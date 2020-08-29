Fantastic service
I just recently bought two BMWs an X5 and an M2 from Stephen at hendrick bmw of Charleston and the service was amazing. Very friendly personnel and the whole process was quick and easy. Would highly reccomend them to anyone looking to buy a bmw new or used.
Bulb
Rear view bulb was out, which they replaced and got me in and out while I waited.
E_Breen
I brought in X5 for normal service appointment including slow leak in one tire; I anticipated tire replacement; I expected that service would be done same day after confirming that spec tires were available; I arranged to drop car off and return to pick up myself and did not request a loaner. I did not received a timely service call to advise progress. When I called to check status myself in afternoon, I was told they were very busy that day with people who chose to wait and did not get to my car and would not get to it that day. I asked that service confirm that it would be done next day and advise about service inspection and tires. I did not get a call back that day. Next morning I left strong message that I needed to know about pick up and was not satisfied with lack of communication. I received prompt response. Regular service was complete and tires replaced. Service comped alignment. Price of tires was not discount but was well done with proper spec tires. Service was basic fluid, oil and cabin filter change at no charge on extended maintenance agreement. Communication should have been better and work should have been done in one day. I should not have been disadvantaged by dropping car off and picking up. All service reps were congenial and competent. The comp of the alignment was appropriate and appreciated. Next time I will wait or request a loaner.
Poor communication
I made a appointment with the dealership. Once I got there, the advisor, Tyler told me that it should take a hour or so since it was just a bulb out...so i stayed for a little bit and then got a ride since i had to return to work. Four hours later, I called back, no one answered. Then eventually when j spoke to my advisor, he said I left the dealership and was pushed out of priority, which I was not told about, especially since I made a appt. So then I said well since it's passed the time, I will need a car. Its 4 hours later just to change a bulb. Then , my spouse called back to complain. Once I finally reached back there, they rushed my car into service and told me they wouldn't have time to wash and vacuum as promised since i was already concerned about time. That should've been done in the 4-5 hours while I was waiting. If there was anotherBMW dealership, I def would go there vs coming back. The purchase of many car was terrible and the first time I brought it in to service was the same.
Lower grill louvers
Check engine light on. Lower grill louvers replaced at no charge--covered by warranty. Repairs done efficiently and quickly.
Great service
The staff was very pleasant to work with. They had me out the door in the estimated time given.
Car & Customer Service
Brought my M2 in for an oil change, vehicle check, and to reprogram my iDrive as my Navigation system has stopped working and the car no longer remembered my profile settings. Kirk Yoon and his team worked with BMW to try to reprogram my iDrive, but the system would not take the software. BMW replaced the head-unit for free and all is back to being good as new. Great communication and really nice people to work with. Highly recommend!
Crazy Buyer
I need to make a big compliment to the dealership for being so patient with probably the most horrible car buyer at all times
BMW
The service was very good and very professional
First visit was a good one
From appointment to service to driving off with a clean car, my first visit to Hendrick was a very nice experience.
Great Experience - Great Salesperson
Tunde was my salesperson and the minute I met him I felt comfortable. He did not pressure me at all. Its been a very long time since I bought a new car. I feel great about my new BMW SUV. Thank you Tunde for all the time and help you have me.
Engine light alert
I was pleased that Hendrick responded so fast to repairing the glitch in my car's software. And it is always a pleasure to have my car washed afterward The gentleman who worked with me was nice, but seemed to be a little distracted and eager to move on to other things (hence the 4 rather than 5 stars).
2017 BMW X5
Kyro, the sales agent, was very helpful and knowledgeable. He followed up after the sale and did everything a professional should do.
Sales - Customer Experience
My customer experience with Hendrick and my sales advisor, Stephen Hildenbrand was outstanding from beginning to the end. I appreciated the multiple follow up contacts. No one or nothing was overbearing. Overall it was a great experience and I would recommend the dealership to others.
Awesome Experience
My Sales guy Andrew went above and beyond to ensure my buying experience was exactly what I wanted. In fact , the whole team at the dealership did a stellar job, so I went back 2 weeks later and bought another vehicle!!! Enough said.
BMW Purchase from Hendrick BMW of Charleston
I just purchased a BMW X5 from Hendrick BMW. Akintunde Swain , my client advisor, was extremely helpful in closing the deal. Throughout the process, Akintunde was courteous and respectful in finding out the vehicle which met may needs and in making an agreeable deal.
Hendrick Automotive Group
Tunde was very professional and knowledgeable about the vehicle that I purchased. He also provided detailed information about the BMWX3 and how to operate it. I was so impressed with the entire sales atmosphere during this pandemic. Tunde also provided masks and snacks for my family.
Excellent Service
Samuel Wallace, Strom Altman, Jr., and Todd Taylor gave us a regal experience! We have never been taken care of so delicately and caring, but in a kingly way while purchasing a vehicle. The guys I mentioned gave us our Dream Car! We waited 15 years until all of the kids were grown (Number 4 is graduating in June and there is 1 left but he is going to HIgh School), to get this Bimmer. We look forward to building a strong relationship with Rick Hendrick and can't wait until it's time for car number 2. I teach Career Skills and Development and you guys ROCK with your customer service! Come to Lake City when I invite you guys to career day so my 7th and 8th grade students can see what PROFERSSIONALISM looks like. Thanks! P. S. … They guy that sits across from Todd was also a life saver! He offered and brought us water when we were parched!. Kudos to him as well!
Outstanding
Superb customer service. Professional and experienced sales people in every department. Always satisfied doing business with this dealership.
Blessing during the Pandemic
An expensive car repair brought me to Hendrick BMW in Charleston and I could not have been more happy with the expedient service during the World pandemic. My salesman Terry Bacon was helpful, knowledgeable and friendly and always happy to help. He could not have made this any easier for me, and with this ongoing coronavirus fiasco engulfing the world Terry made at least one headache disappear in an instance. Well done!
Hendrick BMW
I went to Hendrick BMW I in Charleston last week just to talk to someone about what I might like in a BMW. I had done a lot of comparisons and reviews on line for X3 and another make of luxury SUV. And I prayed about making the right decision. After test driving with an Awesome and very knowledgeable and efficient salesperson(Teresa T) who never pressured me once, two days later I purchased my X3. I am so happy with my car and my experience. Also Jerry , the finance guy , was awesome as well. Overall, I would say my prayers were answered.
