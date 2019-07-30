sales Rating

My car buying experience with Smail started over 2 years ago. During the summer of 2017, I submitted a price inquiry online and was contacted by Kirill. After discussing some options over the phone, I decided it wasn't the right time for me to purchase a vehicle. About a year later (2018), I again started looking for a new truck and my wife expressed interest in either a Ford Edge or Explorer. Kirill spent time with me on multiple phone calls getting me price quotes for a number of vehicles. My wife and I visited the dealership to look at vehicles a few times, but because of our schedules, it was usually after business hours. Each time I spoke with Kirill, either through email or on the phone, he was responsive, helpful, and friendly. Again, we decided that it wasn't the right time to buy a vehicle. After about nearly another year (2019), we decided to look at getting a new vehicle. My wife noticed a Lincoln MKC online and I submitted a request for a price quote. It was Kirill that responded. He remembered me and asked what I was looking for. We spoke for some time, he offered to get it ready for us to look at and invited us to stop by any time it was convenient for us. During this time we looked at other vehicles and other dealerships online. We visited a different dealer to look at a Ford Explorer Sport. At first, the salesman was helpful, but he seemed a little pushy. Also, he didn't seem to know a lot about the features of the vehicle. My wife knew more than he did from her brief research online. It was during this time that I saw a truck on Smail's website, and again I contacted Kirill. As always, he was helpful, friendly, and responsive. I told him what I wanted but never scheduled a visit. A few day later, I was able to stop by on a brief lunch break. Kirill, was proactive in that he took the time to get the truck we spoke about ready, just in case I stopped by. While looking the truck, he appeared very knowledgable and informed. Any time I asked about a feature, he was able to give me an answer. When we began to talk about price, I told Kirill exactly what I was looking for. He provided me with a quote and my options as they related to what I said I wanted. I appreciate that he didn't try to sneak in any extra fees or service. When I told him I was interested in the "out the door" price, he didn't push any "what kind of payment" or four-square nonsense. He listened to what I wanted and provided the price options as they related to my request. This was a very refreshing change from the previous dealership. The salesman at dealerX, without ever discussing it, added extended coverage, extended payments, and ridiculous interest rates (8.5% before ever running my credit). Even after i explained that I was only interested in "out the door" price at either 48 or 60 month financing, he kept pushing 72 and 84 month financing and focusing on monthly payment. After multiple years of inquiries with nothing to show for it, Kirill was never impatient or pushy. Through it all, he was always willing to help and listen to what I wanted. We looked at multiple other vehicles (Nissan Pathfinder, Range Rover Discovery, Honda Pilot, and VW Tiguan), browsed online, and in person over the course of about a month. It came dow to either my wife getting the Ford Explorer at DealerX and me getting the F-150 at Smail. The biggest deciding factor was how I was treated by Kirill versus the other salesman at DealerX. In the end, I feel that I got a good truck at a fair price and hopefully everyone benefitted. I am absolutely satisfied with my experience at Smail. Read more