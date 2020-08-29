service Rating

I brought in X5 for normal service appointment including slow leak in one tire; I anticipated tire replacement; I expected that service would be done same day after confirming that spec tires were available; I arranged to drop car off and return to pick up myself and did not request a loaner. I did not received a timely service call to advise progress. When I called to check status myself in afternoon, I was told they were very busy that day with people who chose to wait and did not get to my car and would not get to it that day. I asked that service confirm that it would be done next day and advise about service inspection and tires. I did not get a call back that day. Next morning I left strong message that I needed to know about pick up and was not satisfied with lack of communication. I received prompt response. Regular service was complete and tires replaced. Service comped alignment. Price of tires was not discount but was well done with proper spec tires. Service was basic fluid, oil and cabin filter change at no charge on extended maintenance agreement. Communication should have been better and work should have been done in one day. I should not have been disadvantaged by dropping car off and picking up. All service reps were congenial and competent. The comp of the alignment was appropriate and appreciated. Next time I will wait or request a loaner.