sales Rating

I recently purchased an '08 Land Rover LR3 from Baker Motors. It was a dealer demo with 5000 miles, and it was the only white one they had on the lot. The salesman was a total liar, he said whatever it took to sell the car. He showed me all of the options, that came on the truck, while sitting in another LR3 in the showroom. I just figured they were both loaded the same. Needless to say, mine ended up without half of the options I was shown. Now, in hindsight, I should have been looking at the vehicle I was purchasing, but honestly would you really expect that amount of shadiness when buying a $50k automobile? I was also lied to about the vehicle warranty start date. It actually started a full 7 months before the date I was told. They did, however, write me a letter saying they would honor the date I was told. I repeat, a letter, that I now have to hold onto for 4 years. For the grand finale, I was also told the vehicle was a certified pre-owned. That would add 2 years and 25K miles to the warranty, and make me have to hold that piece of paper 2 years longer. Normally, I would take a luxury car dealership for their word, but not this one. I was in about a month after purchasing the truck and asked the lady, who took care of the final paperwork, to show me on their computer that my vehicle was registered as certified pre-owned. When she pulled up the info, of course it wasn't there. She said that was no problem it just takes a while for it to get "in the computer", and it is definitely a certified vehicle. I told her no problem, because I'm now numb to the process, just to call when it was in. I received the call a week later that the vehicle was in fact NOT a certified pre-owned and she's sorry. To make things short, I paid the exact price, according to Edmunds, for this vehicle as certified pre-owned. I am absolutely, 100%, positive I was told this vehicle was certified, I was even handed a brochure and explained to about the benefits of certified. I'm going to end at that because it's just not something I want to think about right now. They don't seem too willing to make things right. If they do I will update this review. Read more