I purchased a used 2012 Buick Lacrosse from Plaza Chrysler on Saturday, June 30, 2018. As the car had an A/C issue, I wanted to leave a deposit on it and finalize the deal on Monday because that's when I was told it would be ready. I'm sure this was an assumption that it should be a simple repair. The Sales Manager asked that since it was the last working day of the month if I would go ahead and finalize the deal that day to help them reach their months' goal. Reluctantly, I agreed and paid for it. I've been in sales most of my life and understood the reason. I didn't hear from anyone Monday and called the salesman and was told that they had to go to Columbia to pick up a new compressor. I continued to call every day that entire week and there always seemed to be an issue with the repair. I even took two hours of my day and drove there one afternoon from Irmo to see for myself what was happening. Eventually, I picked the car up the following Monday, July 9th, and was told the repair was complete. I have a copy of the R.O. #27780 stating that a new compressor and expansion valve were replaced. Not knowing the car that well, I assumed it was fixed but the A/C was still taking what I felt was longer than normal to blow cold air. In the beginning after picking the car up, the air would eventually get fairly cool but not cold. In the next few weeks, it became more apparent to us that it was not fixed. My wife picked up two of her friends to attend a function and the air never got cold and just blew lukewarm air in 98 degrees weather. I sent an email to the service manager August 10th sharing my negative situation with my vehicle that their service department kept for an entire week and told me the AC was fixed and running properly. I never heard back from him. My salesman "coincidentally" called me the morning after I sent the email to the service manager and said he was just checking in with me to see how things were going. I explained to him that the same exact problem still existed. He told me I was certainly welcome to bring it back and the service department would check it out. I thanked him but immediately refused as this would be the same service department that kept it for a week and said it was fixed. It didn't help that I lived over an hour away and no longer had any faith in their service department. On September 21, 2018 I took the car to a local shop close to my home and ended up spending $1360.62 for the replacement of a NEW COMPRESSOR and drier element. The A/C is working perfectly now and it's very obvious that Plaza Chrysler absolutely never fixed it. On October 2, 2018, I took the car in for it's first oil change since I had purchased it. The facility came and got me in the waiting room and asked if I would please come out to the service bay and take a look at something. They showed me that both rear tires were severely worn almost to the steel on the sides of the tires that were facing inward and could not be seen very easily unless I was underneath looking at them. I ended up having a new set of tires installed along with a full alignment. I paid $928.82 for that. After shelling out $2289.44 for fixing problems that supposedly did not exist, I would never recommend Plaza Chrysler of Orangeburg to anyone.