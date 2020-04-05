Greg Miles was extremely helpful; first time buying a car and he made sure I felt comfortable and got the best deal through out the entire process with no pressure. Brigg in finance helped to make sure I understood all of my options, and went out of his way to make what could have been a complicated situation easy. Would highly recommend this dealership!
I love in Huntsville and had bad experiences with Mercedes Huntsville. I am not the only one because I fortunately know other people that had similar experience there. Someone recommended me to come to Nashville!!! Within 5 minutes of arriving I had a complete opposite experience than ones of Huntsville!!! Professional, great customer service etc etc . Jason in Service department was amazing and great to see the customer service he provided!!!! Would drive here again for this type of customer service!! Kudos
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Found online a used 2015 Dodge Dart for my son at a good price. The dealer was a 5 hour drive , but my son liked the color and options & price & it was from a reputable dealer in Nashville. The car had 5 speed manual transmission, When we test drove the clutch was slipping, but dealer had their mechanic look it & said they would knock another couple hundred off the price & we could get it replaced when we got home. Car broke down 1/2 way home (2 1/2 hour away ). Had to be towed the rest of the way. When local shop (not the dealer) looked at it quoted $2,400 to replace. I txt & emailed the dealer but never heard anything back. Its now been over 2 months & I still don't have the tag & registration? Ended up replacing clutch myself (quoted price was too high) took 2 weeks and over $1,000 in parts.
I don't know if salesman lied on purpose to sell the car or just din't know??
Marcus provided excellent service and worked hard to help me figure out how I could get the exact car I wanted. I love the car, I received great service making the purchase, and I plan to return anytime my car needs servicing in the future. Overall an excellent experience.
Amazing Group. Chris Popin has excellent customer service skills! He guided me through the entire process and even followed up after the deal was done! I’ve dealt with several Mercedes Benz dealerships and hands down I must say Mercedes-Benz of Nashville is wonderful! I highly recommend Chris and the dealership!
Chris Popin (Client Advisor) and Kirt Kuhn (Internet Sales Manager) were outstanding. They were very professional, respectful, patient, and ensured our experience was a positive and productive one. We received a great deal and drove back to Ft Knox, KY with a beautiful C300. Definitely recommend this dealer and specially Chris and Kirt to handle your next Mercedes new purchase!!
Chris Popin was exceptional and provided attentive and professional service and advice during our most recent purchase. We travelled from Ft Knox, KY to Nashville to find the car we were searching for. Highly recommend this dealer!
Very disappointed!
We had a check engine light come on while visiting Nashville and good it to Mercedes of Nashville for servicing.
After the diagnostic was completed they determined it was a thermostat replacement and quoted me $900 for the repair. I called my hometown Mercedes dealer to see what they would charge for the same repair and they quoted $450.
Because I was from out of town I was CLEARLY taken advantage of by this Dealer. Once confronted by me on the pricing I escalated and got them to price match my dealer.
This is not what I expect from MB. I've owned Benz's for 25 years and this awas a very bad way for them to treat a loyal customer.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Our service reminded me of The Four Seasons, the ultimate in service when it comes to hotel chains. Chris Popin and his sales team made us feel welcome and at ease with what is typically and stressful experience. He found us a great car and our trade in car value was market priced and fair.
I had a great experience with Chris Popin buying a used VW GTI. He made sure all my questions and concerns were answered and especially made it seem less since this was an out of state buy. Very knowledgeable, quick to respond - I would definitely buy from him again! Thanks Chris, I am in love with my new car!!
If you’re interested in a vehicle, definitely go to Mercedes Benz of Nashville. Chris Popin will definitely take great care if you. I traveled all the way from SC to purchase my vehicle. Chris is very knowledgeable when it comes to Mercedes Benz. He knows all of the features. He’s also fair, kind and patient. He helped me find my DREAM car. It literally had EVERYTHING I wanted. After my purchase, he still checks in to make sure everything is going well with my vehicle. I usually don’t leave positive reviews, but he’s awesome. You won’t be disappointed!
Great! The least stereotypical car sales experience ever.
by themaxb on 09/16/2019
I had an idea of what I wanted and emailed the dealership. Christopher Popin replied and was very responsive to my questions. I stopped in the dealership for a test drive and there was no "sales pitch." It was relaxed and Chris is very friendly. After having poor experiences with competing dealerships in town I went for it. Excellent customer service and a competitive price too. Thanks, Chris.
I went into Mercedes Benz Nashville eager to check out a couple of cars I saw online. When I got there, Chris Popin greeted me and showed me a few different options, allowing me to take my time on a decision and exhaust all options as I was on a budget. He was patient, friendly, and really made the process smooth and simple. I got an awesome deal and I left worry free and excited. Everyone was so kind and helpful. 100% would recommend this dealership!
After doing my homework and finding what I thought was was the best deal. I stopped by Mercedes-Benz of Nashville and found the same vehicle in a different color that we liked better. Chris Popin, our Sales Consultant, walked us through the purchase process without the usual hassle. And, we got a better deal!!
Chris was great to work with, he answered all of our questions, we never felt rushed or pushed - great service. We will be seeing him again for our next purchase. We also got a very fair trade credit at this dealership.
Mercedes-Benz of Nashville first opened its doors in 2003 as a state-of-the art dealership just minutes south of Nashville, deep within the heart of Middle Tennessee. We're a dealership dedicated to offering the best new Mercedes-Benz and used luxury cars. We also believe in giving back to the community when and where we can. At Mercedes-Benz of Nashville, we stay focused on the things that truly matter: respect, honesty, and integrity. As a result, we have the pleasure of serving the fine people of Middle Tennessee, folks we're proud to call our friends, family, and neighbors, and we wouldn't have it any other way.
