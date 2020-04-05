Mercedes-Benz of Nashville

630 Bakers Bridge Ave, Franklin, TN 37067
(844) 801-9855
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Nashville

4.6
Overall Rating
(36)
Recommend: Yes (33) No (3)
sales Rating

Highly Recommend

by Hannah on 05/04/2020

Greg Miles was extremely helpful; first time buying a car and he made sure I felt comfortable and got the best deal through out the entire process with no pressure. Brigg in finance helped to make sure I understood all of my options, and went out of his way to make what could have been a complicated situation easy. Would highly recommend this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Val McC on 09/18/2020

George Lund is the best! Everything we needed checked got checked, and some others that were found after beginning. He makes the experience painless and answers all concerns. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Traveled here for Great Customer Service

by Chris B on 08/18/2020

I love in Huntsville and had bad experiences with Mercedes Huntsville. I am not the only one because I fortunately know other people that had similar experience there. Someone recommended me to come to Nashville!!! Within 5 minutes of arriving I had a complete opposite experience than ones of Huntsville!!! Professional, great customer service etc etc . Jason in Service department was amazing and great to see the customer service he provided!!!! Would drive here again for this type of customer service!! Kudos

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Used car broke down & did not make it home

by unhappy on 07/15/2020

Found online a used 2015 Dodge Dart for my son at a good price. The dealer was a 5 hour drive , but my son liked the color and options & price & it was from a reputable dealer in Nashville. The car had 5 speed manual transmission, When we test drove the clutch was slipping, but dealer had their mechanic look it & said they would knock another couple hundred off the price & we could get it replaced when we got home. Car broke down 1/2 way home (2 1/2 hour away ). Had to be towed the rest of the way. When local shop (not the dealer) looked at it quoted $2,400 to replace. I txt & emailed the dealer but never heard anything back. Its now been over 2 months & I still don't have the tag & registration? Ended up replacing clutch myself (quoted price was too high) took 2 weeks and over $1,000 in parts. I don't know if salesman lied on purpose to sell the car or just din't know??

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

1 Comments

service Rating

Donna Shinholster

by Donna Shin on 05/03/2020

My experience at the Mercedes dealer is always the best. All the staff showed me so much, love each and every time I take my car for services. I'm always very, please with the services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Bought a used E350 AMG from Marcus Roberts

by Amos Bailey on 02/12/2020

Marcus provided excellent service and worked hard to help me figure out how I could get the exact car I wanted. I love the car, I received great service making the purchase, and I plan to return anytime my car needs servicing in the future. Overall an excellent experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Car Buying Experience

by Dan J on 01/12/2020

The entire car buying experience was one of the better experiences I have had in purchasing a car. Chris Popins is focused on customer service and not high pressure sales. Highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing Group. Excellent customer service skills!

by Farah Amir on 12/13/2019

Amazing Group. Chris Popin has excellent customer service skills! He guided me through the entire process and even followed up after the deal was done! I’ve dealt with several Mercedes Benz dealerships and hands down I must say Mercedes-Benz of Nashville is wonderful! I highly recommend Chris and the dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Outstanding Experience

by L Medina on 12/03/2019

Chris Popin (Client Advisor) and Kirt Kuhn (Internet Sales Manager) were outstanding. They were very professional, respectful, patient, and ensured our experience was a positive and productive one. We received a great deal and drove back to Ft Knox, KY with a beautiful C300. Definitely recommend this dealer and specially Chris and Kirt to handle your next Mercedes new purchase!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Outstanding Experience

by L Medina on 12/03/2019

sales Rating

Found our Mercedes

by Carlos from Ft Knox on 12/03/2019

Chris Popin was exceptional and provided attentive and professional service and advice during our most recent purchase. We travelled from Ft Knox, KY to Nashville to find the car we were searching for. Highly recommend this dealer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Service and Professionalism

by Found our Mercedes on 12/03/2019

service Rating

Sevice event

by Mike Benz on 11/29/2019

Very disappointed! We had a check engine light come on while visiting Nashville and good it to Mercedes of Nashville for servicing. After the diagnostic was completed they determined it was a thermostat replacement and quoted me $900 for the repair. I called my hometown Mercedes dealer to see what they would charge for the same repair and they quoted $450. Because I was from out of town I was CLEARLY taken advantage of by this Dealer. Once confronted by me on the pricing I escalated and got them to price match my dealer. This is not what I expect from MB. I've owned Benz's for 25 years and this awas a very bad way for them to treat a loyal customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Four Seasons of Car Dealerships

by drb1371 on 11/17/2019

Our service reminded me of The Four Seasons, the ultimate in service when it comes to hotel chains. Chris Popin and his sales team made us feel welcome and at ease with what is typically and stressful experience. He found us a great car and our trade in car value was market priced and fair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Chris Popin was a great to work with!

by Brooke on 10/12/2019

I had a great experience with Chris Popin buying a used VW GTI. He made sure all my questions and concerns were answered and especially made it seem less since this was an out of state buy. Very knowledgeable, quick to respond - I would definitely buy from him again! Thanks Chris, I am in love with my new car!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

GO SEE CHRIS POPIN - Mercedes Benz of Nashville

by Ciera on 09/16/2019

If you’re interested in a vehicle, definitely go to Mercedes Benz of Nashville. Chris Popin will definitely take great care if you. I traveled all the way from SC to purchase my vehicle. Chris is very knowledgeable when it comes to Mercedes Benz. He knows all of the features. He’s also fair, kind and patient. He helped me find my DREAM car. It literally had EVERYTHING I wanted. After my purchase, he still checks in to make sure everything is going well with my vehicle. I usually don’t leave positive reviews, but he’s awesome. You won’t be disappointed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great! The least stereotypical car sales experience ever.

by themaxb on 09/16/2019

I had an idea of what I wanted and emailed the dealership. Christopher Popin replied and was very responsive to my questions. I stopped in the dealership for a test drive and there was no "sales pitch." It was relaxed and Chris is very friendly. After having poor experiences with competing dealerships in town I went for it. Excellent customer service and a competitive price too. Thanks, Chris.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Got Exactly What I Wanted!

by rachlynnlee on 08/31/2019

I went into Mercedes Benz Nashville eager to check out a couple of cars I saw online. When I got there, Chris Popin greeted me and showed me a few different options, allowing me to take my time on a decision and exhaust all options as I was on a budget. He was patient, friendly, and really made the process smooth and simple. I got an awesome deal and I left worry free and excited. Everyone was so kind and helpful. 100% would recommend this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Service

by Lexieh on 08/31/2019

Chris Popin was amazing to work with! If you are looking for an honest, friendly and professional guy then this is your go to man!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best Deal

by DMH1973 on 08/22/2019

After doing my homework and finding what I thought was was the best deal. I stopped by Mercedes-Benz of Nashville and found the same vehicle in a different color that we liked better. Chris Popin, our Sales Consultant, walked us through the purchase process without the usual hassle. And, we got a better deal!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by JeffB on 08/12/2019

Chris was great to work with, he answered all of our questions, we never felt rushed or pushed - great service. We will be seeing him again for our next purchase. We also got a very fair trade credit at this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

Mercedes-Benz of Nashville first opened its doors in 2003 as a state-of-the art dealership just minutes south of Nashville, deep within the heart of Middle Tennessee. We're a dealership dedicated to offering the best new Mercedes-Benz and used luxury cars. We also believe in giving back to the community when and where we can. At Mercedes-Benz of Nashville, we stay focused on the things that truly matter: respect, honesty, and integrity. As a result, we have the pleasure of serving the fine people of Middle Tennessee, folks we're proud to call our friends, family, and neighbors, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

