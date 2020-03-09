sales Rating

To say that my experience with this business was excellent, is an understatement. I was in the market for a pickup truck and ran across a very nice vehicle online, at this dealer. I am always stressed and anxious when working with dealers and frankly, despise the experience. Well, the team at Auto Collection changed my view. There are good people in auto sales and the entire team is top notch. I would call out one person that helped us, but in reality, it was more like six. From the person who moves vehicles and cleans, to sales, to finance, they were all great. They were all very helpful and knowledgeable and I really couldn’t tell who actually sold the vehicle to us. Reality, they all did! The deal was done while chatting on the couches in the lounge. Hands down, the most comfortable, no stress, best vehicle buying experience I’ve ever had. I was able to get more options and better package on this vehicle than the one I was looking at from a dealer across town. Also, got this vehicle at a much better price. They stood behind everything they said they would and took care of a couple of minor issues (cosmetics) with no questions asked. I am a local to this community and didn’t realize such a gem was right in my back yard. My sister has also purchased here and had an excellent experience too. Looks like our family has found the team that we will be using for years to come. Keep up the good work and glad to have you in my community. Read more