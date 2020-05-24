sales Rating

I was looking for a used truck for my farm. I found a used 2014 Ram 1500 Big Horn while searching. I contacted them through their website to do a test drive. After arriving for the test drive, I was handed off a few times until I finally was assigned to Luz. While driving the vehicle, I noticed a couple of issues. One was an error "911 Vehicle phone requires service" message. There was also some vibration in the steering and a large amount of road noise. When I asked about this, I was told the vehicle had not been through their service department for an inspection, as they had just gotten the truck the afternoon before. So, this dealership was selling a vehicle they didn't even know would pass (or not) a basic safety inspection. When it came time to discuss purchasing, Luz told me it would have to be inspected but we could do a conditional contract to ensure the truck was mine. I told her that would be fine. She asked if I was paying cash or financing. I told her I was pre-approved from my bank and all I needed was a signed bill of sale and I could have the money to them the next day. Luz told me she didn't think they would accept "outside financing" due to "everything going on" (meaning the covid pandemic). I told her I had never heard of a dealer not accepting money. She had to check with management if that "would be ok". To know ones surprise, it was. Luz brought me a bill of sale that was $2500 higher than what I had already calculated the price to be beforehand. She had added a $599 'process fee' as well as various options that I had not asked to have. When I pointed out the obvious gouging, she turned me over to a manager (Maddie). Maddie apologized for the "errors" that are "automatically applied" to their bills because "most of" their "clients want" them. I also told her about the lack of an inspection and she told me she had the truck scheduled for service the following service day. I was hesitant, but decided to move forward with the process. Maddie asked how I would be paying for the truck - even though Luz was told I had my own financing. Maddie told me they were partnered with my bank, but I'd have to fill out a credit application for approval. I told her I wouldn't be doing that, as I didn't want a hard pull on my (top tier) credit. She tried to convince me that "it doesn't work that way", which I know to be incorrect. I firmly told Maddie that I was pre-approved and would like to make a conditional deal on the results of an independent, brand specific inspection. I told her I would give a cash deposit, arrange and pay for the inspection myself. If that shop cleared the truck, we'd finish out the sale. I did this because there are many, many 1 star reviews about this dealership. Maddie told me that the deposit would be non-refundable if their shop gave it an approval. I told her I was uncomfortable with HER shop saying it was ok since this was an 'as-is' deal. She became visibly irritated and told me I could "go to any shop" I wanted but the "deposit would be non-refundable regardless" of what a shop out of her control said. To me, this was very shady. The reason I wanted an independent inspection was for that reason: her shop has a dog in this hunt. I tried several times to get Maddie to agree to a refundable deposit if (and only if) the independent shop cleared the truck - she would not budge. She also was very quick to tell me that if I didn't put a deposit down, they would sell the truck as that is their "business". Her exact quote was "we are here to sell cars. We can't make contingent contracts on maybes. If you want it, put down the deposit, and when it passes our inspection, it's yours." Ok. So, I left without putting a deposit down. I will not buy a truck without a pre-sale inspection from an independent shop. That's called due diligence. I have always had dealers agree to this contract in the past. If you have nothing to hide and are an ethical dealer, why would you have a problem with that? In the end, I wouldn't recommend this dealership to anyone. Please, do yourself a favor and not waste your time. Their prices may be lower (for non-BMW vehicles), but it couldnup costing you so much more. Read more