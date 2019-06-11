sales Rating

I'm a AAA customer so we get guaranteed dealer pricing on cars. I was supposed to meet with the certified AAA specialist who was Steve Burgh. He was very polite and professional so i was 100% sure that I'd chosen the right dealership for me. I never could have been more wrong. I met Steve whoncame out ver professionally dressed and told me he was still with a client and he didn't want me to have to wait. Very friendly bubbly upbeat personality absolutely loved him. Since he was busy and another manager was free he handed me off to her. I thought my experience with her would be just as great. She was hands down the worst sales person and human being I've ever encountered in my 30 years of life. Tanna Astleford tried to put me into EVERY car EXCEPT the car I asked for. I told her what I wanted and she did the COMPLETE opposite of that. She told me i got approved for a certain car so I believed her. But something didn't feel right so I told her I was going to shop around. I asked her not to run my credit until after I returned because I was certain with my income i could get a better car. So I went to Mcgavock Nissan of Abilene and low and behold they had me approved for a much better more high end car. As they drafted the sales contacted my amazing sales man Mike Evans came back and said Tanna Astleford had shotgunned me. Now to anyone who doesn't know what that means it means she ran my credit application (which I asked her to hold) to every bank in America for the LOWEST LOAN possible. Which for 6 months automatically bans you from getting a car anywhere else. She basically got mad that I wanted to pursue other options and made it impossible to do so. At first I thought maybe it was an accident so I called and asked to speak with her. A gentleman picked the phone up with an attitude and said she was gone for the day then released the call ( it was near closing time) I called back and he answered with an even bigger attitude and asked "what do you want" I've been in customer service for 22 years never in my 22 years have I spoken to ot been spoken to the way I was at this dealership all because I wanted to weigh my options and make the best decision possible financially for me. Needless to say at that point I knew it was intentional. Yet and still I was willing to buy a car from them since they were AAA approved. So finally Tanna called me back (very chipper thinkinninwas calling about the cheap unattractive OVERPRICED vehicle she wanted to put me in even though it wasn't what I wanted.) So I simply told her is gone to a different dealership and asked for a specific car and they got me approved. I told her that whomever ran my credit aot gunned me and I wasn't sure if it was intentional or not BUT that if they could work the same deal out the other dealership had I'd purchase with her. Thinking like a normal sales person would (higher car higher commission) I felt it was a great deal for us all. Boy was I wrong. She began belittling and berating me telling me she didn't have to put me in [non-permissible content removed] & that I was going to take what she gave me or not have a car at all because she knew for a fact that I couldn't et a vehicle anywhere else for 6 months. Which let me know shenknee exactly what she was doing. Exactly what the outcome would be on me as the customer and she simply didn't care. Then I asked her why she was hostile when all I wanted was a car of my choosing and she told me she didn't care how much I made I'd need get a car in this town if it was up to her. Laughed and said congrats on the car u got approved for but no bankmwill touch for 6 months and hung up in my face. I attempted to call back several times and they just ignored my calls, or answered and didn't speak, or screamed at me so I finally stopped attempting. I don't even want a car I'm currently walking orncatchin the bus everywhere info because if this is how I'll be treated when I'm expected to pay thousands of dollars out for a vehicle of my choosing then I don't need one. I am new to Abilene and I must say this experience alone has me ready to be transferred back to Dallas because Steve was the only helpful person in this situation I wish I'd gotten to deal with him instead because if I did indont think idneven be writing this review at 5 am in the morning. But this has disturbed my spirit sonmuch that I haven't slept or ate regularly since. Read more