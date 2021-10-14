5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I found a pre-owned car on line that I was interested in and it was located at Hilton Head BMW. I loved the fact that it had been locally owned, so I called about the car and Brian Shirley assisted me in the purchase. He was very friendly and quite helpful in getting everything done, and I was quite pleased. But, I have probably said that before about car sales people. However after I got the car home I saw a dimple in the hood that I had not seen before I bought it. I thought, "I might as well, at least call, to see if they will fix it at no cost to me. Alot of dealers wouldn't have considered fixing it, and probly would have said something about already taking it off the lot. Well, Brian asked that it be fixed for me, and not only did Hilton Head BMW fix that spot, but they said that they found some others as well and fixed them TOO. To say that I was impressed with Brian and Hilton Head BMW would be an understatement. But, before I left they said, "bring it back,we saw one of the wheels has some cosmetic damage, and we'll fix that for you too. SERVICE AFTER THE SALE MEANS EVERYTHING! Brian and Hilton Head BMW walk the walk! Rus Bailiff Read more