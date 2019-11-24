sales Rating

This was the absolute worst car buying experience I have ever had with any dealership ever. Prior to driving 2 hours to Nashville Audi, I had negotiated the deal for an Audi Q5. I explained my situation: closing on a house in 10 days / deploying to Kuwait in 30 days. I explained that it was imperative to have loan documents process for home closing and title processed in time to register/tag the vehicle prior to deployment to Kuwait. I purchased the vehicle on 5 Aug 2014. Sales rep, finance officer and everyone at the dealership were very supportive of my situation until the day after I drove off the lot. After 5 days, my mortgage company called the auto loan bank to record the payment details for the home closing; however, there was no record of a car loan having been issued. I contacted the dealership and talked to sales rep and then finance officer who stated that "normally the documents are processed within 2-3 business days, etc". I continued to press for confirmation that the loan documents had been processed, and was finally referred to someone that was able to confirm the loan documents had NOT been sent, but stated that they would be sent the next business day. After 10 days, the loan had still not been issued, I had to delay the closing on the house to allow the mortgage company to recalculate my loan/income ratio using both the car loan for the Audi Q5 that had not been processed and also the car loan on my trade in which had not been paid off by Audi yet. After 19 days, I again called Audi Nashville to check the status. After being transferred around, given other numbers to call, leaving messages and then following up after no one returned my calls, I finally reached someone that told me she was sending the title to the city DMV via overnight express and it would arrive the next day. 20 days after the car purchase, I contacted DMV and received confirmation that the title had arrived and I could pick up tags, etc. On day 24 after purchasing the vehicle, I went to DMV to pick-up tags and was told that AUDI NASHVILLE HAD REQUESTED THE TITLE BE RETURNED TO THE DEALERSHIP. I frantically contacted Audi Nashville and finally reached the general manager who told me that they had requested the title be returned because the bank issuing the loan required proof of my residency. I was furious. It is simply unbelievable that 24 days after I purchased the vehicle the loan bank suddenly realized they needed proof of residency. I asked Audi Nashville when the bank had requested proof of residency and why it had taken them so long to notify me. They responded with gibberish answers and evaded the question. On 31 Aug 2014, when I was required to depart for my deployment, I had still not received confirmation from DMV that the title was received and as a result spent my final day prior to deployment obtaining "power of attorney" in order to have someone register the vehicle at DMV and obtain license plates. During this entire process, each person who I talked to at Audi Nashville, from the sales rep to the finance manager to the dealership general manager, made me feel like I was imposing on their time and that my follow up was an unwelcome inconvenience on them. There was little attempt to assist me, my calls were generally not returned and once I was transferred past the receptionist, I was generally treated rudely. No one ever acknowledged any concern for my situation or any regret for their failure to process basic purchase and loan documentation in a timely manner. As I have found in other online reviews of this dealership, my experience is not an isolated occurrence. I would strongly recommend NOT purchasing from Audi Nashville. Read more