sales Rating

Found online a used 2015 Dodge Dart for my son at a good price. The dealer was a 5 hour drive , but my son liked the color and options & price & it was from a reputable dealer in Nashville. The car had 5 speed manual transmission, When we test drove the clutch was slipping, but dealer had their mechanic look it & said they would knock another couple hundred off the price & we could get it replaced when we got home. Car broke down 1/2 way home (2 1/2 hour away ). Had to be towed the rest of the way. When local shop (not the dealer) looked at it quoted $2,400 to replace. I txt & emailed the dealer but never heard anything back. Its now been over 2 months & I still don't have the tag & registration? Ended up replacing clutch myself (quoted price was too high) took 2 weeks and over $1,000 in parts. I don't know if salesman lied on purpose to sell the car or just din't know?? Read more