Great experience!
by 09/14/2020on
Thank you Matt Dietrich for making my RR Velar experience so much better and stress free, he made the difference because he was not the typical pushy sales person. I drove all the way from Jackosnville Fl to purchase the car and it was all worth it!!!
Great experience!
by 09/14/2020on
Thank you Matt Dietrich for making my RR Velar experience so much better and stress free, he made the difference because he was not the typical pushy sales person. I drove all the way from Jackosnville Fl to purchase the car and it was all worth it!!!
I have expensive issues that Baker refuses to fix when they are at fault
by 04/09/2019on
Horrible customer service and repair mistakes cause by Baker Range rover techs. I would never buy a car from this location because of this. I brought my range rover in with only 74k miles on it. Everything was working perfect and they did an airbag recall and I asked for a gas cap replacement. when I left there was a ding on the back right of my car. The entire service department was empty at 2pm in the afternoon so I had to notify by text that the engine light was on and the back camera not working as well as my dashboard showed a light out on the left side, then went blank so only a "D" for drive was showing. I called and left two messages for the service manager JAMES HOXIE with no return call whatsoever and sent many pics of these items (while in the parking lot that very day) to my service contact Chad Pollack. He never responded but said he would get back to me. Five days went by and no response. He ignored my text. Horrible customer service person. when I finally pinned the service manager James down, only because he answered the phone, he lied and said that he never received messages from me and that Chad had called me and sent text and i have the records to show and he did not. He then denied any responsibility. He said he would look at it but it would be my responsibility to fix. Please dont make the same mistake. GO ELSEWHERE TO BUY A CAR. They boast the best service in town. LIES!!!!
Great experience
by 12/17/2018on
I did my homework and wanted to purchase the car in one day. The salesman tuned into my needs very quickly and provided everything I needed to confirm my choice, make the offer and sign the purchase agreement.
Baker Service Department
by 05/04/2018on
Baker Land Rover service department is a 5 Star Team. There customer is unmatched. I have owned two Range Rovers in 8 years and have visited service departments in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Columbia, SC. With that said, Baker should be a training location for other locations...they are a phenomenal team. Although, they were not able to resolve my concerns the first time around, I will be going back there from now on. Thank you Hannah! You rock!!
Great people- disappointing SUV
by 06/23/2016on
The service department personnel at Baker Motors is great. The disappointing part is they can't fix the squeaking brakes on my Range Rover SC Sport and the most disappointing part is Land Rover can't build an SUV with decent brakes!!!! The only thing worse is LandRoverUSA even cares less. They don't even bother to call you back after you send a written complaint.
They could care less!
by 06/15/2011on
After checking prices in Charleston & Hiton Head I was told they would match Hilton Head because I was local and wanted to keep the business in Charleston. After negotiating a deal wit the Hilton Head dealer (very accommodating) Nick in HH told me he would hold the car for Baker to purchase and then flip the car to me for same price. After 2 days myself nor HH recieved a call fro Baker. I'm assuming that since Baker had the same car for $51,000 and HH had it for $42,900 they were not making enough money. Beware, please check other dealers. In this case i purchased my 2011 Infiniti FX35 from the great guys down in HH after virtually begging Baker to let me buy from them. I guess if they don't make $10k a care they are not intrested. Oh well, i got my new FX and saved $9000! And it was just a short drive down to Hilton Head. If an Infiniti is what you want call Nick in HH. He'll give you V.I.P. service for sure. Baker is 0 for 3 with me. I've tried 3 times to buy a car and as we all know 3 strikes and your out!
Pricing not competitive
by 05/21/2011on
I wanted to by the M37 locally but was smart enough to get online quotes from Columbia, Savannah and Charlotte. I told them they werent competitive price wise. I think they assumed that if they could just get me back in the store that I'd buy from them. Wrong. I save $2,000 driving to Charlotte. It was a bit of a pain to dive 3 1/2 hours but worth it for $2,000. Too bad. I would have preferred to buy locally.
Bait and Switch
by 11/07/2009on
I recently looked at an M35, which my wife really liked. The salesman gave me a quote over the phone which was attractive. I specifically asked if this was a 2010 without Nav and was told yes. I made an appointment with the salesman, intending to arrive and purchase the car. When I arrived, I was ignored for a while and eventually another salesman was kind enough to help. He said my salesman was busy (so much for an appointment) and he would fill in. The car, however was a 2009 not a 2010 as represented. After expressing my concerns, the sales manager eventually came out of his office and explained that getting the 2010 I was promised from another dealer would cost too much in transportation, though they had another 2010 in stock for about $6000 more. When I said I had no interest, he told me that we would not be doing business and walked away. My salesman then appeared. I suggested that I did not appreciate bait and switch and left. I'm guessing that the sales staff didn't think I was a serious buyer. They were wrong, as I've owned two Infiniti's (both Q45's) and fully intended to buy the quoted car for cash.
A+++
by 01/15/2009on
For the twelve years I've been going to Baker Motor Company, I've always been happy with the services they provide and the attention to detail everyone seems to have. The sales and service departments are hassle free and everyone seems to work together. When it's time for a new car, I pick out the car I want, work out the details, and drive away soon after. The entire process is straightforward and is respectful of my free time. In the past when members of the sales staff have made promises to me during the sale, they've always followed through and honored their commitments afterwards without me having to remind anyone. It's always without issue or criticism. The service department operates the same way. When I'm busy and not able to bring my car in for service, they'll come out to my house and pick it up. They leave me a loaner car while they have mine in for service. No other local dealership has ever offered anything like this to me. I highly recommend Baker Motor Company.
DON"T
by 12/13/2008on
I recently purchased an '08 Land Rover LR3 from Baker Motors. It was a dealer demo with 5000 miles, and it was the only white one they had on the lot. The salesman was a total liar, he said whatever it took to sell the car. He showed me all of the options, that came on the truck, while sitting in another LR3 in the showroom. I just figured they were both loaded the same. Needless to say, mine ended up without half of the options I was shown. Now, in hindsight, I should have been looking at the vehicle I was purchasing, but honestly would you really expect that amount of shadiness when buying a $50k automobile? I was also lied to about the vehicle warranty start date. It actually started a full 7 months before the date I was told. They did, however, write me a letter saying they would honor the date I was told. I repeat, a letter, that I now have to hold onto for 4 years. For the grand finale, I was also told the vehicle was a certified pre-owned. That would add 2 years and 25K miles to the warranty, and make me have to hold that piece of paper 2 years longer. Normally, I would take a luxury car dealership for their word, but not this one. I was in about a month after purchasing the truck and asked the lady, who took care of the final paperwork, to show me on their computer that my vehicle was registered as certified pre-owned. When she pulled up the info, of course it wasn't there. She said that was no problem it just takes a while for it to get "in the computer", and it is definitely a certified vehicle. I told her no problem, because I'm now numb to the process, just to call when it was in. I received the call a week later that the vehicle was in fact NOT a certified pre-owned and she's sorry. To make things short, I paid the exact price, according to Edmunds, for this vehicle as certified pre-owned. I am absolutely, 100%, positive I was told this vehicle was certified, I was even handed a brochure and explained to about the benefits of certified. I'm going to end at that because it's just not something I want to think about right now. They don't seem too willing to make things right. If they do I will update this review.
1 Comments