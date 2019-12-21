sales Rating

When I first went to the dealership, I bought a 2005 745 LI. The car was just coming in so I had to wait for two weeks before I could even get the car. They said that they were going to run checks on the car and clean it up. Took 2 weeks. When they finally met me with my car, I drove the car for two days and it wouldn't start. They sent a tow truck to pick it up from my home and gave me something else to drive. That took two more weeks. Then I got my car back and the car started smoking and making noises like it didn't want to start. So they took the car back for repair. By that time I'm completely upset with the way the car is running. I called many many times to speak to the store manager and he would never speak to me. Finally I contact someone who was share owner of the business for assistance. She had someone call me back within the hour. They told me to come back they had a 2006 750 LI with less miles waiting for me. Well I went back and bought that vehicle which they charged me more money for and bumped up my payments. This car ran good for about a few months and then all the problems started. I still have this car and it has never ran right since I purchased it. I wish I could go back in time, and never bought the car from this company. It's very sad how they take advantage of people and mislead us when we are spending our hard earned money on these vehicle. The least they could do is give me my money's worth. Well, in conclusion, I would never recommend anyone to buy a vehicle from this company. The cars are LEMONS!!!!! I'm a dissatisfied customer completely!!!!! Read more