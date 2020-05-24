Buyer Beware!
I was looking for a used truck for my farm. I found a used 2014 Ram 1500 Big Horn while searching. I contacted them through their website to do a test drive. After arriving for the test drive, I was handed off a few times until I finally was assigned to Luz. While driving the vehicle, I noticed a couple of issues. One was an error "911 Vehicle phone requires service" message. There was also some vibration in the steering and a large amount of road noise. When I asked about this, I was told the vehicle had not been through their service department for an inspection, as they had just gotten the truck the afternoon before. So, this dealership was selling a vehicle they didn't even know would pass (or not) a basic safety inspection. When it came time to discuss purchasing, Luz told me it would have to be inspected but we could do a conditional contract to ensure the truck was mine. I told her that would be fine. She asked if I was paying cash or financing. I told her I was pre-approved from my bank and all I needed was a signed bill of sale and I could have the money to them the next day. Luz told me she didn't think they would accept "outside financing" due to "everything going on" (meaning the covid pandemic). I told her I had never heard of a dealer not accepting money. She had to check with management if that "would be ok". To know ones surprise, it was. Luz brought me a bill of sale that was $2500 higher than what I had already calculated the price to be beforehand. She had added a $599 'process fee' as well as various options that I had not asked to have. When I pointed out the obvious gouging, she turned me over to a manager (Maddie). Maddie apologized for the "errors" that are "automatically applied" to their bills because "most of" their "clients want" them. I also told her about the lack of an inspection and she told me she had the truck scheduled for service the following service day. I was hesitant, but decided to move forward with the process. Maddie asked how I would be paying for the truck - even though Luz was told I had my own financing. Maddie told me they were partnered with my bank, but I'd have to fill out a credit application for approval. I told her I wouldn't be doing that, as I didn't want a hard pull on my (top tier) credit. She tried to convince me that "it doesn't work that way", which I know to be incorrect. I firmly told Maddie that I was pre-approved and would like to make a conditional deal on the results of an independent, brand specific inspection. I told her I would give a cash deposit, arrange and pay for the inspection myself. If that shop cleared the truck, we'd finish out the sale. I did this because there are many, many 1 star reviews about this dealership. Maddie told me that the deposit would be non-refundable if their shop gave it an approval. I told her I was uncomfortable with HER shop saying it was ok since this was an 'as-is' deal. She became visibly irritated and told me I could "go to any shop" I wanted but the "deposit would be non-refundable regardless" of what a shop out of her control said. To me, this was very shady. The reason I wanted an independent inspection was for that reason: her shop has a dog in this hunt. I tried several times to get Maddie to agree to a refundable deposit if (and only if) the independent shop cleared the truck - she would not budge. She also was very quick to tell me that if I didn't put a deposit down, they would sell the truck as that is their "business". Her exact quote was "we are here to sell cars. We can't make contingent contracts on maybes. If you want it, put down the deposit, and when it passes our inspection, it's yours." Ok. So, I left without putting a deposit down. I will not buy a truck without a pre-sale inspection from an independent shop. That's called due diligence. I have always had dealers agree to this contract in the past. If you have nothing to hide and are an ethical dealer, why would you have a problem with that? In the end, I wouldn't recommend this dealership to anyone. Please, do yourself a favor and not waste your time. Their prices may be lower (for non-BMW vehicles), but it couldnup costing you so much more.
Poor customer service
was sold a vehicle that was sold to another customer! I have been working with this dealership for about 3 weeks and I have to say I am extremely dissatisfied with the lack of customer service I have received. This has been by far the worst experience of my life. I finally decide on a vehicle and pay the down payment they take my money and tell me will let me know when the vehicle will be delivered. None of that happened after they got my money no word from them at all. I had to call the lm at least 3 to 4 times to see when the car will be delivered. Now granted my salesman told me that he would call me back in 5 or 10 minutes of course that never happened. So again I had to call back again and only to find out that the car was sold! My money was withdrawn after they knew the car was sold! So pissed off is not even a word I can say describe how I feel right. Then to insult me even more they "find" another one on there lot that is 3k more and send it to me! Who does that!?!? I wanted the original deal nothing more but no they decided to be greedy and go up 25 bucks on the note! Won't ever be doing business with BMW OF NASHVILLE AGAIN! And still have not been refunded!!
Best place to buy used in Nashville
Salesman (Mitch) that my wife and I had didn’t hassle or pressure us in any way. Very laid back and comfortable experience. Their financing Manager was awesome in cutting us a deal and making it work. Plus he was blasting KISS when we walked into his office. 🤘
Sold car out from under me.
Would give them a minus one if I could. I am from Chattanooga. I made an offer on a 2013 BMW. After they agreed they then accepted my credit card deposit. The salesman called back the next day and said that the car had sold for the full listed price. I guess it is about money not honor.
Outstanding Service
I am not a client, was passing through Nashville and needed assistance with new G05 X5. Service department was great: friendly, efficient fast. Could not be happier with them.
Bmw of Nashville and the Active Tank warranty repair
Kenneth did a masterful job of guiding me through my x5 warranty repair. It was done on time and skillfully. The outside of the car had been cleaned and the inside vacuumed. The only tiny misstep was AdBlue was spilled and not cleaned. It was easily remedied with a damp rag to remove the urea crystals. Overall a top notch facility.
X5
Everything was good except once a buying decision was made it took a long time to complete the process. All in all it took several hours. There was a lot of waiting involved.
The only thing worse than the paint quality is the service
I found a car I was interested in by looking at their website. After playing phone tag and texting all day, there was still no answer as to whether the car I wanted was still available. I was going to drive 2.5 hours just to look at it, and I wanted to make sure the car was available. I finally spoke with the salesman on the phone and we even agreed on a price, pending my inspection of the car. I asked him to hold the keys and that I would be there by 11am the next day. I drove 2.5 hours to see the car. I was greeted with "someone just drove the car and I think they are going to buy it." I was infuriated. He had made no effort to hold the car. We had even texted that morning while I was on my way. I decided to go ahead and look at it anyway, in case the sale fell through. I was shocked at the quality of this "Certified Pre-Owned" car. I have bought a CPO car from another BMW dealer before and the quality was top notch. This car had been painted in several places, with overspray EVERYWHERE. There was even a huge dent in the door and fender. It was completely unacceptable. I then walked over to another car and couldn't believe the paint quality on the rear bumper. On a $26,000 CPO BMW!! I've seen nicer cars at the sleazy corner car lot. It's obvious this dealership does not care about customer service or quality of their cars. I believe if you are going to pay a premium price for a premium car, you deserve quality and deserve to be treated better than you are at the DMV. As for the salesman not holding the keys while I drove 2.5 hours....he blamed it on "company policy." He mentioned no such policy on the phone. Either way, its unacceptable. Management should empower their sales team for circumstances like that, and the sales team should be honest enough to tell you they can't hold the keys. Bad all the way around. I went out of my way to show that I was serious about buying the car. While trying to defend himself, he blamed me for not putting a hold on the car with a $1000 credit card payment! He of course, mentioned no such option on the telephone.
Ask for John Bergeron - You'll be glad you did !!
John Bergeron was an absolute super star and, most importantly, a hassle free sale representative at BMW of Nashville. We just purchased our 2nd car from this place and wouldn't think of buying elsewhere. If in the market for a new or preowned BMW ask for John Bergeron - he is nothing short of awesome and I guarantee you'll be glad you did !!
Very good customer service
Even though BMW of Nashville did not have the part needed to repair my 2013 X5 35d they turned the car around quickly and provided a loaner car. I received a follow up call after the service was done. Everyone at the dealership were polite and professional.
Exactly what you expect from a representative of the manufacturer.
The customer service, mechanical service, and general product knowledge all around are up to the standard of the ultimate driving machines which they sell. I am a DIY'er and even though I don't bring my cars there for everything, they are always available to answer my technical questions (as frequent and ignorant as they sometimes are). Would definitely recommend to anyone!
BMW
Aw4esdome as always!!!!!!! Brandon is the best ever and I would not come there if he was not there! Joe is an incredible mechanic. Noni is the kindest person! I love coming there!
WORST SERVICE EVER
I would never recommend these people! I just recently purchased a Land Rover there, and was pushed out the door with no explanation when I left! To make it worse after realizing that I got home with 2 dead key fabs I have emailed them numerous times, and called as well. I have received no answer to my emails and every time I call the receptionist gives me an attitude then refers me to a voicemail box where NO MANAGER HAS BOTHERED TO CALL ME BACK!! They sent me off the lot with no air caps on my tires, 2 dead key fabs and worst of all my drive off tags expired a month ago!! They won't send me new ones and I haven't gotten a straight answer out of anyone on where my real tags are! By far the worst dealership to deal with in Nashville!
Service Review
I had a great experience! Tyler was helpful and truthful - he said it would take about 1 1/2 hours and he was spot on. My car was clean, the price was less than I had been told, and I drove away a happy customer.
Great Service
Its a Sonic dealership a so you get a great dealer service experience. The real reason they are five star is there service people. Brandon Burdette makes this service department and should be promoted.
x
I was able to schedule my appt. at a time convenient to me and received a loaner car. Brandon Burdette is great to work with. Good service visit and my few issues were taken care of.
Great Experience
This was, without a doubt, the finest car buying experience I have had - and I have been around a while. The sales person was great - very helpful and not high pressured. My research assured me that the price for the new vehicle and the trade-in value of my old car were fair. I would have no hesitation in buying a future vehicle from BMW of Nashville.
BMW Service
Courteous and Excellent service. On time as committed.
BMW of Nashville, always service with a smile
These folks are the best, from the guys in the service bay who greet you when you drive in; my service advisor, Karen Gerow, always greets me by name, we even chat about places in Panama City Beach where we both enjoy spending time. It's not just business, it's customer service at it's best!
BMW of Nashville
Excellent job with my scheduled maintenance. Quick, complete, courteous, car washed and Windows streak free.
Great Service!
Took my car in for some warranty work at dealership. As promised, they gave me a loaner BMW for the day which was great! In the afternoon they called saying that everything was completed and the car was ready to go (and washed and vacuumed as well!) Drove the loaner back in the evening and picked up the car - as simple as that! Service was professional and courteous as usual. Thank you BMW of Nashville!
