 2014 Accord. I was unhappy with my old car and was fairly happy with what I got for a trade-in. The $500 Honda cash was an even sweeter incentive. Jasani went the extra mile by delivering my car to my home which is over 60 miles from the dealership! He even made sure the gas was topped off when it got here. Not all salesmen are as helpful as I was sort of blown off by one salesman at Honda of Abilene, but I came back and was actually taken care of. Thanks Jasani and Samantha for working on my deal and getting me an awesome price and interest rate! I think that my trade was worth about $1000 more than I received, but Honda cash works. World class dealership in my book.
A Rare Combination of Kindness and Professionalism
by 08/27/2012on
As I was admiring one of the used cars on the lot of Honda of Abilene, I was greeted by a soft-spoken, well-groomed, smartly-dressed Samantha Merrick, a sales consultant at your dealership. For the next two hours Samantha made me feel more like a family member than a customer. Amazingly, I never once regarded her as the stereotypical used car salesman. Instead, she patiently answered my questions, explained all my options, and, most importantly, listened to what I had to say. There was never a hint of condescension in her remarks or manners. And she never forced our discussions to hasty conclusions. Throughout my time spent with her, I learned that Samantha is a compassionate, intelligent person whom I would be thrilled to have as my friend. At the end of the day, yes, I bought the car. And Samantha made a normally stressful event a remarkably comfortable afternoon for me. Honda of Abilene is lucky to have her as a sales consultant. Tom Avant
Great Experience!
by 11/01/2010on
Unfortunately we as consumers do not take the time enough when we receive superior service to let it be known. On the other hand, if we have a bad experience we do not hesitate to jump through hoops and shot from the rooftops warning other consumers. To say that my needs were met at Honda of Abilene would not be truthful. Honda of Abilene went above and beyond at every level of service to meet and EXCEED my expectations! I am extremely happy with my new Honda and will continue to have my car serviced there. My salesman albeit young, was knowledgeable and very professional. He introduced me to the service advisor to ensure I would have someone to speak with in the future. It has been a little over a week since my purchase and I have heard from my salesman several times to make sure I am comfortable with all the features on the car and also from a lady in management who was asking if I received superior service! Overall I will recommend this dealership to anyone!!
Stay Away from Honda of Abilene
by 08/15/2010on
August, 2010. They had advertisements and sign in front of the dealership showing 2010 Civic VPs for $12,983 plus destination, addons, and TTL. After adding price of the addons at about 1,000 and destination of 750, total price came to around $14,700, plus TT&L,or so I was told. OK...sort of a misleading way to price a car, but I could live with it. We test drove the car, it was OK, but pretty much a non-frills Civic, which was what I was looking for. Decided that, for the price, it was a good enough deal, so I decided to buy it. Never even considered making a counter offer, I had decided just give the the price that THEY had on the car. Salesman invited my family and I inside, and I told him to figure the exact cash price with TT&L, etc. and I would write them a check. That's when things started downhill. Salesman told me that the price he quoted was for a "finance" price (this was the first mention of this), and explained that they made about $250 from the financing, said I should finance thru them, then pay it off in 3 months. I said no, I had the money, and didn't want to go thru the hassle of credit approval, paperwork, etc. I asked something to the order of "you mean you won't accept cash for the car?" He said certainly they would sell for cash, but the price would be higher. So I asked him to give me the "cash sale" price. Of course, he had to trot over to someone else, then came back and informed me that the cash price would simply be the sticker price! Somewhere in excess of $19,000!!! So, if you want to pay cash for an advertised deal at Honda of Abilene, expect to be penalized over $4,000!!! I told the salesman thanks but no thanks, sorry I wasted time at Honda of Abilene. Honestly, the salesman was a pretty nice, older, gray haired gentleman, and we had been getting along well. It was dissapointing to see that he didn't know the importance of integrity. We immediately went to another dealer in Abilene, McGavock Nissan, who made us a great deal on a much nicer car, and without any tricks, deceit, or hassle! Don't waste your time with Honda of Abilene, a Lithia owned dealership. (No wonder Lithia lost $1,719,000 for the quarter ending June 30, 2010 and their stock is tanking, if this is the way they try to mislead customers! See Yahoo Finance, stock symbol
Do your homework
by 03/23/2010on
I thought I was doing well by negotiating a price for the new car and negotiating a price for my trade in. Relatively painless. Then the salesperson brought out a piece of paper that had all the figures showing what my monthly payment would be with the extras (extended warranty, protection plan, etc) and what the payment would be without the extras. They wanted me to sign the piece of paper saying I would purchase the car with these figures. The interest rate quoted was outrageous. I asked if that was not a particularly high rate and wanted it lowered. I asked if they knew who would be financing the car and was told that they had not checked my credit yet. The salesperson went back and came back with another piece of paper with the figures on it and they had lowered the rate by 1 point. They had already determined that my credit would be considered A+. I had not done my homework about what the current rates were. It is a deceptive ploy to get you to pay a higher rate than necessary. All they have to do is pull your credit score, they know when you walk in what the going rates are. After one phone call to a family member that works in commercial banking I found out that the interest rate was 3 points below the "better rate" that they were trying to give me and they were trying to convince me that it was a good rate. Don't play this game with them. Before you go to buy a car, it is simple to check to see what others are paying for the same car in other areas, check to see what you can reasonably expect to get for your trade-in, and also, check out the interest rates at several places. Pull your credit score so you know going in what category you will fall into when they are trying to "help" with your financing. Better yet, obtain your own financing. To be fair I have to say that I paid a good price for my new vehicle and received a fair amount for my trade-in. I suspect that is because they would have gotten some sort of kick back from the financing company or bank for signing me with a higher rate even though I have excellent credit. That may be why they got angry when I made my phone call and found out what the going interest rates were and the dealership ended up sending my credit app to more than one bank which put several inquiries on my credit report unneccessarily. So my credit score will temporarily take a hit, this was done only to be vindictive since they knew that any bank would have taken my application. I was honest with them regarding my situation and I expected the same from them. I did not get that in return. Hopefully the internet and the wide amount of info that is readily available regarding buying a car will help consumers get a better hand when dealing with [violative content deleted] like this. I learned a lesson and vow to never be so uninformed regarding my financing. It only takes a few minutes to look up this info and will save you $$$$. I would drive to another dealership before dealing with this company again.
