Customer Reviews of Hilton Head BMW
Amazing sales service for an out of state purchase
by 10/14/2021on
Stephanie went over and above to help me make my purchase for an Audi at their Hilton Head BMW dealership to be delivered to me in Nashville. She patiently updated me daily as we had some significant delays by USPS with check delivery, etc. Car is finally being picked up for transport today. A very fair transport price considering what I looked into on the open market. Purchased car after finding it on Edmunds, did a video walk through a s negotiated a reasonable price. Can't wait for her to arrive!
"Always Reliable "
by 10/14/2021on
Brad....Service Mgnr....ALWAYS acomadating & very knowledgeable re: repairs needed. & offering car service.Friendly...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing sales service for an out of state purchase
by 10/14/2021on
Stephanie went over and above to help me make my purchase for an Audi at their Hilton Head BMW dealership to be delivered to me in Nashville. She patiently updated me daily as we had some significant delays by USPS with check delivery, etc. Car is finally being picked up for transport today. A very fair transport price considering what I looked into on the open market. Purchased car after finding it on Edmunds, did a video walk through a s negotiated a reasonable price. Can't wait for her to arrive!
Amazing and friendly service!
by 10/14/2021on
We had our BMW die while on our way to Hilton Head. We are so grateful the tow company brought it to Hilton Head BMW! Jacob Walker gave us outstanding assistance and was extremely patient with us. I can’t say enough good things about him. Kristen Rismiller was also very helpful and patient. I highly recommend Hilton Head BMW!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best BMW around town!
by 10/13/2021on
Jacob is the best! He goes above and beyond to help me with my car and takes time to explain in detail. No one else I would trust for BMW!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kristen was excellent, Brad was helpful. Love the service videos!
by 10/13/2021on
Kristen helped me immediately with everything! Thanks to Brad for checking me out and really enjoyed the time into making videos of our service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience with the BMW service team
by 10/12/2021on
Great service team all very nice and professional - Jacob was my service advisor and he did nice job explaining and communicating . I will bring my car here moving forward and can recommend this dealership as a good place to come visit for your vehicle needs. I like the videos from the technicians they keep me updated on the process and I was able to see the recommended services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best that I've ever been treated
by 10/12/2021on
I found a pre-owned car on line that I was interested in and it was located at Hilton Head BMW. I loved the fact that it had been locally owned, so I called about the car and Brian Shirley assisted me in the purchase. He was very friendly and quite helpful in getting everything done, and I was quite pleased. But, I have probably said that before about car sales people. However after I got the car home I saw a dimple in the hood that I had not seen before I bought it. I thought, "I might as well, at least call, to see if they will fix it at no cost to me. Alot of dealers wouldn't have considered fixing it, and probly would have said something about already taking it off the lot. Well, Brian asked that it be fixed for me, and not only did Hilton Head BMW fix that spot, but they said that they found some others as well and fixed them TOO. To say that I was impressed with Brian and Hilton Head BMW would be an understatement. But, before I left they said, "bring it back,we saw one of the wheels has some cosmetic damage, and we'll fix that for you too. SERVICE AFTER THE SALE MEANS EVERYTHING! Brian and Hilton Head BMW walk the walk! Rus Bailiff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best experience EVER
by 10/12/2021on
Margaret was the best!! No pressure felt like I was dealing with a friend. Everyone is super friendly over at BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
640GT Service
by 10/12/2021on
Great job by Service Advisor Brad and whole team on making car look and drive like new again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Emergency Service
by 10/12/2021on
I had a flat tire at 4:15 pm on a Saturday. I was near the BMW Dealer and stopped by to see if they could help. Jacob was able to replace the tire and get me back on the road in 45 minutes!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional customer service
by 10/11/2021on
I always receive top notch service from Hilton Head BMW . Today my service provider was Jacob Walker. Jacob was extremely polite and knowledgeable about the service my car needed. He took the time to clearly explained what I needed and why. Also I love how service oriented he was. Car was washed as too !!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Above expectations!
by 10/11/2021on
Hilton Head BMW provided service on my 430i today. Replaced original tires with same . I could not be happier with my experience. Beth Smithson was my service advisor and she arranged for a loaner, texted me with updates , sent videos of the inspection that was performed, and notified me when the work was completed (earlier than promised!!!)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 10/11/2021on
My Z4's transmission error light has been popping on. Another mechanic looked at it and could not figure it out and thought I need a new transmission (18 yr old car but only 35K miles.) I took it to this dealership for a second opinion. They quoted me a two hour service fee, which would be applied to any repairs if I needed it. When the car was ready, they charged me only one hour since that's all it took. That is honesty right there! Then they said that the transmission is fine, but I may need another sensor. However at this time since they tried everything to set off the light again and could not, they suggested I not spend the money yet since everything was fine. Again, honesty!! I trust this dealership and highly recommend it!! A shout out to Jacob Walker in the service dept for excellency!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thanks for saving our vacation!
by 10/10/2021on
Needed our X3 repaired while on vacation and was helped by Jacob Walker! Kept us updated on our repair and was able to get the car back mid week!! Great place and service! Jacob was wonderful to work with too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Flat tire
by 10/08/2021on
Went to HH and got flat tire. BMW service was awesome and got me up and running again very quickly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Exceeding Expectations
by 10/08/2021on
First service visit at HH BMW. Very nice waiting area. Service desk anticipated my arrival and scheduled times were met. Videos of technicians work was impressive. Waiting time was very reasonable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Superior Service!
by 10/08/2021on
Making on-line appointment extremely easy. Brought car in for annual maintenance and requested additional inspection of lights. Jacob Walker was extremely pleasant and had all of my vehicular concerns addressed. Waiting area was comfortable and clean, with coffee and snacks. This service took almost two hours, so plan accordingly. Very pleased and highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
They get it done
by 10/08/2021on
We moved here ten years ago from the Northeast and HH BMW is my go to car dealer. We have purchased and/or leased about six vehicles from them. The faces are friendly and familiar and it's rare but nice when any retailer knows you by name when you walk in. They are well trained, knowledgeable and get the job done without being aggressive. My sales person was Margarette and she was very patient and accommodating. Steve the manager always finds a way to get a deal done for me. Thank all of you for another great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very well run service operation
by 10/07/2021on
Good experience. We’ll run operation. Jacob Walker knowledgeable & professional. Video your is cool.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service by Jacob
by 10/07/2021on
Jacob, my service rep, was thorough and efficient in meeting my needs. He was attentive to my concerns. He sent me a video of my car being inspected and assured me that the service would be completed to my satisfaction. My car was ready when promised. It had been washed and looked spotless. As I drove away, my car felt new again. Thanks, Jacob.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!
by 10/07/2021on
Visited this dealership for the first time to have my son’s 330i serviced. Beth was great to work with and the service was great. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
At Hilton Head BMW we have a complete lineup of new and used cars for the Bluffton, Savannah and Beaufort region, and our customer care continues long after you buy or lease a BMW - thanks to our dedicated car service and auto repair team. Hilton Head BMW makes the process of securing BMW your next vehicle easy for you. Stop in and see what makes us different!
Perhaps the biggest reason so many drivers choose Hilton Head BMW is for the fact they know their search ends here. Couple our professional yet approachable staff with our vast BMW lineup and you're destined to find exactly what you're looking for. To explore our winning assortment first hand, visit us and, remember you can always do some pre-buy research on new BMW models online.
We can admit it, used cars and particularly used-car salesmen have a bad rap. Hilton Head BMW is here to give you a pleasant surprise and help put that tired old stereotype to rest. We believe that while a car may be used, it should run like new.
1 Comments