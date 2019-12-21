Sales review
by 12/21/2019on
This is the way car buying should be. These folks are easy to deal with and get you in and out without a hassle. From their internet team to the sales rep, Eroll, they are extremely professional, with great follow through. I would highly recommend them!
No service followup
by 08/21/2019on
This is my second BMW and first bought at Century. The sales people were the only ones to call me back but once I made my purchase not one person answered or returned a phone call. I service department is absolutely horrible. Again once you make your purchase not one person will call back or answer their phone. I live 1.5 hours from the dealership so it is important that I speak with someone to explain my issue so I don't make a needless trip. They don't seem to care about their customers after the sale is made. From top to bottom personnel is terrible. I would fire all the staff and start over. When I was in CT I had much better service. Maybe it is just the southern way of doing business, I can only guess.
1 Comments
Service Department - 2 Thumbs Down!!!
by 05/06/2019on
I've been using Century BMW for 11 years and not because of the great service department either. Only because they're the only dealership in the Greenville area. I can go on and on with my poor and aggravating experiences but the latest is 2 hr wait for a scheduled oil appointment. Of course I couldn't wait so I left and paid $90 at Firestone. I'm asking myself what is the sense in buying an expensive maintenance free car when you cannot maintain it with BMW. Disappointed again!!
1 Comments
Always great service
by 01/04/2017on
I had my my 535i in for service yesterday and they took care of everything in a prompt, friendly manner. Jim Rohrer is always great to deal with- knowledgable, professional and friendly.
Pres/CEO
by 12/19/2016on
Everything was very smooth and the loaner was ready when I got there. It made for a really good experience.
service experience
by 12/06/2016on
It was terrific! Very nice waiting area with plenty of amenities.
Airbag Recall Service
by 10/29/2016on
The service staff was thorough and professional. My representative took extra time to explain all aspects of the repair as well as any other issues he found within my car. Most helpful! Century BMW is first class!
X3 Service
by 08/25/2016on
Overall, very positive experience. Would highly recommend this dealership for service.
Always fast!
by 07/08/2016on
Always done before time. It was extremely busy the day I brought my car in (without an appointment) and they still squized me in!
Perfect service
by 07/02/2016on
They continue to exceed my expectations.... Did a great job... Jim, my service advisor personally followed through.
Great Service
by 06/30/2016on
My experience with Pat Lennox at Century BMW was effortless and professional. He was knowledgeable, accommodating and easy to work with. I never once felt pressured in making my decision to purchase my new vehicle. Highly recommend!!
Dissatisfied Customer
by 06/27/2016on
When I first went to the dealership, I bought a 2005 745 LI. The car was just coming in so I had to wait for two weeks before I could even get the car. They said that they were going to run checks on the car and clean it up. Took 2 weeks. When they finally met me with my car, I drove the car for two days and it wouldn't start. They sent a tow truck to pick it up from my home and gave me something else to drive. That took two more weeks. Then I got my car back and the car started smoking and making noises like it didn't want to start. So they took the car back for repair. By that time I'm completely upset with the way the car is running. I called many many times to speak to the store manager and he would never speak to me. Finally I contact someone who was share owner of the business for assistance. She had someone call me back within the hour. They told me to come back they had a 2006 750 LI with less miles waiting for me. Well I went back and bought that vehicle which they charged me more money for and bumped up my payments. This car ran good for about a few months and then all the problems started. I still have this car and it has never ran right since I purchased it. I wish I could go back in time, and never bought the car from this company. It's very sad how they take advantage of people and mislead us when we are spending our hard earned money on these vehicle. The least they could do is give me my money's worth. Well, in conclusion, I would never recommend anyone to buy a vehicle from this company. The cars are LEMONS!!!!! I'm a dissatisfied customer completely!!!!!
Courteous & Competent
by 06/24/2016on
After the dealership got its telephone system back on-line in the morning, it was smooth sailing from start to finish in getting my BMW's needs resolved. I was very pleased with the results and the charge was much less than I had anticipated!
First Time BMW Owner Service Experience with Century BMW
by 06/17/2016on
I recently had my car serviced at Century BMW for a windshield replacement. I purchased my first BMW a few weeks ago and have been loving it so far. While driving on 85, a dump truck merged on the highway. I kept my distance, but it was too late. An inch rock bullet hit the windshield and cracked it. Thankfully, in SC glass replacement is free. I will admit, I am fairly particular about my car. I def. had some anxiety going into this replacement as I knew there was a lot that could potential get damaged with this kind of an install. After setting up my appointment with Jim, I dropped the car of and was promised it the next day. Not only was I impressed that they could overnight the parts and have it ready the next day, but it would cost absolutely nothing. I kept my fingers crossed that everything would be fine, and waited until the call the next day to pick up the car. Upon arrival, everything looked perfect! All window moldings where installed correctly and seated properly, they wiped down the glass, no scratches or scuffs, literally perfect. I have come away very impressed with the Service side of Century BMW. Jim was extremely nice and promptly texted me with updates which was a nice gesture. They couldn't have done a better job and I came away completely satisfied. Thank you!
Great Service
by 06/17/2016on
I know that the cost is higher at the dealership, but you get highly trained technicians, first class service and the record support for these high tech cars is important.
Amazing Customer Service
by 05/28/2016on
I always find car buying a long stressful experience. Century BMW went above and beyond any of my expectations. They were informative with out making me feel pressured to purchase. I worked with Nathan Wilson sales advisor and love my new BMW. The best decision I have made.
10,000 miles service
by 05/27/2016on
car was not vacuumed,radio blasting when got in it.water running off it.seat out of wack.drove and hour for yhis services.
Bait and switch
by 05/18/2016on
Horrible experience. Service department quoted a 1 year extended warranty for our 2013 X5 (bought new at Century) that would cover oil and filter service on 4/28. My wife returned to pick up car and was told the 1 year was not available. She tried to contact me about 2 year warranty but I was unavailable. Instead of allowing her time to decide she was pressured into paying a $727.83 bill that Century will not apply to the cost of the 2 year warranty. You can't treat customers like dirt. We will never use Century again. The GM was made aware of the situation and offered my some credit for tires. We buy tires from a locally owned tire store business that is fair and reasonable.
Fast work
by 05/09/2016on
Wasn't expecting it to be done that fast! Jim is one of the best service advisors.
Car Service Due Check
by 05/06/2016on
Experience was great . Car was finished in timely mannor with no issues and the outside was cleaned !
Awesome Service Staff
by 04/18/2016on
Jonathan Shaffer was very knowledgable and a pleasure to work with.
1 Comments