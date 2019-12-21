Century BMW

Visit dealer’s website 
2934 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC 29607
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Century BMW

2.3
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
43 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Sales review

by Jim Bullard on 12/21/2019

This is the way car buying should be. These folks are easy to deal with and get you in and out without a hassle. From their internet team to the sales rep, Eroll, they are extremely professional, with great follow through. I would highly recommend them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

No service followup

by RichardKruczek on 08/21/2019

This is my second BMW and first bought at Century. The sales people were the only ones to call me back but once I made my purchase not one person answered or returned a phone call. I service department is absolutely horrible. Again once you make your purchase not one person will call back or answer their phone. I live 1.5 hours from the dealership so it is important that I speak with someone to explain my issue so I don't make a needless trip. They don't seem to care about their customers after the sale is made. From top to bottom personnel is terrible. I would fire all the staff and start over. When I was in CT I had much better service. Maybe it is just the southern way of doing business, I can only guess.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Service Department - 2 Thumbs Down!!!

by patton424 on 05/06/2019

I've been using Century BMW for 11 years and not because of the great service department either. Only because they're the only dealership in the Greenville area. I can go on and on with my poor and aggravating experiences but the latest is 2 hr wait for a scheduled oil appointment. Of course I couldn't wait so I left and paid $90 at Firestone. I'm asking myself what is the sense in buying an expensive maintenance free car when you cannot maintain it with BMW. Disappointed again!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Always great service

by Wcmcclintock on 01/04/2017

I had my my 535i in for service yesterday and they took care of everything in a prompt, friendly manner. Jim Rohrer is always great to deal with- knowledgable, professional and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Pres/CEO

by smichael61 on 12/19/2016

Everything was very smooth and the loaner was ready when I got there. It made for a really good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

service experience

by ltclindahugo on 12/06/2016

It was terrific! Very nice waiting area with plenty of amenities.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Airbag Recall Service

by MyGermanBaby on 10/29/2016

The service staff was thorough and professional. My representative took extra time to explain all aspects of the repair as well as any other issues he found within my car. Most helpful! Century BMW is first class!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

X3 Service

by ngen508 on 08/25/2016

Overall, very positive experience. Would highly recommend this dealership for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Always fast!

by monthoneuki on 07/08/2016

Always done before time. It was extremely busy the day I brought my car in (without an appointment) and they still squized me in!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Perfect service

by Edmiller107 on 07/02/2016

They continue to exceed my expectations.... Did a great job... Jim, my service advisor personally followed through.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Service

by mayysuen on 06/30/2016

My experience with Pat Lennox at Century BMW was effortless and professional. He was knowledgeable, accommodating and easy to work with. I never once felt pressured in making my decision to purchase my new vehicle. Highly recommend!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Dissatisfied Customer

by Bad_Business01 on 06/27/2016

When I first went to the dealership, I bought a 2005 745 LI. The car was just coming in so I had to wait for two weeks before I could even get the car. They said that they were going to run checks on the car and clean it up. Took 2 weeks. When they finally met me with my car, I drove the car for two days and it wouldn't start. They sent a tow truck to pick it up from my home and gave me something else to drive. That took two more weeks. Then I got my car back and the car started smoking and making noises like it didn't want to start. So they took the car back for repair. By that time I'm completely upset with the way the car is running. I called many many times to speak to the store manager and he would never speak to me. Finally I contact someone who was share owner of the business for assistance. She had someone call me back within the hour. They told me to come back they had a 2006 750 LI with less miles waiting for me. Well I went back and bought that vehicle which they charged me more money for and bumped up my payments. This car ran good for about a few months and then all the problems started. I still have this car and it has never ran right since I purchased it. I wish I could go back in time, and never bought the car from this company. It's very sad how they take advantage of people and mislead us when we are spending our hard earned money on these vehicle. The least they could do is give me my money's worth. Well, in conclusion, I would never recommend anyone to buy a vehicle from this company. The cars are LEMONS!!!!! I'm a dissatisfied customer completely!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Courteous & Competent

by TP40BMW on 06/24/2016

After the dealership got its telephone system back on-line in the morning, it was smooth sailing from start to finish in getting my BMW's needs resolved. I was very pleased with the results and the charge was much less than I had anticipated!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

First Time BMW Owner Service Experience with Century BMW

by mrjpk1080 on 06/17/2016

I recently had my car serviced at Century BMW for a windshield replacement. I purchased my first BMW a few weeks ago and have been loving it so far. While driving on 85, a dump truck merged on the highway. I kept my distance, but it was too late. An inch rock bullet hit the windshield and cracked it. Thankfully, in SC glass replacement is free. I will admit, I am fairly particular about my car. I def. had some anxiety going into this replacement as I knew there was a lot that could potential get damaged with this kind of an install. After setting up my appointment with Jim, I dropped the car of and was promised it the next day. Not only was I impressed that they could overnight the parts and have it ready the next day, but it would cost absolutely nothing. I kept my fingers crossed that everything would be fine, and waited until the call the next day to pick up the car. Upon arrival, everything looked perfect! All window moldings where installed correctly and seated properly, they wiped down the glass, no scratches or scuffs, literally perfect. I have come away very impressed with the Service side of Century BMW. Jim was extremely nice and promptly texted me with updates which was a nice gesture. They couldn't have done a better job and I came away completely satisfied. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by jamesER on 06/17/2016

I know that the cost is higher at the dealership, but you get highly trained technicians, first class service and the record support for these high tech cars is important.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Amazing Customer Service

by aliaylmer on 05/28/2016

I always find car buying a long stressful experience. Century BMW went above and beyond any of my expectations. They were informative with out making me feel pressured to purchase. I worked with Nathan Wilson sales advisor and love my new BMW. The best decision I have made.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

10,000 miles service

by rfreeman1948 on 05/27/2016

car was not vacuumed,radio blasting when got in it.water running off it.seat out of wack.drove and hour for yhis services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Bait and switch

by jcollins26 on 05/18/2016

Horrible experience. Service department quoted a 1 year extended warranty for our 2013 X5 (bought new at Century) that would cover oil and filter service on 4/28. My wife returned to pick up car and was told the 1 year was not available. She tried to contact me about 2 year warranty but I was unavailable. Instead of allowing her time to decide she was pressured into paying a $727.83 bill that Century will not apply to the cost of the 2 year warranty. You can't treat customers like dirt. We will never use Century again. The GM was made aware of the situation and offered my some credit for tires. We buy tires from a locally owned tire store business that is fair and reasonable.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fast work

by Monthoneuki on 05/09/2016

Wasn't expecting it to be done that fast! Jim is one of the best service advisors.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Car Service Due Check

by BampinIV on 05/06/2016

Experience was great . Car was finished in timely mannor with no issues and the outside was cleaned !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Awesome Service Staff

by M6_Driver on 04/18/2016

Jonathan Shaffer was very knowledgable and a pleasure to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
101 cars in stock
0 new87 used14 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes