This is a Public Service Announcement to be on the look-out for Bait and Switch tactics, disingenuous marketing, untrustworthy associates, and a total lack of credibility on the part of the BMW of Columbia Sales Team, including the Dealership’s General Manager.
We agreed to pay approximately $34,000 for a 2019 BMW X3 that was listed on the BMW of Columbia Website with 14,291 miles…which correspondingly afforded us 3 years and 34,000 miles of remaining factory warranty. At 5:15pm the night before we were to drive 6 hours to Columbia SC, we received a call from the Dealership advising us that the vehicle actually had 18,425 miles – rather than 14,291 miles (and thus only 30,000 miles of remaining factory warranty). The General Manager of Sales (Mr. Reynolds) tried to suggest that this was no big deal because the SUV was an “active loaner vehicle.” Mr. Reynolds offered no corresponding adjustment to the agreed upon purchase price and then argued that the vehicle had the same $34,000 value, notwithstanding the 4,000 additional miles (and reduced factory warranty coverage). Consider the following before your visit to BMW of Columbia.
Do you trust a Dealership that lists a vehicle and negotiates a price based on 14,291 miles, when the vehicle actually has 30% more miles (18,425) than listed on their Website? Hint # 1: The Website does not explain that the vehicle is an “active” loaner vehicle.
Do you trust a Dealership that lists a vehicle and negotiates a price based on a remaining Factory Warranty of 3 years 34,000 miles, when the vehicle actually has only 30,000 miles remaining on the Factory Warranty (i.e., only 10,000 miles per year)?
Do you trust a General Manager of Sales who argues, after negotiating a sales price, that the value of a vehicle in service less than 12 months with 14,291 miles is identical to the value of that same vehicle with 18,425 miles (and only 30,000 miles vs 34,000 miles of remaining factory warranty)? Hint #2: An online calculation of that BMW X3 with 4,000 additional miles (18,425 vs 14,291) reflects a $933 reduction in value on Edmunds, a $725 reduction in value on NADA, a $1575 reduction in value on Consumer Reports, and a $443 reduction in value on Kelly Blue Book.
Do you trust a General Manager of Sales who argues that NADA value is the proper valuation of a vehicle? Hint #3: A March 11, 2020 article at CarsDirect.com emphasizes that, “NADA is usually used by banks or car dealers to show you an inflated price value. Therefore, you should never use NADA books for real [price] reference.”
Do you trust the General Manager (Mr. Miles) of a Dealership who, when made aware of these concerns, responded by email without making any effort whatsoever to rectify the pricing discrepancy and failed to even apologize?
We would like to thank BMW of Columbia for attempting to screw us before we drove 6 hours to Columbia, thus allowing us to abort the purchase before finding a “parade of horribles” with a vehicle that, as it turns out, has been operating at a rate of 72 miles per day/5 days a week to reach 18,425 miles in less than 12 months.
BMW of Columbia will likely drop in their customary self-serving reply comments after this post - apologizing for the experience and suggesting that they will use it as a “learning experience.” Yeah…right.
Thank you so very very much for your knowledge and ensuring that I have understood what service was being done to my 2019 X3. Also for pointing out the ding on the passenger side. I was told the timeframe it would take for the service and by George, again you and the service staff was right on time. Again thanks for everything. P.S. love the ginger beard😀
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I would like to thank the service department of BMW of Columbia for going the extra mile in there customer service. I scheduled service by phone and ask if there was a BMW on Killian exit and the CSR said he didn't think so. So I'm on my way to the Two Notch location only to find out the service department moved to Killian. A sales agent I think Cragg getting me and let me know I was at the wrong location. He got on the phone and called the Killian location and they waited on. You see I left straight from work off at 5:30. I had 1hour 30 minutes from Charlotte to get to Columbia SC. Matthew stayed even thou it was pass closing. Then Colton followed up with the confirmation of requested service and cost. Thank you for your customer service Columbia BMW. DeBorah
After hitting a pothole on I95 I found a bulge in the sidewall. Called a couple dealerships regarding a tire replacement. BMW Columbia had the tire in stock. Met with the Service Advisor (Sam) and gave him the telephone number for the tire/rim insurance carrier. Sam successfully submitted the necessary documentation for the replacement of the tire and the damaged rim. We were back on the road Friday evening. Sam kept me informed at regular intervals and I could see that he was concerned that the interruption of our trip be as short as possible.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Make sure if you have any type of service done that you request a loaner vehicle or make arrangements to leave your vehicle & have other options. It took over 4 hours to replace 4 tires & do an alignment!! I find that ridiculous and the fact that no one ever bothered to keep me updated on what was going on, how long it would take, etc. I was a "tad bit" annoyed at the excessive long time for something relatively simple. Especially considering it doesn't take me that long to change a tire!!
I also went outside during my stay to look @ other vehicles, as I have seriously been considering purchasing an X3 - however not one salesperson ever approached me while I was walking on the lot & I even noticed that a couple had been out there for quite some time & no one approached them either - they subsequently got in their vehicle & left.
Maybe this was an "off" day for the dealership? Either way, was not very impressed with things on this particular day. I went because I'm still under warranty & have protection for my tires. Otherwise I might have just taken my vehicle somewhere else.
On 2/07/2019 we purchased our 1st BMW, after test driving several different cars, including a BMW X4 at a competeters dealership. Our experience at BMW Columbia was very satisfying and well worth the drive from Charlotte. Marc our sales person was very knowledgeable and helpful. The BMW genius program is great and Donovan was very patient and answered all our questions. We still have a lot to learn and will rely on them often. We love our new BMW X4 and are so exited to drive it for the next several years,
When I phoned the number on the card sent to my house they transferred me to make an appointment. The rep did not tell me of the service location change to I went to the wrong location. I waited 5 mins when I arrived due to folks on break and the inely one service check in waiting on someone complexing. A guy who was very impersonal checked me in. I arrived to pick up same experience. My service was cold, in personnel and la k of courtesy or professionalism. They all acted like they hated their job and being there
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I've owned this BMW for nearly 10 years. I purchased it from a dealer in CA (Hansel BMW in Santa Rosa) while living in SC, as a CPO vehicle.
My experience with BMW on both coasts has been fantastic. BMW of Columbia has serviced this vehicle since I've owned it. The have honored the warranty and provided subsequent service. I always leave the dealership with the knowledge that routine maintenance has been done and that it has been inspected for any potential problems.
I'm most appreciative of the fact that they wash and vacuum the car with every service.
I was attending a wedding in Columbia, SC on 12/29/18...hit a pothole and tore my run-flat tire...this tire was only available at the BMW dealer. The Service team lead by Brian Kelly stayed late on that Saturday night to help me out of a bad situation. I cannot thank them enough for their extra level of service and help...and would whole-heartedly recommend them for BMW service! A++, and my sincere thanks!!
Today I'm officially devorcing my BMW of Columbia dealer and going back to my mom and pop auto dealer who Values reflects integrity. Service agent and service manager could not match Rick Hendrick BMW of Charleston service prices or integrity.
Daniel was the best service manager that I have ever worked with at Columbia BMW. He explained everything in detail and was very thorough and knowledgable. My car drives like new! Thank you Daniel! We will see you again.
Fantastic direct attention from repair rep Ryan K during emergency
by Freddie on 11/02/2018
I was impressed by the direct attention from the repair rep Ryan when I was confronted with an unplanned tire issue on my nearly-new 3 series sedan. Though they didn't have my exact tire in-stock, Ryan talked me through my options. I chose to leave the vehicle with them for the afternoon and rent one for the day as he was able to obtain an exact replacement and have it replaced before closing. Another plus for him for handling the rental return. He was a professional, effective and friendly advocate. 'just what you need in an issue involving unexpected vehicle repair.
I had a scheduled appointment at BMW of Columbia to replace a recalled airbag. When I arrived at the dealership, I was greeted by a pleasant intake staff. The Service Department staff was equally nice.
There was an on-site cookout to kick off football season. I was taken aback that the General Manager (GM) was the person grilling outdoors in 95* temperature. Indoors, I observed him checking the trash cans and packing overflowing trash. No job too low for the head honcho.
My repair was done in less than the estimated time. While in the waiting area, I was greeted by all staff in close proximity to me and most initiated a conversation - including the GM. I felt so comfortable in the waiting area, that I was not ready to leave once my vehicle was ready.
Thumbs up to a super team!
Purchased a used 328i, first used car Ive purchased in many years. They made the process very quick and easy. Most of it was done over the phone and I was in and out of actual store in less than an hour.
